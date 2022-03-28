LLOYD Monday was a good day for a quickly played baseball game, with temperatures hovering in the low 40s accompanied by a persistent wind, and Travis Feltner openly rooted for Lawrence County's trip to Greenup County to be wrapped up before darkness.
"You ain't kidding," the Bulldogs coach said.
It didn't play out how Feltner anticipated -- a low-scoring pitcher's duel between two of the top programs around -- but he'll take the alternative: a 13-0 run-rule Lawrence County victory in five innings.
"I figured it'd be like 1-0, honestly," Feltner said. "I know how (Greenup County is) defensively and on the mound. We knew who we were throwing. I was hoping it would be a quick one, and certainly obviously gonna take the outcome."
The Bulldogs made it quick -- an hour and 41 minutes -- by banging out 15 hits, scoring four runs in the third inning and hanging an 8-spot in the fourth to back Bryce Blevins. The lefty Marshall signee threw four scoreless frames, with five strikeouts, two hits and one walk.
Blevins said Lawrence County had taken note of the Musketeers' 12-0 victory over Huntington High and 6-2 win at Paintsville as part of a 6-0 start. By comparison, the Bulldogs lost to the Tigers, 11-10, and edged the Highlanders, 5-4.
"We knew coming down here they were a good ball club," Blevins said of Greenup County. "We knew that we had to come down here and be ready to play a ball game. I knew as soon as we got down here I had to compete for our team and get us the win tonight."
He did, with ample offensive assistance. Nick Collinsworth, Blue Fletcher, Brayden Maynard, Abner Collinsworth, Luke Patton and Mason Preston each had two hits.
Maynard knocked in three runs, and Fletcher, Blevins, Abner Collinsworth and Patton had two RBIs apiece.
Feltner was impressed by that performance against a Musketeers pitching staff that was allowing just 1.3 runs per game entering the contest.
"I don't care what Greg and Steve (Logan, Greenup County's head coach and pitching coach) have," Feltner said. "Their guys are gonna pitch you backwards. I told (my team) they'll be pitched to tonight more than all year. I thought we had some really good approaches."
Fletcher got it started in the third inning with a single down the left-field line to score Nick Collinsworth, whose high fly dropped in shallow left field for a bloop double. Maynard singled home two runs and Abner Collinsworth knocked him in with a two-out RBI single.
Lawrence County (6-1) tripled its lead an inning later, sending 13 men to the plate. Fletcher was again the instigator with a bloop RBI single ahead of Blevins, who singled home a pair.
Abner Collinsworth, Patton, Preston and Nick Collinsworth added on with one run-scoring single after another.
The Bulldogs didn't do it with gappers or long balls, but with well-placed hits and adept baserunning.
"We've got guys that are free swingers, and we've got some guys that can hit the ball out of the ballpark," Feltner said. "But we've really worked on this year their mental approach and trying to stay on balls, especially against a team that, you're gonna get a 2-0 change-up or a 3-1 breaking ball. We got those tonight, and we either fouled pitches off that were good or we laid off pitches that were their guys'.
"Hopefully it's a good sign for what we can get going here."
Greg Logan saw some similarities in Monday's game and the Musketeers' resounding win over Huntington High on Wednesday -- just that Greenup County was on the other side of that one.
"One of those nights," he said. "Lawrence County's a very good ball club. You spot them that amount of runs, it's hard to make up that deficit. They hit some balls hard. They also hit some singles that went through the hole there. Our defense was totally out of whack tonight."
Greenup County's defense made some nice plays early, including center fielder Bradley Adkins's diving catch and left fielder Hunter Clevenger's leaping snag in the first inning. But the Musketeers, shorthanded due to having "some guys that were in street clothes tonight," as Logan put it, had a handful of players in new or different positions, which didn't help as they tried to slow the Bulldogs' run.
"They were hitting them in spots that we weren't," Logan said. "Lawrence County was the better team tonight by far. We accept that, and we'll move on from there."
Greenup County's Logan Bays led off the bottom of the fifth by reaching second base on a single and an error. He made it to third but was stranded there to end the game as Fletcher blocked strike three and threw down to first to complete a Patton strikeout -- and the shutout.
"It's something that we learn from it and we improve on it," Logan said. "If we're gonna compete against them, we gotta have our best, and tonight wasn't our best effort from the entire crew."
Cohen Underwood took the decision for the Musketeers (6-1). He worked into the fourth inning, allowing seven runs on nine hits, with four strikeouts and zero walks.
The six-game winning streak that concluded Monday was Greenup County's longest to start a season since the Musketeers won their first 33 games in 2016.
LAWRENCE CO. 004 81 -- 13 15 1
GREENUP CO. 000 00 -- 0 3 2
Blevins, Patton (5) and B. Fletcher; Underwood, Boggs (4) and Bays. W -- Blevins. L -- Underwood. 2B -- N. Collinsworth (LC), Whitt (LC), Maynard (LC).
