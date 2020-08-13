Equal parts burnout and wanting to immerse himself in his son’s football career spelled the end of Chris Bruner’s first high school cross country coaching job.
About 15 years later, Bruner still feels he has plenty to give to the distance running disciplines and the high school athletes who perform it.
“I guess separation equals yearning of the heart, ya know?” Bruner said, laughing. “Now that my children are all grown and got jobs, here Chris is looking for something to do.
“This is my golf game, this is my bass boat; it is what I love.”
Bruner, who has worked as a cross country and track and field assistant at Ashland for the last four years, is the Kittens and Tomcats’ new cross country coach. He replaces his own protege in that role — Phillip Caudill ran under Bruner’s tutelage during his first head-coaching stint at Boyd County from 1989 through the mid-2000s.
Bruner returned as an assistant track coach when son Zac competed for the Lions and was an assistant cross country coach at Boyd County for a year before going to Ashland to work for Caudill. Their connection and shared style will make the transition easier, Bruner thinks.
“He coaches so similar to how I coach,” Bruner said of Caudill, “and for me to come back in, the kids are not getting put out in left field trying to figure out, ‘Well, what’s this coach expect out of us?’ They know I’ve been around the program for four years now, so they’ve always known what to expect from me.”
There was a time Bruner led Ashland’s distance runners through their practice paces himself. That time has passed — “I really need one new knee for sure and probably two,” Bruner said, due to putting “tens of thousands of miles on my legs, and they’re pretty well shot.”
So now, Bruner sends his charges on shorter loops, tries to keep them within eyesight and “if they don’t show up in five or six minutes, whenever I think they’re supposed to be, time for this guy to hop in the truck and go find ‘em,” he cracked.
Bruner’s coaching philosophy hasn’t changed with his varying staff positions and programs, he said.
“It’s 100 percent about these kids,” he said. “I love the kids. They’re great, hard workers. I know this sounds corny, but it’s not about me, it’s all about them. For all the years I have coached, it’s always been about the kids, never about me.”
Bruner was the first head coaching hire for new Ashland athletic director Jim Conway.
“We feel that his previous experience has prepared him to lead the program to new heights and are delighted to welcome him to ‘Tomcat Nation,’” Conway said.
Bruner is hopeful cross country teams have a fighting chance to get a season in, even as the state continues to reckon with the COVID-19 pandemic, and he’s been pondering scenarios and protocols with Caudill and Ashland superintendent Sean Howard. He also expressed thanks to Ashland track coach Kerri Thornburg, whom he assists in the spring.
“The one blessing we have, we are an outdoor sport and we don’t touch anything,” Bruner said last month. “I feel very good about our chances of competing this year. I sure hope we do.”
Bruner, 54, is married to Pam and works in the coal industry. Their daughter, Kristen, is an orthopedics nurse in Lexington and son Zac works for Amazon as a safety specialist in Ohio.
(606) 326-2658 |