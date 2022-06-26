CANNONSBURG JB Terrill thundered down the stretch of the University of Kentucky’s track, a state record in his sights.
The commonwealth’s defending 800-meter champion had no choice but to bust it. A familiar foe was right on his tail.
Boyd County’s Terrill and Russell’s Davis Brown had regularly run against each other in varsity track and field meets since they were freshmen. They locked horns on cross country courses and tracks across northeastern Kentucky and the Tri-State for years.
They went head-to-head one final time in white, red and maroon on the state’s biggest stage on June 3.
“When we’re racing and I hear people yelling at him,” Terrill said of Brown, “I’m like, ‘Wow, I gotta try and get him.’”
Terrill did get Brown in the 800 in the Class 2A meet. His 1:54.02 set the state record.
Brown’s 1:55.46, meanwhile, created a new Red Devils top mark and would have won the state title in any year from 2010-19.
“It’s a special race,” Russell coach Chris Holbrook said. “Both of those kids are elite runners. Those times are pretty special. Most years, 1:55 wins State, no problem.”
It didn’t in 2022. Reflecting six days after the state meet at the All-Area team photo shoot at Boyd County, Holbrook still felt a bit of a sting, even after watching an epic clash and seeing that it took a state record to keep his runner from claiming gold.
“It stunk a little bit because Davis is my guy,” Holbrook said. “JB is such a good kid, a good competitor. Take nothing from him, but Davis was my guy and I’d like to have seen him win State.
“I’m proud of his accomplishments, not disappointed, because he ran a 1:55. You can’t ask for anything more. It’s just, JB ran a good race.”
That was a common occurrence. Terrill may prove to be the elite distance runner of his era in northeastern Kentucky and is bound for Louisville to continue that career.
Brown, however, was better than Terrill in at least one race: the 800 in the Class 2A, Region 6 championship.
The Asbury University signee edged Terrill that day at Henry R. Evans Stadium, running a 1:57.12 to Terrill’s 1:58.03.
“It honestly felt pretty good,” Brown said, “just being able to show myself I can do it.”
Terrill and Brown tested each other on an area scale as part of a long-running friendly rivalry between Boyd County and Russell’s distance groups.
“Every race he wasn’t in, I always felt kind of a bit lost,” Brown cracked, “because I’m used to racing him. He pushes me more than really anyone else does.”
Their head-to-head matchups forged what proved to be state-level elite encounters, right in their own backyard.
“I think it’s awesome,” Terrill said. “Personally, I think without (Brown’s) competition, I’m not sure how great I would be. I just think it’s great to have someone right there to help me keep going.”
Following that ethos, Brown was perfectly content with his showing in Lexington against Terrill, he said — even if the race of his life didn’t end with him breaking the tape first.
“That was my best time I’ve ever run,” Brown said. “I set my main running goal, which was to break the 800 record at our school.
“I feel very, very accomplished. I wanted to try to either win or get a runner-up, and I did that too. I feel great from it.”