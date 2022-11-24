ASHLAND Jarod Brown spent most of his junior year injured, from a hip pointer to a torn MCL in Ashland’s final game of the season to a torn hamstring sustained running track in the spring.
So when Brown messed up his hamstring again running routes the night before the Tomcats were to begin practice in July, he wasn’t sure he could go through that another time.
“It was horrible mentally,” he said. “Actually, at the start of the year, I quit for a week. … I was like, ‘I don’t want to do this.’”
That didn’t last long.
“I stopped being stupid,” Brown said, chuckling, “and came back to finish it out.”
Ashland is surely glad he did. Brown has worked his way into starting roles at receiver and outside linebacker for the Tomcats, who travel to Christian Academy of Louisville tonight seeking their second trip to the state final in three years.
Knowing a strong team campaign in his senior year – even as Ashland lost three of its first four games – was possible was what drew Brown back in, he said.
“I love this team, I love coach (Chad) Tackett, and I wanted to have a good last ride,” Brown said. “And I knew that we’re a special team.”
‘What’ll win us games’
Brown’s progression over the course of the season has matched that of the Tomcats. It took a few weeks for both to find a rhythm.
Brown had eyed the featured back spot coming into the season, he said, but the combination of his injuries and his brief hiatus from the team opened the door for Braxton Jennings to make himself indispensable in that role.
So Brown, who had played in the backfield his first two seasons of high school before moving to slot receiver as a junior, returned to that role. He pronounced himself happy with it, and has chipped in a bit offensively, catching 10 passes for 110 yards.
“After thinking about what’s best for us, what’ll win us games, it was a no-brainer,” he said.
Tackett applauded Brown’s embrace of the team-oriented ethos Ashland has worked to build this year.
“It’s going back to the whole mentality of ‘we, not me,’” Tackett said, “buying into the team concept of what we’re trying to do and putting the team first. He’s a good example of that. He’s put this team first, and now he’s reaping some personal rewards from it.”
With a gelling offensive line and the likes of Brown blocking on the perimeter in front of them, Jennings and Tay Thomas have combined for 1,598 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, further validating Ashland’s personnel decisions.
“Braxton and Tay are fantastic,” Brown said of the two sophomore backs. “This team’s gonna be really good for the next few years.”
‘A lot more physicality’
Brown also changed positions during the season on defense. He played safety his first three years in a Tomcats uniform, but moved up to outside linebacker this year due to injuries to Jake Sexton and Ryland Kelley there.
Brown has made 49 tackles – including 36 of the solo variety – and five for a loss. He’s also scooped up two fumbles.
“It’s a lot more physicality at the line,” Brown said of his new job, adding with a grin, “It’s also a lot less running at times, which is kinda nice.”
Brown has embraced that physicality, he said, which was imperative the last two weeks against ground-and-pound Belfry and Bell County.
The Tomcats yielded just 170 rushing yards to the Pirates and 94 versus the Bobcats in convincing victories against two traditional mountain powers.
Brown’s job in those games, he said, was to keep the opposing tight end from blocking him outside and force everything back toward the middle of the field.
“Oh gosh, it was just, hit them before they can hit me,” he added.
Ashland expects a different challenge this week from CAL. The Centurions have rushed for 2,032 yards and passed for 2,867. Quarterback Cole Hodge has thrown for 41 touchdowns against three interceptions.
Pass coverage, of course, is nothing new to Brown.
“I think having roots as a DB has helped me pick up the coverage a little bit,” he said.
That’s a hat tip to Brown’s versatility, which has provided his path back onto the field – on both sides of the ball.
“Going from a running back to more of a receiver-type guy, it was a good transition for him because he can do a lot of different things,” Tackett said. “He catches well, runs well, is physical. And then to see him come on late at the outside linebacker position, he’s really solidified us there.”
‘We knew we’d turn it around’
Ashland dropped to 1-3 on Sept. 9 with a 49-7 setback to Wheelersburg in Putnam Stadium. Even then, and all year, “we knew we’d turn it around,” Brown said.
He pointed to the Tomcats’ 69-63 victory at West Jessamine a week later as the turning point – in particular, in its growth experience for the Tomcats’ young and talented group.
“I think we all locked in and made some plays,” Brown said. “To have those experiences early on, to be able to take those into the playoffs, and now we’re making a deep run, I think it’s helped a lot.”
The example set by Brown and more experienced players like him was important, too, Tackett said.
“Just to see him persevere through the injury, and also find his role on the team offensively,” the coach said, “just really happy for him that he found his niche on this team.”