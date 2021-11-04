CANNONSBURG Boyd County volleyball coach Katee Neltner doesn’t mince words.
The Lions entered the 2021 season fresh off an 18-3 season and had to replace the program’s all-time assist leader.
The setter position requires mental toughness and the ability to control the working parts of a fast-paced offense. That player must also possess the talent to position the ball at the net so a hitter can unleash a pivotal kill, all while under the watchful eye of the enthusiastic Lions coach.
Senior Layla Brown was up for the challenge. She said watching former teammate Abby Baker handle her business yielded a better understanding of the position.
“It’s a big role to take,” Brown said, “and I was glad that I could step in. I love my job as a setter.
“You have to watch the court and know who is around you. It even helps setting the ball behind you because you know your outside hitter is there. (Baker) changed my perspective on the court.”
Brown gravitated to setter as a freshman after transferring from Ashland. After the emergence of Baker, she transitioned to defender for the next two years. Brown approached Neltner during the offseason and asked for her old job back.
“I had her as my JV setter,” Neltner said. “Abby was such a force. I didn’t want to take three rotations from her. Layla had really strong hands and I immediately started to use her a setter, but as the program grew, we had Abby and we didn’t have to utilize her.
“Coming into this year, I wasn’t looking to have Layla set because she had been out of it for a year and a half,” she added. “She asked for the opportunity in summer league. I gave it to her, and it was clear that she still had the hands and the ability to do it. In her senior year, I told her that I would absolutely give her a shot at it if that’s what she wanted. She said yes.”
Brown’s interest at an early age was dance, but her mom wanted to broaden her scope and try volleyball. It wasn’t long before it became her main focus.
The senior has patiently waited for her chance to conduct the offense. She quickly adjusted to her new duties. Brown collected 22 assists and served up eight aces in a victory at Greenup County in the season opener.
That was the first of 34 wins and counting this year for Boyd County The Lions have not lost on the court this year.
“It was very nerve-racking for me during that first win,” Brownsaid. “Everything fell together, and I felt like I was supposed to be at that position. Coach has told me a lot of different things. She gave me a lot of advice because she knew it was my first year as the main setter. She told me to keep my head up and set with a passion.”
Neltner said “setting with a passion” is an important characteristic for the primary distributor. The setter is usually the “go-between from the defense to the offense,” and carries plenty of responsibility in determining the outcome of a point.
Brown has encountered several intense discussions with her coach this year, even when she did her part during a match.
“You have to have a super thick skin and a competitive drive,” Neltner said. “You have to have a passion for that because if you don’t, it’s super easy to get discouraged. I hammer on all the positions, but if your setter is off, your whole offense will be off. She has taken a lot of the butt-chewing from me.
“There were times that she set where the hitter asked and the hitter missed it,” Neltner continued. “I assumed it was the setter and I had to go back and apologize to Layla. The setter is such an invaluable position and an underrated position sometimes. If you don’t a passion for that position, you can fold under the pressure.”
Brown has plenty of hitting options along the Lions front line. The senior has dished out 813 assists and Boyd County has four players with more than 160 kills this season.
Taylor Bartrum leads the way with 321 kills. Morgan Lewis is close behind with 312.
“The way Layla has come in and filled that role has blown my mind,” Lewis said. “Layla does a great job moving the ball from pin to pin. She sets the ball where it needs to go. One of our hitters could have a big block set up, so she passes it off to another without a block and she can put the ball down.”
Much of the team has played club ball together and had developed a solid chemistry before taking the floor this year.
“I trust my hitters a lot,” Brown said. “I know wherever I put the ball, they will put it down. I know where my players are, so depending on what pass I get, that is where I put the ball. It’s been amazing. We have such a good connection on and off the court. It makes us better. We have such a great bond. I just love my team.”
Brown said communication is a crucial factor on the floor. A setter only has mere seconds to decide where to send her pass before a scoring chance vanishes. Her coach believes it’s vital for the conversation to involve all six players.
“I don’t ever preach just one position,” Neltner said. “I require a lot from all my girls. It’s so important to communicate. While there are individual roles, there are so many intersecting roles that occur on the court. Without communication, this sport goes nowhere.”
Added Brown: “I have to communicate really well between my hitters because if they don’t call the ball, I don’t know where to set the ball. Sometimes I have to place it where I think is best.”
Under Neltner, the Lions have revitalized a program that finished 0-28 in 2016. Boyd County posted 22 wins and earned a spot in the 16th Region Tournament final just two years later.
Boyd County enters the state quarterfinals tonight with 34 victories, including the Lions’ first region title since 2003 and a semi-state sweep over Floyd Central on Monday on their home court.
While her program grows, Neltner has watched interest in the game rise to another level.
“On Monday morning, the eticket website kept updating us,” Neltner said. “We had 250 tickets sold (for the semi-state match), but by noon we were up to 541. Then right before the game we were at 650 tickets. … One of my main goals in high school and club ball was to improve volleyball in this area and put a spotlight on it.
“To host a semi-state match here in the 16th Region and know that nearly 700 people were in attendance along with however many people were listening on the radio or watching on the Internet, it was huge,” she added. “To know the attention that we were getting in this sport now, it was at that moment that I knew this was bigger than us.”
Lewis claimed the team had never played in that environment before, especially on the big stage. It took several points to adjust to their surroundings in front of the large crowd. The Jaguars even brought their band, but the Lions blocked the outside noise and focused on the task at hand.
It’s something they have been building toward since the first day they picked up a volleyball.
“We practice on Sundays,” Lewis said. “Any time Katee can get us in the gym, we are practicing. Being undefeated has put the pressure on us, but we have worked hard (to be in this position).She made us work hard and we hadn’t had to do that before. It almost brings me to tears thinking about how far we have come. I have dreamed about this since I was little.”
Boyd County has an Elite Eight date with Mercy, a seven-time state champion, at George Rogers Clark tonight at 7 p.m. No matter the opponent, Neltner wants the Lions to enter the match with the same mindset and message she has preached since she arrived in 2017.
“Any game could be your last,” Neltner said. “Whether it’s injury or your senior year, I think the magnitude of realizing that shows you have to take every opportunity that you are given. You have to take full advantage of your attitude and work ethic.
“At the end of the day, win or lose, the only thing you can say when you walk off that court is I did or did not give it my all. You don’t want the last thing you say to be, I could have given more.”
