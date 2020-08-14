Jordan Brooks has worked to honor his pedigree while forging his own trail.
He’ll follow his father, former Indiana and Providence player Delray Brooks, to at least one destination: Division I basketball.
“It’s always there, always in my head,” Brooks said of his bloodline, “but I try not to focus on it as much. I try to make my own path. Where I grew up, it was gonna be a different process, a much longer and harder process for me, but I always kept that in my mind, strived to be like him as much as I could be, but also sat back and realized, I gotta have my game, you know?”
The 2019 East Carter product has joined Iona College’s basketball program following a year at Bosco Institute, a program in Indiana designed to get high school graduates some extra work before heading into college basketball.
Brooks, listed at 6-foot-6 and 190 pounds, projects as a small forward, although he spent a significant chunk of time down low for the Raiders.
“I was always confident in playing out on the wing, but realized what was needed from me at my high school, being in the 16th Region,” Brooks said. “But it took some adjusting, I will say that.”
Brooks averaged 15.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game in his senior season at East Carter. His experience as a ‘4’ and ‘5’ — in the interior — for the Raiders added a dimension to Brooks’s game, he said, but he also relishes being freed up to shoot more now.
“I think he enjoys it out on the floor a little bit,” Raiders coach Brandon Baker said. “He did play mainly inside for us, but he can shoot the ball. That’s probably his best skill, is shooting the ball.”
Brooks has also worked on his dribbling game, he said, to prepare to move the ball in a different way.
“I’ve always had a good jump shot, I was always confident in that, but I really had to work on my foot speed more,” Brooks said. “Taking people off the dribble was a big step I had to work on once I got there.”
Baker said Brooks’s work ethic “really clicked in” heading into his senior season, and it resulted in “one of the better senior seasons at East Carter that a player in several years has had.”
Brooks took it to another level, he said, at Bosco — all basketball, all the time.
“It’s just a big change,” Brooks said. “Once I got up there, it was really an every-day, all-hours type of thing putting in work, getting bigger, lifting weights, more than it was for me in high school. It kinda hurts to say it, but I didn’t take it serious enough when I was at East, and realized the steps I had to take once I got to Prep. They really helped me out there.”
Pitino and Delray Brooks go way back. Brooks, a prized recruit in the state of Indiana out of high school, left Bob Knight’s Hoosiers for Pitino and Providence. He later coached under Pitino at Kentucky.
That may have been a foot in the door for the younger Brooks, but his work ethic got him to Iona, Baker said.
“I figured, even though my first year I’m walking on here, it’s gonna be very good for me,” Jordan Brooks said. “I think this is the best fit. Pitino’s very good at what he does, if not the best, so I think this will be the best place to elevate my game and take it to the next level.”
Attempts to contact Pitino for comment through Iona’s sports information office were not returned by deadline.
Brooks moved in on Sunday after having quarantined at a hotel in Connecticut and testing negative for COVID-19, he said. He hasn’t picked a major.
Brooks is the seventh player from East Carter to go Division I in men’s basketball, said former East Carter coach Charlie Baker, joining an exclusive club that includes his high school coach.
“Players currently with us and that’s come up through the system, I’m sure most have heard that Jordan’s getting this opportunity at Iona, to play for Rick Pitino,” Brandon Baker said, “and that’s a very well-known name. Arguably the best college basketball coach; he’s at least in the conversation for the best ever. That name recognition itself is gonna get their attention. Some kids get to see that and maybe continue to work at it and go to these summer camps and things you have to do to allow yourself an opportunity to get your name out there.
“And I just hope it creates a positive vibe that, hey, here’s a guy right at East Carter that (proves) you can move on to the next level.”
Brooks is happy to be the person to show that to his home community.
“My mom (Melissa Bays), she’s always talked to me about that: you are an example; a lot of people look up to what you’ve done,” Brooks said, “and to always use that as motivation to keep going and do your best and take it as far as you can.”
