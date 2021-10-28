After more than four decades with a Baker at the helm, it was important for East Carter that the successor in those footsteps be a Raider.
School officials did not have to look far to find someone who fit that bill.
Cole Brammer, a 2014 graduate and former East Carter basketball player, had been on former coach Brandon Baker’s staff for three seasons. He was named the new coach on Friday after Baker resigned on Oct. 18 after 19 seasons on the Raiders’ sideline.
“I feel coach Brammer is a great person to lead the East Carter boys basketball program,” East Carter principal Kelley Moore said. “He is smart, energetic and a positive influence on our kids both in the classroom and on the court.
“In his previous role as an assistant basketball coach, he has shown great promise in his leadership skills and ability to lead young men on and off the floor,” Moore added. “I love having our East Carter graduates come back and work here, because they have that Raider pride that we want to instill in all our kids.”
Brammer said his desire for coaching grew sitting alongside Baker.
“I’ve always been into coaching,” Brammer said. “Basketball has been my passion. The last three years with coach Baker have been an awesome experience. Coaching is something that I’ve always wanted to do. And now that time is here.”
Brammer also coached the middle school team before rising to the varsity level. The new coach wore his jersey with pride and will carry the same affection for the program as its leader.
Brammer said he has acquired valuable knowledge in his early coaching career that will help prepare him for his new role. Charles Baker, who preceded his son as the Raiders’ head man for 26 seasons before Brandon took over in 2002, was Brammer’s assistant coach on the middle school team.
“It was his dedication and his passion for East Carter basketball,” Brammer said of coach Brandon Baker. “It was something that stood out for me when I played for him. It was instilled in me as a player and during my time on his coaching staff. Coach Baker means a lot to me.
“We wanted what was best for coach Baker,” Brammer added. “I am thankful to be on his staff and gain great experience under him. We are thankful for what he has done for this program over the years.”
Brammer didn’t have much time to savor his new position. Practice for the new campaign had already begun when he was handed the reins. Brammer already has a familiarity with the program and the players and that allowed the Raiders to proceed without the usual learning curve of a new coach.
“For Cole, it has meant a lot that he was mentored by coach Charles Baker in his former role as the East Carter middle school coach and by coach Brandon Baker as his assistant at the high school,” Moore said. “Those relationships have prepared him for success as a head coach. I have no doubts that coach Brammer will continue our tradition for producing competitive teams and will elevate the program to new heights.”
Brammer has embraced the quick transition. East Carter plays in the competitive 62nd District and opens its season with rival Elliott County on Nov. 30. The Raiders claimed two district titles while Brammer was on the roster. The senior guard made the 62nd District All-Tournament Team in 2014.
“It means a lot to me,” Brammer said of coaching at his alma mater. “I love East Carter, our school and our community. We just want to do the best that we can do and represent it as well as we can.
“It has been a smooth transition. There hasn’t been a whole lot changed in that department. Coach Baker always gave me a lot of freedom to coach the team and be a big part of the program. With him giving me that experience, it has really paid off these last seven days after taking over. It has been a smooth process.”
Brammer will still take the time to get acclimated and decide on his style of play. East Carter only played 11 games during the 2020-21 season after a series of COVID-19-related cancellations throughout the year.
Court time was a precious commodity during the offseason.
“Last year, we probably played fewer games than any team in the state,” Brammer said. “Our main goal this year is getting back in the gym with our team and keep building every day. We want to improve and get ready for the season.”
Brammer is married to Bryana. They recently celebrated their one-year anniversary.
