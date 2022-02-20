ASHLAND Bill Bradley’s office was still buzzing during an unseasonably warm February afternoon.
After weeks of snow and postponements, Ashland outlasted its rival the night before and the preparation to face another had just begun.
Bradley always wants the focus to be on his players, but he couldn’t help but be sentimental. It would be his last trip to coach at Russell and Boyd County.
Lions coach Pete Fraley said every time Boyd County plays Ashland, it’s circled on his calendar.
Fraley believes the rivalry has enhanced both programs, and at the same time, he gets to see a respected colleague and friend.
“I’ve said it for years now,” Fraley said. “It’s one of those games that I look forward to every year. I don’t know what the numbers are. I know it’s close either way. … We can get together before the game, and laugh and joke, but during the game it’s on. … There’s not that many friendships I have with coaches like that.”
Bradley wants to relish every moment before he closes the door on a basketball journey that has spanned more than 50 years, including 42 in his coaching career. He made the decision during the summer that the 2021-22 season would be his last.
The Kittens are 19-4 going into the postseason and remain a contender for Bradley’s fifth region roundball title. Despite the success, the choice to retire has not changed.
“I could just tell this is it,” Bradley said. “This one last ride has been so enjoyable. We’ve really grown together this year. We’re on the same page now. It’s been really fun. We know these next two weeks will be really fun, too.”
One glimpse around his office unfolds a coaching legacy. The room resembles one large scrapbook filled with memorabilia, news clippings and basketballs that recall an important date in his timeline. Most importantly, he proudly displays pictures of the players he’s coached for 21 seasons at Ashland.
Bradley often sits at his desk and reminisces about the history that surrounds him. His memory for dates, scores and players’ names remains razor-sharp. He hopes he is remembered for the objectives he met off the court as well as on the hardwood.
“We did everything the right way,” Bradley said. “We don’t recruit. We don’t get technicals and the girls acted right. I like to look at an article when I first got the Ashland job. It talked about the goals we set. It said we wanted to win 20 games a year, compete for the district every year and win some regionals and maybe a state title.”
“We’ve done everything except that state title,” he added, “and we were really close. I am proud of the goals we set and met. I hope that is what people remember about me.”
Family Man
Bradley played at Holy Family from 1970-73. The Fighting Irish boast a rich basketball history that includes 696 wins before the program ended in 1986. It has since applied and became a KHSAA member again in 2015.
Bradley recalled one of the biggest victories during his glory days wearing the Holy Family uniform. The Fighting Irish defeated Ashland in the opening round of the AIT during his sophomore year. The team made it to the championship game before falling to Male.
Holy Family advanced to the region tournament final the same season.
“There was no 3-point line back then,” Bradley said. “You really had to grind out every game. You played in small gyms, and it was always a packed house. We had low-scoring games. It’s how we were brought up. You pass the ball and you pass the ball until you get an open shot. There was very little one-on-one.”
Bradley wasn’t done with the Fighting Irish. In 1977, coach Randy Mason reached out to the recent alumnus and asked he wanted to help coach the team.
That was all it took, and a coaching career was born.
“Once I got into the gym, I just knew it was over,” Bradley said. “I knew that first year that I wanted to be a teacher and coach.”
Bradley was an assistant coach for three years before he was handed the reins of the program for another three seasons.
He modeled his coaching philosophy from the one who taught him during his playing days. Bradley said his high school coach, Bill Carroll, constantly drilled his teams on fundamentals and discipline.
“We played halfcourt man defense and halfcourt offense,” Bradley said. “We may have crossed halfcourt twice in practice with the ball. We had to take care of the ball. He said turnovers were a cardinal sin. When I see a kid turn the ball over, I have to stop myself from going crazy.”
Bradley prides himself on keeping a stoic presence during games and instills the same mindset in his players.
“In 42 years, I’ve gotten four technicals,” Bradley recalled. “I only had two in 35 years and got the other two in 35 seconds. It was an East Carter game. We went there with a depleted team. It was a rough game.
“It goes back to Bill Carroll with discipline,” he added. “The players are an extension of my personality. I can count on one hand the technicals that my players have received in 20 years. It’s a testament to the players. Our whole staff knows how we feel about that kind of stuff. They follow suit.”
Covering His Bases
Bradley led Ashland to four consecutive 16th Region championships on the basketball court between 2012 and 2015, but they weren’t his first titles as a head coach.
After departing Holy Family, Bradley made Boyd County his next destination and became an assistant under Roger Zornes on the boys basketball team alongside Fraley. During his initial campaign in 1986, he was asked to skipper the inaugural season of Lions softball the next spring.
Having grown up on the basketball court, Bradley admitted he knew nothing about softball but accepted the challenge.
He leaned on those around him and eventually guided Boyd County to its only softball region title in 1993.
“I had great assistant coaches,” Bradley said. “They were kind of like my mentors. They got me through the first couple of years. If I hadn’t coached softball, I wouldn’t have coached girls basketball here at Ashland. It would have been too much of a leap for me. After coaching girls for 15 years, it catapulted me to taking the Ashland job.”
Fraley and Bradley both quote coaching trips at Boyd County to clinics and games as some of the fondest memories in their storied careers.
“Bill is just a great guy,” Fraley said. “When we went down to Gulfport, Mississippi and Fort Walton Beach, Florida, we had some great times. We squared off against each over 70 times. When you go against a Bill Bradley team, you know they will be well-coached and fundamentally sound and they will have a game plan. I’m going to miss him.”
Fraley and friends honored Bradley before their final regular-season matchup on Feb. 10. Among the gifts and mementos was a dry-erase board presented by Brock Walter, a former coaching colleague who went on to become Boyd County’s school superintendent.
Fraley said the board had a special meaning.
“I wasn’t on this (particular trip), but Roger is up coaching, and they call a timeout,” Fraley said. “He asked for the board. Bill or Brock had it. Roger asks again, ‘Give me the board.’ When they pulled it out, they had been playing tic-tac-toe with it on the bench. Roger lost his mind.”
A Move to Maroon
Bradley maintains a strong connection with his players. It didn’t take him long to establish a similar bond at his next and final coaching stop when he accepted an invitation to coach the Ashland girls basketball team in 2001.
Ashland won 21 games in Bradley’s first campaign and reached the region final in 2008 and 2011. Boyd County denied the Kittens in 2011 after Ashland defeated the Lions four times earlier that year.
The Kittens pushed through in 2012. It started their run of four consecutive region crowns.
“It was such a relief to get one,” Bradley said. “I remember the relief we felt as coaches and players. Mykal Farris and Julia Heaberlin were captains. They suffered the year before after the loss. The first one was relief. The next three were really fun.”
Alexis Robinson was named region MVP as a freshman that season and became a catalyst for continuing the region-winning streak.
“Those are the best memories of my life,” Robinson said. “High school or college, it didn’t matter. We were a part of something really special. Coach Bradley was a part of that.
“He always let me do my thing. He never tried to over-coach me.”
Bradley believed all the pieces came together to make a state championship run in 2014. The Kittens reached the Final Four in Bowling Green, but Shelby Gransbery’s ankle injury might have derailed Ashland’s chances.
Bradley recalled one particular moment during the Kittens’ postseason run. Robinson, who did not speak up much, according to her coach, said a few encouraging words after a district championship defeat to Boyd County.
“I thought we had the best team ever,” Bradley said. “I was really down after that game. Alexis saw me down in the corner of the gym. She came over to me and said, ‘Coach, we got this.’ I’ll never forget that. I felt better and then we rolled from there.”
Robinson joined Bradley’s coaching staff in his final season. She hopes to instill that same confident mindset in the players that she carried with her during her college playing days at Colorado.
Robinson said Bradley welcomes different points of view before and during games from his players and coaching staff.
“There’s always been a lot of respect,” Robinson said. “He will listen to me, and I’ll listen to him. We still do that now. It’s just from a coaching standpoint. He’s softer on me now.
“(Coach) Bradley is one of my best friends,” she added. “He came out to see me in Colorado and not too many people came out to watch me play. That really meant a lot. To be able to coach with him in his last season, it’s really cool.”
‘Let Them Know You Love Them’
Senior Mikayla Martin became one of the main reasons Bradley decided to close out his coaching career this year. He wanted to watch her play one more season at full strength after she missed most of her junior year with a knee injury.
Martin said the program’s tight-knit bond extends beyond basketball. Bradley was there when Martin learned she tore her ACL. He kept her motivated during her rehabilitation.
“He cares about all the off-court stuff, too,” Martin said. “He cares about our grades. He cares about what’s going on in our lives. When I got injured, he was always at the hospital. He always makes sure to check in on us.
“We butt heads sometimes. He says what he needs to say and sometimes I feel like I need to say what I have to say.”
Martin averages a double-double per night and expects adding a few more wins to Bradley’s resume will be a source of motivation in the postseason.
“I feel blessed that I’ve had him as a coach my whole life,” Martin said. “He’s been a big part of my basketball life. When my sister, Miranda, played, I remember coming to practice when I was in seventh grade. He’s always been there and he’s always a great coach.”
Bradley recorded his 400th career win against East Carter on Feb. 12. It felt appropriate that he achieved the milestone on Valentine’s Day weekend.
Bradley believes his players must know he loves them. It’s essential to team success.
“You have to learn from the guys you’ve coached under,” Bradley said about the key to coaching longevity. “I’ve had great coaches. They all taught me something different. You treat people and players fair and let them know you love them.”
