ASHLAND Ashland versus Covington Catholic reads like a potential state final. How about the final game of the Sweet Sixteen’s opening round?
The Tomcats (26-5) and Colonels (28-4) take the stage at Rupp Arena last on Thursday night at about 8:30 p.m. to conclude the first round of the state tournament.
It’s a matchup of top-10 teams, and Ashland anticipates it will be attended that way. Forget the idle and vacant Rupp Arena of 2020, or the venue hosting at 25% of its seating capacity last season due to the pandemic.
“Coach (Jason Mays) was talking about that,” Tomcats senior Ryan Atkins said. “He said there’s gonna be probably about 15,000, 20,000 people there, just because it’s the last game and it’s Ashland versus CovCath. It’s gonna be packed. Adrenaline’s gonna pump in. ... It’s gonna be fun, man. I can’t wait.”
Mays noted that Kentucky’s NCAA Tournament opener against St. Peter’s is also slated for Thursday night at 7:10, and the impact of that on the turnout in Lexington is yet unknown, but “I think there will be a lot of people at that game,” he said of Thursday’s encounter. “I think there will be a lot of people at this year’s state tournament in general, because they can.”
Thursday night will present a rematch of a 71-60 Tomcats victory over the Colonels on Jan. 29 in Anderson Gym.
Scott Ruthsatz is one of the top high school basketball coaches in Kentucky, with two Sweet Sixteen titles to his name in a career in its 11th season.
It didn’t require that level of expertise for Ruthsatz to figure out where his Covington Catholic club went wrong at Ashland on that Saturday night.
The Tomcats compensated for a severe size disadvantage by bombing away, per usual, from the perimeter. Ashland drained 10 triples in handing the Colonels their widest margin of defeat yet this season.
Covington Catholic is intent on slowing that down Thursday.
“I think we’ve gotta defend the 3-point line much better than we did, and that’s a point of emphasis that we’ve made in practice,” Ruthsatz said. “That’s the one vulnerability that a lot of teams have. ... That keeps teams in games, and it can also blow out teams if you can get hot from 3.
“It’s nothing new to our overall defensive strategy over the years, but they shoot it very well.”
Ethan Sellars scored 23 points on four 3s to pace the Tomcats. Colin Porter added 19 and Cole Villers dropped in 12, converting three triples.
Ashland’s 10 treys in that game was less than its season per-game average of 11.4 but nearly double what Covington Catholic averages (5.8). The Colonels do it differently: point guard Evan Ipsaro is netting 21.7 points per game and big men Mitchell Rylee and Chandler Starks check in with 16.5 ppg and 9.6 ppg, respectively.
Rylee, listed at 6-foot-8, and Starks, checking in at 6-foot-6, present a challenge for Ashland inside. Rylee scored 23 points and Starks had 11 points and 13 boards in the teams’ first meeting.
Mays credited Atkins that night as a game-changer, using grit and smart play to keep Covington Catholic from going completely wild in the paint. Atkins, listed at 6-foot-2, uses an understanding of angles to keep himself from getting sealed on wing entry passes and denies throws into the post from the top of the key at all costs, Mays said. On the glass, he focuses on keeping his man from rebounding.
Atkins, better known athletically as a southpaw pitcher committed to Morehead State, is also asked to provide significant help trapping on ball screens, Mays said. So he will situationally both try to keep players a head taller off the boards and chase Ipsaro, a Division I recruit as a point guard.
Ashland does its best to help Atkins and Villers, who often helps with interior defense as well despite being listed at 6-foot-2, by harrying opposing guards to prevent easy entry into the post.
“If I sat in practice every day and said, ‘Ryan, you’re gonna guard (assistant) coach (Ryan) Bonner 1-on-1, and we’re gonna develop you as an individual post defender,’ A, coach Bonner would have a heart attack,” Mays said, “and B, I don’t know how effective that would be because Ryan Atkins is still gonna be a 6-1-and-a-half college baseball pitcher.
“If we are putting (opposing) guards and perimeter players on their heels and making them turn their back to the basket because of pressure, and they’re focused on getting out of this trap, or they’re focused on finding a bailout pass, the last thing their focus is on is making a post-entry feed on the money.”
Ashland possesses a decided advantage in Sweet Sixteen experience. The Tomcats’ projected starting five of Villers, Porter, Sellars, Atkins and Zander Carter have collectively played in 20 games at Rupp Arena. No Covington Catholic player has participated in the state tournament.
“Hopefully our experience of playing on the road in big games will give us some comfort there,” Ruthsatz said, “that we don’t get all shaken up with the (lack of State) experience.”
