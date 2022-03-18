LEXINGTON Cole Villers collected Colin Porter's no-look dish, spotted up in the corner in front of Ashland's bench, took aim, fired and found the same result he'd already found five times before that on Thursday night: a successful 3-pointer.
Despite a disastrous second half for the Tomcats to that point, Ashland was well within striking distance of Covington Catholic in the Sweet Sixteen first round.
"And then I was like, all right, we've been here before," Villers said, hearkening back to the Tomcats' thunderous rallies in postseasons of late. "We've been down before, so I thought that was gonna give us some momentum."
It did for a moment. Ashland got a stop on the Colonels' ensuing possession and had the ball down by five points midway through the fourth quarter.
But the Tomcats threw it away. Covington Catholic star point guard Evan Ipsaro chased it down and threw down a dunk with 4:38 to play.
Villers answered with yet another trey, but by then, the Colonels were too far ahead. They picked up eight straight points to salt away a 76-65 victory at Rupp Arena.
Ashland made 50% of its shots from the field (24 for 48) and 12 of its 27 3-pointers, paced by seven triples from Villers. And the four-peat 16th Region Tournament champions led by 10 points on three occasions in the second quarter and held a seven-point edge at intermission.
But the Tomcats couldn't overcome Covington Catholic's 30-for-45 showing on field goals (66.7%), 14-for-17 tally at the foul line (82.4%) and 30-12 edge in rebounding.
"I thought the energy we had defensively the second half was the difference in the game," Colonels coach Scott Ruthsatz said. "We challenged the guys at halftime, you gotta be much more physical, we gotta be much more aggressive, and can we please protect the 3-point line?"
Covington Catholic was never able to successfully deter Ashland from bombing away from long range, though Mekhi Wilson did his best to make it tough on Villers. But the Colonels, toting a considerable height advantage, shined inside as Chandler Starks produced 21 points and 12 rebounds and Mitchell Rylee netted 11 points.
"I just thought they were grittier than us in the second half," Tomcats coach Jason Mays said, noting the rebounding margin. "First half, things were going pretty well. We just lost the battle of the boards, which, that's who we are.
"But when we are getting outrebounded by 18 and we shoot 30% in the fourth quarter, that's not a good combination to win a close ball game."
Ipsaro tallied 26 points, including an 8-for-8 line at the charity stripe, all in the fourth quarter, and Wilson chipped in 15.
Villers, playing with the torn meniscus that has kept him fluctuating in and out of the lineup all season, finished his high school career with 25 points. Porter added 18 and Ryan Atkins chipped in eight. The Colonels limited Ashland's leading scorer, Ethan Sellars, to four points -- a hair more than 14 under his season average.
Covington Catholic (29-4) lost to Ashland, 71-60, on Jan. 29 in Anderson Gym and seemed headed down the same path late in the second quarter. The comeback began when Wilson connected on a corner 3 with two seconds to go in the second period, lifting the Colonels within 40-33 at halftime.
"The difference between, mentally, being down 10 and being down seven is huge," Ruthsatz said, "especially in an environment like this."
Covington Catholic went on to outscore Ashland (26-6) 43-25 in the second half.
Any Tomcats ideas of one more furious comeback ignited by Porter's trey that got Ashland within nine with 1:03 to go were doused on Rylee's alley-oop slam off Wilson's feed.
Ashland attempted to negate Covington Catholic's height inside by harrying the Colonels' guards into being unable to get the ball to Starks and Rylee down low, but couldn't consistently keep it up.
"Our perimeter pressure just couldn't affect their play, and so we couldn't affect their line of sight to make those crisp post entry passes," Mays said.
And the Colonels came out of the locker room for the second half intent on shutting down Ashland's driving game. Rylee and Starks each produced a blocked shot that led directly to a Covington Catholic bucket in the first two minutes of the third frame.
"Once you get me and Mitchell going, it's definitely a different ball game inside," Starks said, "because they don't really have bigs that can match me and Mitchell's strength or explosiveness, and once me and Mitch get rolling, then our guards get rolling and we just get rolling as a team."
Ruthsatz noted that the Colonels' last loss to date was on that January Saturday night in Ashland, which allowed to incisive analysis before the rematch.
"We told Chandler and Mitchell, we had fantastic moves against (Ashland), we just didn't make layups," Ruthsatz said. "We lose by 11, we probably missed six to eight layups, and I'm talking point-blank layups. We just didn't miss them today, and that's the difference, going into those guys and the physicality that Chandler plays with and the explosiveness that Mitchell can play with."
Covington Catholic advances to tonight's quarterfinals against Lyon County, which topped John Hardin 82-65 earlier Thursday.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Atkins 4-5 0-0 0 8
Porter 7-10 2-3 2 18
Sellars 2-10 0-0 3 4
Villers 8-16 2-2 3 25
Carter 1-4 1-2 1 4
Conway 2-2 0-0 2 6
Adkins 0-1 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTAL 24-48 5-7 12 65
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 71.4. 3-pointers: 12-27 (Villers 7-14, Porter 2-2, Conway 2-2, Carter 1-3, Atkins 0-1, Sellars 0-4, Adkins 0-1). PF: 16. Fouled out: Carter. Turnovers: 8.
COV. CATHOLIC FG FT REB TP
Ipsaro 9-15 8-8 7 26
McGillis 0-0 0-0 1 0
Rylee 5-8 1-2 6 11
Hussey 1-2 0-0 2 3
Starks 9-13 3-4 12 21
Wilson 6-7 2-3 2 15
Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Link 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jones 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 0
TOTAL 30-45 14-17 30 76
FG Pct.: 66.7. FT Pct.: 82.4. 3-pointers: 2-5 (Wilson 1-1, Hussey 1-2, Ipsaro 0-2). PF: 14. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 12.
ASHLAND 18 22 12 13 -- 65
COV. CATHOLIC 16 17 20 23 -- 76
Officials: Alfred Williams, Kyle Lovett and David Logsdon.