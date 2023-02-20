LEXINGTON Reece Pennington saved his best performance for his last as the Ashland senior placed sixth and seventh in his two races at Saturday’s KHSAA State Swimming and Diving Championship Presented by UKHealthCare.
After the morning’s prelim swim, longtime Ashland coach Billy Cox knew there was something special about the day.
“This is the best he’s ever done at this pool,” Cox said of his races at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatic Center, where the state meet has been held since 2020. “It’s been a while since he has swum well here, so when we first got here there was an open lane and I told him to go and practice his turns until he felt they were just right.”
That advice seemed to help as Pennington put together ‘pr’s in both of his morning swims, placing seventh in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.64 and then eighth in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.46, and earning bids into the championship finals for the first time in his career at the state meet.
“(My turns) definitely improved a lot from regionals,” he said. “One thing with this pool though is how the bottom works. (It) has the markings on it so you kind of know where you are, but at the edge of the pool, it slopes down and gets really deep there. So, it’s kind of hard to tell exactly where you are. So, it’s kind of a hard thing to judge.”
In his five previous trips to the state competition, his best finishes came last year when he was 10th in the 200y free and 16th in the 500-yard free. His 200y free time was 1:44.64. He also placed 11th in those same events in 2021, and 28th (200y free) and 29th (500y free) in 2020. As an eighth-grader, he qualified in four races, including two relays. That year he was 33rd in the 200y free and 36th in the 500y free. His relay teams were 18th (4x50y free) and 19th (4x100y free). As a seventh-grader, his relays were 13th in the 4x100y race and 14th at the shorter distance.
He entered Saturday’s meet seeded sixth in both events after posting times of 1:44.29 in the 200y free and 52.17 in the 100y fly.
“They went good,” he said. “They are my two fastest times ever at this meet. My 2(00) free, it felt good. The last 50 I was maybe tired, but it’s always like that in the 2(00) free at the end of it. My 100 fly also felt pretty good. My turns, I think they were much better than regionals. They could have been a little better, but other than that, I thought they were both pretty good races. They were both best times.”
Pennington returned for the evening session, and despite falling a little short of his prelim times, he was pleased with his overall placing.
In the 200y free, although he had slowest reaction time off the block, he got out to a blistering pace, swimming the first 50 yards in 23.60. He moved into sixth after 100 yards, but fell slightly back at the 150 mark. However, he came home in 27.43, safely gliding into sixth.
“The first 50, my second flip turn, it was a little bit off. I flipped a little bit early. Like I said, it was kind of hard to tell down there. But it happens in races,” he said. “It’s just the little things that can change (the time), but I still got the same place I came in with. So, it was still a good swim. That was the second-fastest time I have ever swam, behind my prelims so, a very good swim still.”
The 100y fly was a different story as Pennington moved up from eighth to sixth, despite again swimming just a hair slower than his prelim race. Like in the freestyle, he was behind the pack coming off the start, but he made up for it with a 23.69 over the first 50 yards to move into fifth. He nearly finished in that spot, but was clipped at the finish line by one one-hundredth of a second.
“My turns, they felt honestly very similar to prelims,” he said. “I think I had less than .2 (off a difference from prelims). So, that was a very similar time. It still felt very good. It’s still my second-best time ever. So, it was also a very good swim, I felt.”
His 25 points allowed Ashland to finish in a three-way tie for 21st overall. It was the team’s best performance since placing 18th in 2020.
Cox has had a chance to watch Pennington develop over the years and he relished their final competitive moments together.
“This was one of the funnest state meets I’ve to in a while,” he said. “Reece worked very hard. State meet is about having the perfect race. We worked for two days to get each length of the fly to end on a fully extended stroke without any coasting. His hard work paid off. We did the same for his turns on 200 free. Timing the turn and the break out, the underwater part, (is) timed for maximum speed and minimal drag.”
Now that his his school career is over, Pennington is excited about the next stage of his career. He plans to swim in college, but has yet to decide on a school.
“It’s kind of weird. … (The end has) kind of come up faster than I thought. I didn’t think I’d be a senior as soon as it feels like (it has). You know, I am kind of sad that I can’t swim high school any more, but I am also very excited for college swimming,” he said. “So, I thought this was a very good meet to end on. This is the first time I placed (in the) top eight, so I’m very glad I got do that.”
Johnson Central also had three entries at the state meet and came away with significant improvements. It was the fourth consecutive season the club was represented at the competition. Senior Jacob Rubado capped off his career by placing 26th in the 50-yard free in 22.90. He entered the meet seeded 28th and also finished 27th last winter. It was his fourth state meet, having also finished 29th as a sophomore and 41st as a freshman.
The Golden Eagles really made waves with their two relays, both of which included Rubado, juniors Blake Blanton and Nick Arrowood, and senior Nick Hardin. The 4x50y quartet missed the consolation final by less than half a second after placing 20th in 1:35.46. The group came into the meet seeded 32nd with a regional time of 1:37.98.
The foursome dropped nearly three and a half seconds off its qualifying mark in the 4x100y free. It was 29th in 3:39.30, having been seeded 32nd with a time of 3:43.64.
Last year, Johnson Central’s relays finished 17th in the 4x100y free and 18th in the 4x50y free. In 2021, they were 19th and 21st, respectively. In 2020, it was 37th in the longer race and 38th in the shorter one.