LEXINGTON Ashland and Johnson Central have made qualifying for the boys state swim meet a regular occurrence, but both teams raised the bar a bit this year.
On Friday, both squads improved significantly on their past performance at the University of Kentucky’s Lancaster Aquatics Center.
After four previous state meet appearances, Ashland’s Reece Pennington advanced to the final in both of his events for the first time. Johnson Central, which has developed a trend of excelling in its relays, broke the school record in the 4x100-yard freestyle relay, a mark set at last year’s championship, and came within a whisker of qualifying for the finals in both races, earning one of the two alternate spots.
In the finals, Pennington, a junior, placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:44.64, and then returned to finish 15th in the 500-yard free (4:50.76).
He began the day by capturing 10th place in the 200y free prelims with a time of 1:44.68 and 15th in the 500y free in 4:50.83.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, last year’s format was slightly different and Pennington did not get to race head-to-head against the best in the state. Still, he was 11th in the 200y free (1:45.80) and in the 500y free (4:51.71). As a freshman in 2019, he was 28th in the 200y free & 29th in the 500y free. As a middle schooler, he advanced to State in four events: the 200y free (placing 33rd), the 500y free (finishing 36th) and as a member of the 4x50-yard and 4x100-yard free relays. In his first appearance, Pennington swam a leg of the 4x50y and 4x100y free relays in 2017.
Johnson Central has sent relays to the state meet in five of the last seven years. On Friday, the Golden Eagles also had a representative in a pair of individual races. Junior Jacob Rubado touched the wall in 27th in the 50-yard free (23:01), but then to conserve his energy for the relays withdrew from the 100-yard free.
Rubado, junior Nick Hardin and senior Jaydon Mayhan all swam on the 4x100y free relay in each of the last two years. Last April, the 4x100y group placed 19th and set a school record with a 3:32.31. On Friday, the trio along with senior Connor Castle bettered that mark by finishing in 18th in 3:31.56. It was a drop of six seconds off the Golden Eagles’ state-qualifying time.
Johnson Central’s foursome of Rubado, Hardin, sophomore Nick Arrowood and Castle also were 18th in the 4x50y free relay. That quartet also dropped more than a second off its qualifying mark with a 1:34.98.
The 2021 4x50y free relay contingent was 21st in 1:34.17.
The girls state meet takes place today at the Lancaster Aquatic Center with the prelims beginning at 10:15 a.m. The finals will start at 6:45 p.m.