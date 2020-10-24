CANNONSBURG Noble Eleazu was in the right place at the right time. Consequently, Ashland is one of the state's final eight.
Eleazu knocked in a rebound from close range to break the Tomcats' tie with Perry County Central in the 67th minute, then tallied again six minutes later to pace Ashland to a 4-1 victory on Saturday afternoon at Boyd County.
Ashland, making its first appearance in the state round of 16 since 2013, had seen one golden scoring opportunity after another go by the wayside before Drew Clark and Eleazu approached the Commodores net with less than 14 minutes to go.
Perry County Central keeper Bryce Adams knocked away Clark's wide-angle shot from the right side, but Eleazu was in the goal mouth to tap it in. Parker Miller set it all up with the forward ball that set Clark loose.
"I'm seeing Drew making that run," Eleazu said. "It was two against one, me and him against the keeper, so I knew (Clark) was either gonna get it, or I was gonna get the rebound. And as soon as he shot it, it bounced off the keeper's hands and I was like, 'This is a perfect ball,' so I just hit it and it went straight in and I was so happy."
Eleazu took Calyx Holmes's ball forward and won a one-on-one with the keeper in the 73rd minute. The Ashland senior, who'd scored two goals this season coming into Saturday's tilt, doubled that output in a span of seven state tournament minutes.
"Noble's been working his butt off all year," Tomcats coach Preston Freeman said. "He doesn't have a lot of goals to show for it, but he's put himself in the right places ... and he got rewarded tonight by putting two goals in the back of the net."
Landon Scott closed the scorebook in the 76th minute with a header off Eleazu's assist.
Before Ashland's flurry of three goals in the final 14 minutes of play, a pair of Tomcats stops kept the score level.
Perry County Central earned a penalty kick in the 49th minute. But Ashland goalie Matthew Jimison dove to stop the shot bound inside the left post, and Ben Acuff knocked away a rebound attempt. A Commodores header off Acuff's clearance flew over the crossbar.
Six minutes later, Jimison came out feet-first to stop a Perry County Central foray into the 18-yard box.
"When our team was down and we weren't playing well, our keeper stepped up and got the game back for us," Freeman said, "and we fed off of it and that's when we went and got our goals."
Concurred Eleazu: "They had a penalty down here and we were like, 'Oh, this is gonna be a tough game,' but our keeper saved us and then as soon as that happened, we just knew we were still in it, and we came out and fought to the end."
Conversely, Ashland's defensive efforts -- particularly on the PK -- stymied the Commodores' attempt to wrangle momentum.
"Their keeper made a great save on our penalty kick that would've changed everything for us," Perry County Central coach Ray Fletcher said. "We didn't attack the ball well enough when they were attacking for their second goal. We should've had someone up on the ball. (Miller) was able to carry, he got free and he sprang (Clark) on the right, and from then, we're chasing the game.
"We had to sacrifice defense and we just got exposed. If you're chasing the game, you have to gamble."
Acuff's fourth-minute left-footed penalty kick opened the Ashland (10-5-1) scoring. The Commodores (7-5) equalized 15 minutes later when Aiden Fugate knocked in a carom of Carter Castle's high-arching boot from 44 yards away that Jimison deflected off the crossbar.
An undertone of chippiness culminated in a Perry County Central player pushing an Ashland player and then trading shoves with another Tomcat in the 77th minute. The Commodore in question didn't even wait to be shown his red card before leaving the pitch. The exchange also resulted in a second yellow card for the Tomcat.
Ashland, which won for the seventh time in its last eight outings, advances to meet Corbin on Monday night at Boyd County. The Redhounds topped Prestonsburg, 5-2, on Saturday.
(606) 326-2658 |