CANNONSBURG Corbin coach Armando Cima admitted he wanted his team to slow down in the opening minutes of the boys soccer state Elite Eight matchup with Ashland on Monday night.
In the first 15 minutes of play, the Redhounds had attempted three shots on goal and barely let the ball settle into their defensive half of the pitch. However, the team that had tallied 37 postseason goals entering the contest with the Tomcats seemed a bit off-kilter.
“I felt like it took us a while to get used to the spacing,” Armando said. “Our field is the same size but for some reason, this one seemed bigger. I think it was the speed of the ball on the surface, so it took us a bit of time to adjust. I thought we were actually playing too quick. After we sorted that out, it really paid off.”
Paid off it did in the 16th minute after Chesney Jacobs found the back of the net for a 1-0 lead. Corbin found the net twice more, although one was enough, for a 3-0 win over Ashland.
“It doesn’t matter who you are, when you get one, you feel like you can take a breath,” Armando said of the goal. “Then maybe you can try to ease into your game a little bit. With high school kids, they play like they are fighting for their life and in a sense they truly are. But they have to understand even though you don’t want to lose you can’t play not to lose. You just have to get into your rhythm as quick as you can and a goal always helps that.”
Corbin fired six solid attempts toward the Ashland goal in the first half while the Tomcats managed only one.
“That’s a very good team we just played,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “Credit to them. The style of play that they played, the majority of our kids just haven’t seen. Some of our younger kids have seen it a bit in club ball, but for that style of play against us, it was just hard for us to handle. Their style of play just dictated the game. They dictated the field position.”
Freeman looked as if he was coaching third base at times pleading with his team to fall back and attack. The issue which haunted the Tomcats all night was the Redhounds’ relentless attack from the opening whistle.
“Whenever you are getting pressured the way they were pressuring us, we just needed to find a way to get a goal to change the momentum and get us some confidence,” Freeman said. “We weren’t able to do it but credit to them, they pressured us all night. Every single ball on our foot—even if we had it going forward—they pressured us and just took it right back the other way.”
Corbin wasted little time to start the second stanza with a pair of corner kicks and two shots on goal from Jose Torres. The first was a missile toward Ashland keeper Matthew Jimison from 25 yards out. The second was a ball from the 15-yard line that sailed high and over the crossbar. Torres swung again from inside the 6-yard box only to land top shelf as the game remained 1-0 at the 52nd minute.
Ashland had its best opportunity of tying it in the 56th minute on a Calyx Holmes chip shot from the right edge of the 18-yard box. However, much like the lone Ashland shot in the first half, the ball missed the mark, leaving the Tomcats searching for an answer to the Redhounds attack.
“We kind of got into a flow at the end of the first half and had some chances to start the second half and we had a little flow of the game, but we were never able to get into the full flow of the game,” Freeman said.
Corbin found its flow with a pair of goals only three minutes apart that put the game out of reach. Gabe Cima converted a penalty kick in the 58th minute after an Ashland foul in the box.
Then Cima struck again off a pass from Torres that could not have been literally placed better on the pitch as Cima moved toward the goal in the 61st minute.
“They are special players,” Armando said of the duo. “They are even more special playing together. They make it look easy and it’s not easy. I thought we possessed the ball well from midfield to Jose’s feet. I thought Gabe made a good run through the defense and Jose played an inch-perfect ball to his feet. Gabe had to do a bit of work because he had a good defender on him, but he played it very well and was very composed in front of the goal.”
Freeman was quick to compliment his keeper who made more than a handful of highlight-worthy saves for the Tomcats.
“He’s kept us in so many games of the course of the last couple years,” Freeman said of Jimison. “I’m proud of him. He definitely kept us alive in this game as long as he possibly could. He makes big saves, man. That’s what he does.”
Ashland closes its magical run with a record of 10-6-1 after entering the district tournament at 5-4-1.
“My team fought their butts off and it wasn’t due to a lack of effort,” Freeman said. “They bought in in a really weird season. These kids came together. They’re like brothers and they fought their butts off to get where they are today. I look forward to the future. I think the future is bright at Ashland.”
Noble Eleazu was named to the All-State Tournament team for the Tomcats.