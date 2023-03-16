LEXINGTON Braxton Jennings passed up an open 3 in the final minutes of Ashland’s opening round game in the state tournament against Owensboro.
He would not pass up another.
The sophomore had a clean look from the corner but decided to give it back to a teammate in the closing moments. He had already sank a free throw to pull the Tomcats within a bucket with 39 seconds remaining.
The Red Devils missed the front end of two bonus free throw situations down the stretch to keep giving Ashland chances at finding an equalizer.
On the Tomcats final possession, the ball swung back around to Jennings. With no defender near him, and without hesitation, he rose and released from long range. The rotating basketball fell through the net to give his team the lead with 18 seconds left on the clock.
Owensboro had three final chances but could not find the game winner. Nate Freize secured the final rebound and Ashland survived with a 66-65 victory at Rupp Arena on Wednesday night.
“It was just an absolute dogfight of a basketball game from both teams,” Ashland interim coach Ryan Bonner said. “It was a slugfest, and it was physical. It was up and down at times. At times, the pace was very slow and other times, it was extremely rapid.”
“As a fan of the game of basketball, you literally got to see everything you would want to see out of a high school basketball game.,” he added. “It was a phenomenal game. That’s why they call it March Madness.”
Ashland didn’t shoot the ball well in the first half and spent most of the game trying to find the range from outside. It led to a multitude of punishing points inside. The Tomcats improved their shooting percentage in the second half, hitting 42.4% for the game and hitting 5 of 11 from the 3-point line in the final two quarters.
Ashland only hit one trey in the closing frame, but Jennings drained it when it mattered the most.
Jennings had only attempted 29 3-pointers this season entering Wednesday night. The guard already made big baskets in the postseason. He was 5 of 6 against Russell in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals.
Jennings was 3 of 4 from downtown and his game-winner gave him double figures against another group of Red Devils with 10 points.
“I just felt like we needed a 3,” Jennings said. “I got it and just shot it. It felt good to me.”
Bonner felt the multiple 3-point lines on the floor—high school and college—had an effect on the team’s shooting percentage early in the game.
“I thought we were settling for 3s that were way outside our range,” Bonner said. “The third line was kind of messing with us. Those misses were turning into transition opportunities for (Owensboro). We knew going into this game, they were the fastest team that we have seen on film all year. We called a timeout to regroup. Your shot selection against a team that is that transition-oriented is huge.”
The Tomcats won the rebounding battle, 45 to 33, against Owensboro as Bonner implored his team to be physical on the boards. Ashland produced 17 offensive rebounds and 21 second-chance points with the extra opportunities.
The Tomcats had two players with big rebounding nights. Zander Carter pulled down 13 boards. Freize grabbed 11.
When asked about Ashland’s advantage of the glass in the postgame press conference, Bonner referred the answer to Wednesday night’s other star sophomore.
“The most physical teams win the games here,” Carter replied. “They are the ones who move on to the Elite Eight and the final games.”
“I’ve told them that ever since we won the region final,” Bonner added, “and we started prepping for Owensboro. While this is my first time here in this particular role, I’ve been here enough as an assistant to know that the physically toughest teams are the ones that advance. I’m sure the guys thought that it was coach speak. No, it means something. You’ve got to be physical, and you have to be tough.”
Ashland (23-11) stayed close in the third quarter with the long ball after only trailing 30-28 at intermission. Tucker Conway splashed a triple and Carter followed with another to give the Tomcats a four-point lead, the team’s largest of the game, midway through the period.
Rheyce Deboard added another 3 late in the quarter, but it was counted by Caymen Powell to give the Red Devils a 48-44 lead heading into the final eight minutes.
After Deboard picked the pocket on Owensboro guard and returned the steal for a layup, the Red Devils grabbed its largest advantage early in the fourth quarter on a short jumper from Jaiarius Webb.
Deboard answered with back-to-back buckets and Carter added four straight points to set the stage for Jennings.
Owensboro (19-11) could not make the pivotal points down the stretch. Ashland closed the game on a 6-0 run, culminating with Jennings’s decisive triple.
“It was a great ball game,” Owensboro coach Rod Drake said. “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to be. We gave up way too many second shots and 17 offensive rebounds. We didn’t hit free throws down the stretch.”
“I’m extremely proud of these young men,” he added. “We have seven seniors and they will be an asset to our community. They learned a lot. I told these guys that we could have laid down midway through the season. They circled the wagons. We are lucky to be here and I’m proud to coach these young men.”
Kenyatta Carbon led the Red Devils with 22 points. Talas Taylor posted 13 points. Jonathan Moss netted 11.
Carter tallied a game-high 25 points. Deboard added 17 points.
It was Ashland’s fifth consecutive trip to the Sweet Sixteen but many on the roster had not seen significant minutes on the state stage at Rupp Arena. Carter offered his past experiences to his teammates.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” Carter said, “but at the same time, we have to keep our highs medium and our lows medium. We can’t get too high or too low. It’s a game of runs and we will bounce back no matter what. Enjoy it and hopefully, we can move on.”
Ashland meets No. 1 Warren Central (33-1) in the state quarterfinals on Friday at 1:30.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 9-23 6-7 13 25
Adkins 1-3 1-2 5 3
Conway 1-5 0-0 2 3
Deboard 8-15 0-0 5 17
Davis 2-5 0-0 4 6
Jennings 3-4 1-2 4 10
Freize 1-4 0-2 11 2
Team 1
TOTAL 25-59 8-13 45 66
FG Pct: 42.4. FT Pct: 61.5. 3-point FGs: 8-25 (Carter 1-5, Adkins 0-2, Conway 1-4, Deboard 1-4, Davis 2-4, Jennings 3-4, Freize 0-2) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
OWENSBORO FG FT REB TP
Moss 5-9 0-2 3 11
Powell 2-7 0-0 6 5
Carbon 7-20 8-10 6 22
Taylor 5-9 1-1 2 13
Webb 4-12 0-0 9 8
Sanders 0-2 0-0 0 0
Pendleton 2-2 0-0 1 4
Rogers 1-4 0-0 3 2
Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTAL 26-65 9-13 33 65
FG Pct: 40.0. FT Pct: 69.2. 3-point FGs: 4-11 (Moss 1-2, Powell 1-2, Carbon 0-2, Taylor 2-3, Rogers 0-2) PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
ASHLAND 14 14 16 22 — 66
OWENSBORO 20 10 18 17 — 65
Officials: David Swift, Terry Carter, Kyle Adams