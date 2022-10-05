BOWLING GREEN Louisville-Christian Academy’s Brady Smith had another Smith hot on his trail in the final round of the boys state golf tournament on Wednesday at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Brady Smith kept his swing steady to overcome the charging Seth Smith from Taylor County after he birdied two holes on the back nine.
Brady Smith pared the final four holes to card a 73 and win the boys state title by one stroke over Seth Smith, who shot a 70 on his closing 18 holes to conclude the tournament, 3-under.
Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson and Russell’s Brody Kilburn improved their scores in Round 2. Hickerson posted an 81 to finish tied for 61st.
Kilburn shot a 83 and ended in a three-way tie for 67th.
Madison Central (600) bested Lexington Christian (609) by nine strokes to win the team championship.
Bowling Green (611), Taylor County (615) and Oldham County (618) rounded out the top five.
Collins’s Sam Guest (-1), Madison Central’s Warren Thomis (E) and Mason Hamrick (+1) completed the top five in the individual standings.
The girls state tournament starts today at the Bowling Green County Club with the first of two rounds.