RICHMOND One run at a time, Raceland was run out of the All “A” Classic.
The Rams absorbed one scoring run after another from a University Heights team that can put up points in bunches, but the cumulative effect of those body blows was more than they could withstand.
They remained upright for as long as they could before being counted out in a 69-35 loss in a first-round game at Baptist Health Arena.
The deficit Raceland faced gradually grew as University Heights scored at least five unanswered points seven times during the game, and coach Joe Bryan said the Rams could take only so many of those shots.
“They’re like a boxer," Bryan said. "They hit you with a 1-2 real quick, and before you know it you’re stunned and you try to call a timeout and regroup. They get out and they run, and they can throw six, eight, 10-point scoring runs at you very fast.”
Those runs came in part because University Heights took Raceland out of its offense from the outset. The Rams shot 27% from the field and committed 22 turnovers against the Blazers’ pressure defense.
“It’s a very good basketball team we just faced,” Bryan said. “Their athleticism and their pressure really forced us into some turnovers that are a little uncharacteristic, and we couldn’t get to a set play just because they kind of shoved us all around the floor wherever they wanted to.”
The result was a disappointing loss for Raceland (10-10) in its first All “A” appearance in five years, but Bryan said he was content with the way the young Rams played.
“I thought we fought," Bryan said. "I thought we executed the game plan early and it allowed us to stay in the game for a little bit there in the first half. I thought our guys played hard and continued to fight, so I’m not unhappy with our effort. We got beat by a better basketball team.”
Raceland fell behind 10-3 in the first four minutes but was still within three points early in the second quarter when University Heights dealt a crushing blow with 13 unanswered points in a span of 1:44.
That run included three 3-pointers and four points off turnovers, and it left the Blazers with a 29-13 lead with 2:17 remaining in the first half.
Raceland pulled within 31-20 in the final minute of the half on consecutive 3s by Landyn Newman, but University Heights opened a 37-20 lead early in the third quarter and later outscored the Rams 12-3 to take a 49-28 lead in the final minute of the period.
Newman led Raceland with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field, and Christian Large added 10 points.
Large and Jacob Gauze had five rebounds each, but the Rams were outrebounded 43-24.
University Heights (14-6) shot 50 percent from the field and got 40 points in the paint and 25 points off turnovers. Elijah Walton led the Blazers with 21 points.
Bryan said Raceland would like to make regular trips to the All “A” in coming seasons, but in the short term he hopes the Rams will apply what they learned from this game in the final weeks of the season.
“I don’t know that we’ll face anybody like that, in our district especially," Bryan said. "Our goal now is to win the district, so just take big games like this against teams that are better than you and get better from it."
He said even with a bad result, coming to the All “A” was a good experience for his team.
“Our kids are going to have fun," Bryan said. "We’re not berating them or anything like that. We’re going to do a few things (Friday) and have a little fun. We’re proud of our guys for getting here.”
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS FG FT REB TP
Quarles 2-5 0-0 2 4
L. Northington 6-16 1-2 4 15
Grubbs 2-7 0-0 4 5
C. Brown 0-2 0-0 7 0
Walton 9-11 2-2 7 21
J. Brown 4-7 0-2 6 9
B. Northington 0-0 0-0 4 0
Wallace 2-3 0-2 2 4
Thomas 1-3 1-2 1 3
Cherry 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hauret 1-2 0-0 2 2
Bell 0-0 0-0 0 0
Baker 1-1 0-0 0 2
Daniels 1-1 0-0 1 2
George 1-2 0-0 0 2
TEAM 3
TOTAL 30-60 4-10 43 69
FG Pct.: 50.0. FT Pct.: 40.0. 3-pointers: 5-11 (Quarles 0-1. L. Northington 2-4, Grubbs 1-3, Walton 1-1, J. Brown 1-1, Hauret 0-1). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Large 4-12 0-0 5 10
Newman 5-7 0-1 2 12
Arnett 1-2 4-7 1 6
Thacker 1-5 2-2 4 5
Gauze 1-4 0-0 5 2
Farrow 0-4 0-0 0 0
Topping 0-0 0-0 0 0
Burton 0-1 0-0 0 0
Waller 0-3 0-0 1 0
Douglas 0-1 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Ison 0-3 0-0 0 0
Wallace 0-1 0-0 1 0
Welch 0-0 0-0 0 0
Sutton 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 12-44 6-10 24 35
FG Pct.: 27.3. FT Pct.: 60.0. 3-pointers: 5-23 (Large 2-8, Newman 2-3, Thacker 1-4, Farrow 0-4, Waller 0-2, Ison 0-2). PF: 7. Fouled out: Parks. Turnovers: 22.
U. HEIGHTS 14 19 18 18 — 69
RACELAND 9 11 10 5 — 35
Officials: Brian Sandlin, Jeremy Grantham, Bradley Medley.