LEXINGTON Alec Lawson collected the ball on his chest, spun and shot. His volley just outside the 6-yard box off Cole Sexton’s long free kick was Boyd County’s big chance.
The Lions, on their heels defensively from the get-go, settled in and trailed vaunted Paul Laurence Dunbar just 1-0 with nearly half an hour elapsed in the second round of the semi-state tournament on Thursday night.
But Paul Laurence Dunbar goalkeeper John Sader put Lawson’s shot away. That kept it 1-0 through one half, and the host Bulldogs tacked on three more after intermission for a 4-0 win at Jon R. Akers Stadium.
While Boyd County got one quality shot attempt in the first half, the Bulldogs possessed the ball deep in the Lions’ half of the field for the vast majority of the first 40 minutes. Dunbar capitalized in the 10th minute on Kobe Valdivia’s long laser from outside the 18-yard box that sailed inside the far post.
The Bulldogs kept up the pressure, but the Lions allowed nothing more for the first 46 minutes.
“Every goal that (Dunbar) had, I honestly felt like they earned that,” Boyd County coach Logan Price said. “We knew they were gonna hold some possession, so I said, if we’re gonna give them a spot on the field, let’s try to give them out here between the 25 and the 40(-yard lines). Let them try to hold possession there.”
Boyd County keeper Carter Gibson speared Dunbar boots in the fifth and seventh minutes and grabbed a high, looping ball into the 6 in the 14th minute. The Lions’ Cole Thompson helped him out by clearing a ball out of the 6 in the 17th minute.
The Bulldogs’ Issac Cano juked a Boyd County defender to get a shot away in the 26th minute, but Gibson was there to stop it. And in the 38th minute, Thompson headed out of trouble a Dunbar free kick bound for Bulldogs around the goal mouth.
Boyd County, whose defense was tied for the ninth-stingiest in the state coming into Thursday’s game by allowing 1.0 goals per game, had withstood a barrage and trailed just 1-0.
The second half began like the first, with Gibson stuffing a laser in the 42nd minute. But the Bulldogs, who had been largely content to play the ball from the edge of the 18 and beyond against Boyd County’s tough defense, finally got something going toward the net in the 47th, when Cano tapped home Ryan O’Hara’s cross into the 6.
“Boyd County was doing a good job of packing it in and playing compact and keeping everything tight in the middle,” Dunbar coach James Wray said, “and I told them if we can get the ball wide and stretch them out a little bit, we’ll be able to find some space in the middle with our crosses. They finally figured that out, and we got a ball in there and were lucky to get a goal.
“I think that opened the game up a little bit, and they relaxed a little more and they were able to push on from there.”
Less than a minute later, Dunbar’s Joany Chavez added on with a strike inside the left post past a diving Gibson.
It was reminiscient of the Lions’ two goals in less than a minute on Tuesday night to get separation from Perry County Central in the semi-state first round -- only this time it knocked Boyd County out of contention rather than sealing a victory.
“We played hard defense there, then someone kinda hung their head and the third one comes,” Price said. “I felt like we had (Dunbar) earn it because that backside run (on Cano’s goal), we talked about that all night. Just had a little lapse there and great teams will make you pay for that, and that’s what they did.”
Dunbar closed the scoring with Grant Courtad’s penalty kick inside the right post in the 67th minute.
The Lions (19-3) came up short in the state second round for the second time in four years. It ties their deepest run in program history. Dunbar, meanwhile, is a four-time state champion and two wins away from making it five.
Boyd County stood toe-to-toe with the Bulldogs into the second half.
“When we came here in 2018,” Price said of Boyd County’s only previous trip to the state tournament’s second round, against Henry Clay, “I didn’t see fear in the boys’ eyes, but a little bit of being unsure, a little anxious. These guys were loose. They felt like they belonged to be here, and I think they did too.
“When you play a team that good, it’s little lapses here and there that will get you, and it did tonight, but the boys were confident all day. I told them, in postseason, you gotta ride that line of cocky and confident. But you gotta be confident. Cocky gets you beat ... and they played like that.”
Gibson was named to the All-Tournament Team. The announcement and plaque presentation was made as Wray was completing a postgame interview. Dunbar’s coach observed as Gibson walked out for his hardware, “He’s a good goalie.”
Concurred Price: “Carter’s a perfectionist. He comes over saying he’s sorry and I’m like, dude, I could’ve put a World Cup goalkeeper in there and I don’t think he could’ve stopped like three of those. There’s nothing to hang your head about.”
Boyd County’s 14-match winning streak concluded. The Lions did tie for what’s believed to be the second-most wins in a season by a 16th Region team.
The Lions accrued three yellow cards in the second half. Dunbar was not shown a card.
Dunbar (20-3-2) won its seventh straight game since an 0-1-2 conclusion to the regular season to advance to the state semifinals on Wednesday at Frederick Douglass. The Bulldogs will meet either Butler or Elizabethtown. The Bears and Panthers play their semi-state second-round game on Saturday at Elizabethtown.
