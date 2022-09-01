GRAYSON East Carter coach Quinn Huddle was not about to look a gift horse in the mouth when his Raiders found a freebie in the fourth minute of action.
A crossing ball across the face of the net darted and bounced past what seemed like every player possible from both sides before finding the feet of Patrick McDavid. It was as close to a sure thing as it gets.
McDavid calmly settled the ball and launched a shot into the net for a 1-0 lead which proved to be all East Carter would need to defeat Rowan County, 2-0, at Bill Ticknor Memorial Field.
“That’s the type of player he’s been all season,” Huddle said. “I thought it was a positive start and give Rowan a lot of credit, they really battled back. They first half was really intense but I’ll take an early goal for rather than concede.”
But what become more than enough often seemed like it was nothing more than a starting point as both teams had near misses at the goal over the first half of action, which featured stellar goalie play form Breck Sargent of East and Brady Robinson for Rowan County.
“It was a great first half for both teams,” Rowan County coach Ryan Neff said. “We felt like we were even with them and we were doing what we wanted to do. We just couldn’t get the ball in the back of the net and that’s been a little bit of a problem of ours most of the season. We have to work on finishing but I loved the effort tonight.”
With both teams featuring scoring threats in their forward positions, the low scoring slugfest was a testament to the performance both defenses showcased in the match.
“Our backline is awesome and we have a great defense,” Neff said. “They are young and inexperienced, but they get better every single game. Heck of an effort by them tonight.”
Huddle elected to keep two pair of feet around Rowan County leading scorer, Blake Mullen, simply because of the threat he poses anytime he touches the ball.
“He’s their main guy up top,” Huddle said of Mullen. “Ammos Witter is our center back and I’ll take him up against anyone on any given tonight. With him and his teammates around him, I thought we did a good job defending.”
But Witter’s job was not limited to defense as the defensive captain saw his name called after Rowan County (4-5) was whistled for a foul in the box, giving East Carter (7-2) a penalty kick in the 56th minute.
“It’s kind of funny,” Huddle chuckled when explaining the decision. “We’ve missed a couple this season and at practice he’s been automatic. He’s our senior captain and putting positions aside, I know he’s confident enough to take it. It was all his.”
Witter never flinched as he punched the ball past the goalie into the left side of the net for a 2-0 East Carter lead.
“It hurts when it’s a ball like that,” Neff said. “When it’s a PK, you always hate giving up those. It’s like you are just giving them a goal. I was proud of the guys. I felt like they hung their heads a little bit early on, but they turned it back on and I loved their intensity.”
After falling to Russell 2-1 Wednesday night in a game the Huddle felt like his team underperformed, he put his team on notice of the expectations the closely resembled that of what a deep run in the postseason might be.
“I really challenged our guys and I doubled down on that at halftime and challenged them to finish this one tonight,” Huddle said. “Playing two games like this back-to-back, you see this at the region tournament and we might see it again. So, I thought battled really hard and Rowan is a good team, but I was glad to get the win.”
East Carter visits Fleming County Tuesday night in the first of five consecutive road games for the Raiders.