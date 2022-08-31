CANNONSBURG After another physical and defensive battle between district rivals, Logan Price’s head was pounding.
The Boyd County coach still left the pitch upbeat after shouting instructions and encouragement for 80 hard-fought minutes against Ashland on Tuesday night.
The intensity was immeasurable, and shots were hard to come by during the match. The Lions found enough offensive to hold off the Tomcats for a 1-0 home victory.
Price could feel the gravity of the moment and the importance of an early-season district win.
“We are not going to shy away from it,” Price said. “This is not just another game. It shows you the respect that we have for Ashland. It won’t be just another game against Russell either. The two matches hold the key to our success for the entire season in my opinion.”
“Ashland and Boyd shouldn’t have to do anything to get extra hype or excitement,” he added. “We knew what was at stake and so did they. It also reflects on how hard we are coaching. My head is pounding right now, but it’s a good pounding.”
The Boyd County back line looked like an impenetrable force, allowing just one Ashland shot in the first half. Price said Maverick Boyd is the only returning starter at that defensive position. He’s taken on a leadership role there, but the coach feels he has five guys defending the goal that can talk the talk along with keeper Carter Gibson.
“We are still coming together,” Price said. “It not the talent but the communication. That is where they are learning the most. They can be direct with each other but at the same time, they have trust. We have another guy coming off the bench, Chase Queen, and when he’s in the match, there is no let off. They are growing every single day.”
Ashland (6-1, 1-1 district seeding) can boost a stout defense too. The Tomcats have only given up a total of five goals this season. It’s had a huge impact with winning their first six matches of the year before Tuesday.
“We have a solid defense,” Ashland coach Preston Freeman said. “We are a hard team to score on. The goal that (the Lions) scored tonight, it was very creative. It was a good goal. It was a massive mental mistake by us to give up that goal. Our guy has to know to trail their scorer. We work on this all the time.”
The Tomcats were whistled for a foul near the top of the box midway through the first half. It set up a direct free kick from the spot. Rolan Sanderson initiated the play and acted like he would take the kick but instead, runs over the ball and allowed Boyd to do the honors.
Boyd decided to send a through ball between defenders, but the pass came with too much pace for the Lions to make a play on it. They received another chance from the same spot and changed the second part of the script.
Sanderson rolled through and Boyd slipped him the ball on the right side of the goal. Before the keeper had time to react, the junior sent it into the net on the short side.
“I like to practice that more and we will as the season goes along,” Price said. “You can practice them until the end of time, but until you have smart, quality and high I.Q players out there to execute, it won’t matter. I tell Maverick and Rolan that whatever they feel comfortable with, that’s what we will roll out. I have all the trust in the world in them. To see them run that play and be successful, it was great.”
Ashland gave itself more scoring chances in the second half. The Tomcats nearly had a successful indirect free kick with 26 minutes left in the match, but the boot floated too long and didn’t give the striker a chance to get a foot on it.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of adjustments really,” Freeman said of the second half. “We changed a little bit and put some guys in some different spots. We created a little more offense in the second half. We didn’t play our game all night. We let them dictate the pace and let them play at their tempo. It took us 55 to 60 minutes to get in the flow of the game. That can’t happen against Boyd County.”
Price wanted his team to set the tone early. Boyd County (4-1-2, 1-0) will not face Ashland again this season and will meet Russell on Sept. 6 with a top 63rd District seed and a trip to the region tournament on the line for the Lions.
“It's always great to have a gameplan, but until you execute it (on the field) it doesn’t mean a thing,” Price said. “It’s one of things we talk about all year long. Set the way the game with go by how you do things. If that’s winning a header or getting on the ground, if you can dictate the pace, you can dictate the game. Ashland is a very talented team. We knew we had to be ready.”
