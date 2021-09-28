MAYSVILLE Logan McCormick figured Logan Liles was coming for him.
Liles, the Lewis County senior, got off to a tough start in the Region 12 Tournament on Tuesday, sitting 3-over-par through 10 holes. But Laurel Oaks Golf Course is a scoring course, and Montgomery County’s McCormick, among the first players to finish his round, knew a region title wasn’t yet in the bag with Liles still out there, even with a 3-under-par 69 in hand.
“I knew that he was gonna come back,” McCormick said of Liles. “I knew he started off bad, but I knew he’d finish pretty good. I just hoped to stay consistent.”
McCormick had, and then some. After hitting his first tee shot in the water and bogeying, he birdied his second hole and eagled his seventh to erase another earlier bogey. Three more birdies for McCormick on his back nine was enough to outlast Liles’s 5-under-par run on his final seven holes to claim his second region crown by one shot.
McCormick won as a sophomore at Indian Creek, but shot a 76 last fall at Eagle Trace to tie for fourth. He was determined his senior showing would be better.
“The first one meant a lot just because I was younger,” he said. “This one being my last one means a lot too.”
Liles, too, wanted to make a statement in his final region tournament, he said. An eagle and a birdie got him back on track late in his round to make a charge at McCormick.
“I didn’t hit irons particularly well and I never did seem to get the wind right,” Liles said, “but I hit the ball in the fairway and gave myself some good looks with wedges.”
Liles estimated his eagle putt on No. 2 -- on his back nine because he began his round on No. 10 in a shotgun start -- was about 40 feet. He converted a similarly long putt on No. 3 for birdie.
“I was just hoping to lag it up there somewhat close, maybe get a birdie, just feel like I was still in contention,” Liles said of his eagle, “and it went in. I got to the next hole and just picked the right line and the right speed from another long distance and it went in, so it just gave me confidence to stand over top of the ball and hit the putt that I had lined up.”
McCormick was too far ahead by then, though.
“Last I had heard (while still playing, McCormick) was 1- or 2-under, and so was (Mason County’s) Logan Shepherd at the time, so we were figuring 3 (under par) was gonna win it, which it did,” Liles said. “I just couldn’t get to that level.”
No one was on Mason County’s level in the team competition. The host Royals carded a 287, which is the lowest score shot in a northeastern Kentucky region tournament since at least 1960. The region tournament was 36 holes until 1959.
Mason County did it with four scores in the 70s. Shepherd, Mason Butler and Grant Owens all carded 71s and Jake Feldhaus shot a 74. Even Kaden Grooms, whose score didn’t count toward the team total, produced a 77.
The Royals topped the Indians by 20 strokes to defend their region title.
“Our guys felt comfortable, and with the experience we’ve got here at Laurel Oaks, we continued to hit the shots that the course called for,” Mason County coach Jordan Gilbert said.
Gilbert added that the Royals’ participation in the KGCA All-State and Kentucky 2A state tournaments helped prepare Mason County. And Gilbert credited the work of former coach Chad Mefford, for whom he took over midseason.
“It’s almost a, ‘Ya know, look what I found’ (situation),” Gilbert said of stepping into that role, “but at the end of the day, I’ve got a relationship with all these kids and I think that was a seamless transition.”
The top seven players on the non-championship team advance along with the Royals to the state tournament Oct. 7-9 in Bowling Green. Joining McCormick and Liles will be Ashland’s Connor Calhoun, Greenup County’s Dylan Stultz, Rowan County’s Will Jones, Russell’s Gunner Cassity and Fleming County’s Seth Hickerson.
Calhoun shot a 73 and Stultz and Jones carded 74s. Liles, Stultz and Calhoun played in the same group, fueling each other’s pursuit of State berths.
“We know each other well and we love playing with each other,” Calhoun said. “They make a birdie, you just kinda get in a groove. We feed off each other well.”
Concurred Stultz: “Just had to make sure that I kept up with Connor and Logan. I knew that if we all kept up with each other, we could make it to State.”
Calhoun got into trouble immediately at 3-over-par through two holes, he said, but buckled down, crediting experience and composure.
“There’s a lot of birdie holes out there,” Calhoun said, “so I was just able to battle back well.”
Cassity and Hickerson shot 75s. They emerged from a three-way playoff with Fleming County’s Adam Hargett to claim the final two spots.
“I was a nervous wreck,” Cassity said. “My heart was beating out of my chest. I knew I would have to put some decent scores out there to be able to get to State.”
The trio each parred their first playoff hole, No. 10, a par-4. Cassity took a different route than Hickerson and Hargett, hitting a hybrid to make up for a shorter drive than his Fleming County competitors before chipping onto the green.
“I hit my chip and made a good putt,” Cassity said, “and just scrambled for par.”
Cassity then parred No. 11, also a par-4 that doglegs left, after another chip to set up a short putt. Hickerson and Hargett each bogeyed No. 11, sending them on to No. 12, a par-3.
That put Panthers coach Corbin Marshall in an impossible spot. He elected to let Hickerson and Hargett go at it mano a mano without weighing in.
“After Gunner won the 11th hole, I just told my kids, ‘I love ya, and however it turns out, it turns out,’” Marshall said. “’You all have worked hard and you deserve to be here. Hit good shots and I’m just not gonna coach you because it’s just not fair. I’m gonna bow out and let you all settle it, and when you leave here, you’re still gonna be teammates and brothers.’ It was tough.”
Hargett’s tee shot sailed left, while Hickerson found the fringe off the right off the green. Hickerson then chipped his second shot to within 10 feet after Hargett hit uphill into the fringe. Hargett missed a par putt before Hickerson made his.
The Panthers finished third as a team at 311, two shots fewer than fourth-place East Carter. Russell took fifth with a 322.
Boys Region 12 Tournament Results
Sept. 28; Laurel Oaks GC, par 72
(Top four scores count toward team total)
1. Mason County (287) — Logan Shepherd 71, Mason Butler 71, Grant Owens 71, Kaden Grooms 77, Jake Feldhaus 74.
2. Montgomery County (307) — Logan McCormick 69*, Chandler McCoy 78, Brett Marcum 83, Jarrett Stidam 80, Meier Patrick 80.
3. Fleming County (311) — Logan Hughes 77, Seth Hickerson 75*, Adam Hargett 75, Hunter High 84, Calvin Dehart 98.
4. East Carter (313) — Titus McGlone 76, Price Harris 79, Matthew Tomolonis 87, Evan Napier 77, Cody Fouts 81.
5. Russell (322) — Gunner Cassity 75*, Brody Kilburn 83, Torin Kirk 82, Kolten Kirk 82, Landon Scaggs 90.
T6. Greenup County (329) — Dylan Stultz 74*, Boone Gibson 81, Jadon Gordon 80, Brady Blevins 94.
T6. Rowan County (329) — Will Jones 74*, Christian Parker 79, Connor Christie 87, Rylan Beighle 89, Calen Caskey 101.
8. Elliott County (355) — Aaron Adams 86, Eli Griffith 85, Gatlin Griffith 97, Cameron Adams 87.
9. Boyd County (361) — Alex Deborde 91, Jacob Baker 85, Blake Cook 95, Rheyce Deboard 90, Jacob Layne 112.
10. Ashland (363) — Connor Calhoun 73*, Parker Miller 95, Ethan Sellars 99, Caleb Campbell 97, Isaac Campbell 98.
11. West Carter (371) — Nathan Webb 87, Braydon Dehart 84, Xavier Rose 91, Ethan Easterling 109, Zach Bradley 121.
12. Lewis County (377) — Logan Liles 70*, Avery Sartin 94, Nathaniel Sweeney 99, Tristan Gilbert 114.
13. Lawrence County (411) — JD Montgomery 91, Deuce Marcum 108, Reece Hughes 99, Ethan Burgess 113.
14. Rose Hill Christian (515) — John Vanhoose 105, Luke Pennington 122, Chase Pennington 145, Jeremy Crawford 143, Noah Daniel 148.
No Team Score
Fairview — Jacob Claar 96.
Morgan County — Braydon Mays 99, Grayson Hampton 108, Cole Adams 110.
Raceland — Kasey Blankenship 104, Tate Jobe 130, Nick Fraley 165.
St. Patrick — Chase Walton 98, Gus Rechtin 175.
*State individual qualifiers
Hickerson and Cassity clinched State berths in a playoff.