WINCHESTER Winchester Country Club is always a challenge with its small greens and tree-lined fairways. Mother Nature added another issue for the 80 golfers competing in the boys state first round on Monday: wind.
The combination produced higher scores, as only one golfer could break par. The good news in northeastern Kentucky: two area golfers qualified for next week’s state tournament final round in Bowling Green, and Russell finished fifth in the field of eight teams.
The KHSAA implemented a new format for State golf this year, with eight teams from four regions plus 40 individual golfers not on the participating teams competing for spots at each of three state first-round sites, seeking berths to Bowling Green Country Club next week. Winchester Country Club was one of the three sites hosting that first round.
Pulaski County’s Reece Broughton took medalist honors with an impressive 5-under-par 67, leading his the Maroons to the team title. Pikeville sophomore Cam Roberts, who started his round with a quadruple-bogey 8 on his opening hole, recovered to shoot an even-par 72 to share second place with three other golfers.
Pulaski County, Madison Central and Lexington Christian will advance to team play in Bowling Green next week.
Russell junior Brody Kilburn overcame three bogeys in his first five holes to claim an individual spot with a 77. A birdie on the par-3 seventh hole jump-started his round. He parred eight of his last 11 holes to secure a coveted tee time at next week’s state final round.
“I started with two bogeys but settled down with some pars," Kilburn said. "The birdie on 7 really got me going in the right direction. I made enough pars on the back nine to make it a good day."
First-year Red Devils coach Cody Walker was very pleased to see Kilburn play well in tough conditions.
“Brody is a consistent player," Walker said. "He struggled some last week at the region (tournament). We worked on some things Friday at practice, and he took what we worked on to the course today.”
Kilburn is excited to make his first appearance in Bowling Green.
“It means everything to me," he said. "This is what we have been practicing for all year and the hard work has paid off.”
Fleming County's Seth Hickerson, one of the region's top sophomore basketball players, showed his prowess on the links with a 77 Monday. He will make his second consecutive appearance in Bowling Green.
Russell posted a team score of 333 to finish in fifth place. Kilburn led the Red Devils with his 77, followed by Gunner Cassity (84), Torin Kirk (84), Landon Skaggs (88) and Kirk Kolten (90). Johnson Central finished sixth with a team score of 336, led by Max Bingham’s 82, followed by Kyle Bush (83), Jason Price (85), Brice Ratliff (86) and Tanner Castle (101).
Walker was proud of his team’s first appearance at the state level in more than a decade.
"They have put in a lot of work to get to this tournament," he said. "By finishing in the top five here, we are a top-15 team in the state. I am very proud of all five of these guys, plus the players back home that helped push them all season long.
"I am very proud to be their coach. It has been very rewarding in my first year to see them work so hard to be the best golfers and people they can be.”
Walker also had special praise for his only senior, Cassity.
“Gunner made State the last two years. He is a great talent," Walker said. "He is leaving a strong legacy for this program. He has a bright future in whatever he decides to do.
“We have a really good foundation for next year, with all but Gunner returning. I know the boys are going to work hard in the offseason. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. We have our returning guys, plus some good young players coming. I told the boys we are not going to rebuild the team; we are going to reload the team every year."
Lawrence County’s JD Montgomery narrowly missed a trip to Bowling Green with a 78. East Carter’s duo of Titus McGlone and Price Harris shot 79 and 81, respectively. Rowan County’s Will Jones carded an 82, while teammate Connor Christie fired a 92. Greenup County freshman Brody Blevins shot an 88 and West Carter’s Braydon DeHart finished with a 92. Paintsville’s Griffin Collins came in with a 99.
One name to keep an eye on in the future is Mason County freshman Jake Feldhaus, who finished in a tie for 11th with a 76. If the last name sounds familiar, he is the son of former Kentucky basketball player Deron Feldhaus.