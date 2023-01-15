VANCEBURG Ford Scaggs hadn’t taken a shot all game.
Then, he hit the most important one.
Lawrence County’s junior forward knocked down a 3 from the left corner at the buzzer, giving the Bulldogs a 62-59 win at Lewis County on Saturday.
At first, Scaggs didn’t know what the score was. Then he saw Kaden Gillespie had slipped.
“But then I looked up when Kaden got in trouble,” Scaggs said. “I looked up and said, ‘gimme the ball’. I (saw) it, I saw he was tied up, and I knew to shoot it.
“This is my first year of high school basketball.”
Gillespie brought the ball up court with about six seconds to go before losing his balance. Bulldogs coach Chandler Thompson thought it was too late to call a time out.
“So we kind of rolled with it, being a tie game,” Thompson said. “Ford hit a tough shot. We’re thankful it went in. We’re thankful to have the win and be heading back to Louisa with a win.”
Scaggs ended Lawrence County’s three-game losing streak; the Bulldogs lost to Magoffin County, 74-52, in the Kentucky 2A sectional Jan. 5, Johnson Central, 74-68, Jan. 10 in Paintsville, and 62-60 at Floyd Central on Friday.
“I think that we’ve been playing well enough to win our last two games,” Thompson said. “… (Floyd Central) beat us on a shot with about five seconds left.”
Lewis County (3-13) lost its fifth straight game; the Lions haven’t won since taking down Elliott County, 68-47, on Dec. 30. Saturday’s setback maybe was painful because the Lions erased a 32-21 third-quarter deficit and tied the game at 59-all on Drew Noble’s bucket with 11 seconds to go.
Lions coach Scott Tackett seemed grateful to have a healthy lineup. Three starters, Trey Gerike, Xavier Prater and Caden Box missed eight, four and three games, respectively.
“We’ve faced adversity all year long,” Tackett said. “… We have had a full unit together since Christmas.” (Saturday) was by far the best execution we’ve had on both ends of the floor.”
There was one bright spot for Lewis County: the Lions were a season-high 10 for 21 from 3-point range (47.7%).
“We’ve struggled shooting the basketball,” Tackett said. “It’s odd because I’ve seen my kids make them in practice,” Tackett said. “We’re getting wide open looks a lot of (times). I kept telling them to shoot the basketball. That’s all you can do.”
What Lewis County did not do was contain Lawrence County’s (10-7) Hayden Perry and Andrew Bloomfield. Perry’s 28 points led all scorers, and Bloomfield added another 16.
Good thing the Lions had Noble, Caden Box and Xavier Prater.
Box scored his 18 points on six 3-pointers (he was 6 of 11 from the field), Noble added 16 points, and Prater grabbed 13 rebounds to go with his eight points.
For most of the first quarter, the best two words to describe things were – lead changes. There were five (out of seven for the game) to go with one tie, and Lawrence County led, 17-12.
After Noble’s two free throws to begin the second quarter, Perry started Lawrence County’s (10-7) 13-9 run with a 3 from the left wing, and Bloomfield’s offensive rebound and stick-back finished it with 2:35 to go in the half.
The Bulldogs took a 32-21 lead less than a minute into the third quarter – just in time for Box’s right-wing 3 to tie matters at 39-all five minutes later. Perry’s five points and Gillespie’s two gave Lawrence County a 47-41 lead with 1:21 remaining, but Box’s 3 from the left corner with two seconds to go shrank it to 47-44.
You’d have thought Lawrence County had put the game away at 55-47 on Bloomfield’s untouched layup in the paint with 4:55 to go in the fourth. You would have been wrong because Box’s 3 from the right corner and Noble’s two points with 11 seconds left completed Lewis County’s 12-4 streak tied the game at 59-59.
“It was unfortunate (Ford’s) shot went,” Tackett said. “I was willing to take my chances at overtime.”
LAWRENCE CO. 17 13 17 15 – 62
LEWIS CO. 12 9 13 15 – 59
Lawrence Co. (62) — Bloomfield 16, Lafferty 2, Marcum 5, Perry 28, Gillespie 5, Scaggs 3, Ratliff 3. 3-Pt. FG: 11 (Perry 6, Bloomfield, Marcum, Gillespie, Ratliff, Scaggs). FT: 6-10. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Ratliff.
Lewis Co. (59) — Box 18, Collins 9, T. Gerike 8, Prater 8, Noble 16. 3-Pt. FG: 10 (Box 6, Collins 3, Noble). FT: 5-8 Fouls: 14. Fouled out: Prater.