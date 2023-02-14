SUMMIT Boyd County coach Randy Anderson got defensive about his team’s offensive outlook during the halftime break on Monday night.
The Lions still held a lead over Russell at the intermission after Drew Smith splashed a deep 3 before the second-quarter buzzer, but the coach believed their mindset was in the wrong place.
Boyd County quickly reversed its attention and turned up the heat. The Lions scored the first 11 points of the third quarter and never let the Red Devils recover for a 78-64 win at Boyd County Middle School.
“In the first half, our focus was on the wrong end,” Anderson said. “It was more on the offensive end than it was on the defensive end. And because of that, we were lackadaisical with our pressure. They are better than that defensively. We got a chance to talk about that and even about next week. The games are faster, and the possessions are less. Drew Smith is starting to play some really good minutes. It came down to a tale of two halves. In the second half, we were a lot more like we've been this year.”
Boyd County turned defense and a several Russell turnovers into points during the two-minute blitz to open the third quarter. Rhett Holbrook bookended the spurt with successful drives to the basket. Jason Ellis and Jacob Spurlock supplied buckets and Cole Hicks hit a triple on the Lions’ fourth try in one possession.
“(Coach) got on to us at halftime,” Holbrook said. “We were slacking off on defense. We weren't playing our style of defense and we were kind of letting the game get in our heads a little bit. We came out in the second half a lot more aggressive.”
Anderson’s philosophy is well known. It’s a coaching staple that building energy with your defense can lead to better offensive execution.
“It's all about defensive pressure,” Anderson said. “You can always tell where the emphasis is, especially on offensive end. When the focus is on that end, the shots are way too quick. We don’t share it like we need to, but when the heat comes at you, and you start getting some deflections, getting turnovers, then all of a sudden, it seems like our offense flows. Our space is good, and the energy is good.”
Spurlock also hit a triple early in the second half to break another school scoring record. The freshman topped the single-season list for made 3-pointers with No. 106.
Russell fought back to trim the deficit to nine midway through the third period but would get no closer. Damon Charles scored on consecutive possessions after Elijah Neel hit a tear drop floater in the lane. The Red Devils could not shrink the Boyd County lead to single digits the rest of the way.
“We got impatient with our spacing,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “We talked to our guys about it. Hats off to Boyd County. They condensed the middle. When you play a team that scores 80 points a game, you have to expect them to go on runs. We got down early in the game, and we could have folded. Our kids didn't. We got back to our style of basketball.”
“In the second quarter, I don't know if it was fatigue or me saving some timeouts until later in the game, but we got into a little foul trouble,” he added. “Coming out of the break, we knew in the first three minutes they were going to hit us hard. That's what good teams do.”
Spurlock scored eight points in the final quarter and the Lions were a perfect 12 of 12 from the free throw line to quell a possible Russell rally.
The game was initially postponed due to weather a few weeks ago. The new tip time allowed for each team to face a strong test with the postseason seven days away.
“It's not quite the Ashland-Boyd County rivalry, but Russell have always been a rival,” Anderson said. “They're always going to bring their best. It’s just something about the red against the maroon. It just stirs the pot really good. They want to play at their own pace and tempo. That’s good. It speaks well for their system. It did have a region flavor to it tonight.”
“It’s always been a rivalry,” Holbrook added. “We also see this as a game that can get us ready for the postseason because this could very well be a championship game.”
Boyd County (22-5) jumped out to a 17-12 after one quarter. Gavin Carter literally erased the early Russell (22-5) deficit all by himself. He scored six straight points, and 11 total, in the second quarter to help bring his team even in the final seconds of the first half.
Carter finished with 16 points. Charles led all scorers with 30 points and collected a double-double with 15 rebounds.
“He’s had games like that during the season,” Cooksey said of Carter. “Teams will focus on Damon Charles. We have all the faith in the world with the guys out there and it’s their time to shine. Gavin is not settling for jump shots. He did hit some big 3s. When he drives under control, we can get easy looks.”
Holbrook paced the Lions with 20 points. Spurlock recorded 17 points, Hicks tallied 15 points and Ellis added 11.
Anderson calls Holbrook their “energy guy.” The sophomore can get the team energized on both ends of the floor and feels confident in his shooting ability even when they aren’t falling.
“I didn’t really make a whole lot tonight,” Holbrook said, “but I have a lot of confidence now offensively. It comes from my coaches helping me out. We have a great coaching staff.”
Boyd County has now won 13 of the last 14 meetings against the Red Devils.
Russell enjoyed a 16-game winning streak this season, but Cooksey feels his team can build off a couple of setbacks in the last four days.
“My kids played extremely hard,” Cooksey said. “We could have taken advantage of some scoring opportunities, especially early in the game. It’s effort that we can build off of tonight.
“The biggest thing is everybody's peaking right now. It’s good that we gain experience with different styles of play. … We are going to learn from it and use it as motivation.”
RUSSELL 12 18 15 19 — 64
BOYD CO. 17 16 27 18 — 78
Russell (64) — Neel 7, Blum 6, G. Carter 16, Rimmer 3, Charles 30, Quinn, Fleming, Z. Carter 2. 3-Pt FGs: 4 (Blum, G. Carter, Charles, Neel) FT: 16-18. Fouls: 21.
Boyd County (78) — Hicks 15, Spurlock 17, Ellis 11, Taylor 9, R. Holbrook 20, T. Holbrook, Smith 6, Martin. 3-Pt FGs: 7 (Hicks, Spurlock, Taylor, R. Holbrook 2, Smith 2) FT: 23-27. Fouls: 19.
