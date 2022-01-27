RICHMOND The game never got away from West Carter, but the pace of it did.
West Carter and Todd County Central raced up and down the floor Thursday at the All “A” Classic state tournament, and that wasn’t the way the Comets wanted to play.
They fell just far enough off the lead in the fourth quarter to fall into bad habits, and they fell 52-48 in a first-round game at McBrayer Arena.
“I was really rather disappointed with how we did not control the pace of the game,” West Carter coach Jeremy Webb said.
West Carter was fine as long as the lead kept changing hands, which it did repeatedly in the first three periods. But when Todd County Central got just a little bit of breathing room early in the fourth quarter, the Comets started making mistakes.
Their shooting percentage went down, their turnover total went up and their chances of advancing beyond the first round went by the boards.
“Some of it was because we were trailing most of the second half,” Webb said. “It was never a big deficit, but we were trailing a couple of possessions and we started pressing ourselves and really taking some bad shots.”
West Carter (9-8) was outscored 11-2 over a span of 5:49 in the third and fourth quarters and fell behind 48-40 with 4:00 remaining, and the Comets couldn’t overtake the Rebels down the stretch.
The Comets shot just 33% from the field and were just 5 for 25 in the second half, including 1 for 11 from 3-point range.
“A lot of times bad shots will lead to long rebounds and long rebounds will lead to transition opportunities for your opponents, and that’s kind of what we had there a few times,” Webb said.
West Carter also committed eight of its 13 turnovers in the second half, including five in the fourth quarter that cost the Comets critical possessions after Todd County Central (16-4) took control.
“We were really just trying to do a little too much with the basketball instead of staying relaxed and putting the ball on our hip and executing our offense,” Webb said.
Most of the game was played at a frenetic pace, even though both teams finished well short of their season scoring averages. West Carter’s final score matched Todd County Central’s scoring defense average of 48.2 points per game.
“They’ve been known to play very good defensively. That’s kind of their reputation, and they did a nice job,” Webb said.
Jackson Bond scored 21 points and Landon Nichols had 20 to lead West Carter, which was making its third consecutive All “A” state appearance and its fifth overall. They also had seven rebounds each.
The two seniors combined for 25 points in the first half — 15 for Bond, 10 for Nichols — which ended with the teams tied at 30-all.
The Comets and Rebels went back and forth throughout the first two periods and most of the third. There were eight ties and 16 lead changes before Preston Moore, who led Todd County Central with 16 points, scored on an underhand layup to put the Rebels on top to stay at 39-38 with 1:49 left in the third quarter.
West Carter, which was taken to triple overtime less than 48 hours earlier in a win over Raceland, showed signs of fatigue but mounted a rally in the final four minutes.
The Comets left some points at the free throw line, where they were 10 for 10 over the first three periods but 3 for 7 in the fourth.
It was 50-45 after Nichols scored at 1:49, but West Carter missed three 3-point attempts and turned the ball over once before Bond buried a 3 with nine seconds to go to make it a two-point game. The Comets were forced to foul, and the Rebels’ Mareke Johnson hit two free throws to put the game out of reach.
Only three West Carter players other than Bond and Nichols scored, and none had more than three points as the Comets lost for only the second time in nine games.
“We didn’t move without the basketball well, and maybe some of that is the atmosphere that you're playing in here,” Webb said.
Webb said getting a taste of the All “A” atmosphere could pay dividends for the Comets later this season.
“I’ve always said this is very similar to what we have in our regional tournament (at Morehead State)," Webb said. "It’s about the same size gymnasium, it’s the same kind of atmosphere, so we feel like this is something that prepares us for our postseason.”
TODD CENTRAL19111111—52
W. CARTER1614810—48
Todd County Central (52) — Andrews 2, Whitlock 3, Rager 2, Glass 9, Moore 16, M. Johnson 11, Brandon 9, Foster, A. Johnson. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Brandon 3, Moore 2, Whitlock, M. Johnson). FT: 9-13. Fouls: 13.
West Carter (48) — Dailey 2, Bond 21, Nichols 20, Jones 2, McGlone 3, Boggs, Fuston, Rayburn. 3-Pt. FG: 5 (Bond 4, McGlone). FT: 13-17. Fouls: 16.