FRENCHBURG Menifee County’s boys basketball team knew its history.
The Wildcats will have a chance to make some. They advance to the 16th Region All “A” Classic finals thanks to Monday’s 53-46 semifinal win over West Carter on their home court.
Menifee County (7-9) meets Raceland for the title on Thursday at 7.
The history lesson the Wildcats didn’t really need: Menifee County goes for its first title since 1993 and is in the finals for the first time since 2011.
Wildcats sophomore Brevon Ricker has been thinking about Thursday since at least October.
“Oh, yes sir,” Ricker said. “We have continued our practices as hard as we can work just to get to this point. This has been our plan.”
As is usually the case, Ricker led the scoring. He had 21 points. Jamison Williams was next with 13.
Defensively, Menifee County felt containing what they called West Carter’s “three-headed monster” of Brett Dailey, Nathan Webb and Kaleb Rayburn, was equally important. The Wildcats seemed successful – Dailey’s 12 points came on 5 of 16 shooting, Webb was 1 for 8 for five points and Rayburn was 2 for 7 with six points.
“To come through on a night where we may not have played our best, and (West Carter) played really well, Menifee doesn’t have a huge history of beating West Carter,” Menifee County coach Derrick Robinson said.
For much of the first quarter, you couldn’t help wondering when West Carter (3-10) would score. After the Comets’ Brett Dailey knocked down a couple layups in a little less than two minutes – nothing more the rest of the period.
Menifee County, more specifically Jameson Williams and Ricker, took advantage. Williams’s two 3-pointers from the right corner and Ricker’s four points gave the Wildcats a 12-4 lead with 3:43 left in the first.
There was more. Aiden Manley drained a 3, and Gauge Jolly added a jumper.
The result – Menifee County, 17-4.
West Carter didn’t score again until Jacob Waddell’s bucket 25 seconds into the second stanza, but credit the Comets for hanging around. They outscored the Wildcats, 17-13, and trailed by just 30-21 at intermission.
Four points from Dailey pulled the Comets to within 37-33 midway through the third quarter, and Ethan Bledsoe’s two free throws, made it 41-39 with 5:45 left in the fourth.
About a minute later, Menifee County effectively put the game away. A Trinton Brooks five-footer, Ricker’s 3 from the left wing and two free throws each from Skyler Deskins and Manley made it 50-42 with 46 seconds left.
WEST CARTER 4 17 14 11 – 46
MENIFEE CO. 17 13 10 13 – 53
West Carter (46) — Dailey 12, Fuston 5, Parker 5, Waddell 9, Bledsoe 4, Webb 5, Rayburn 6. 3-Pt. FG: 2 (Webb, Rayburn). FT: 10-18. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: None.
Menifee Co. (53) — Manley 6, Jolly 3, Deskins 8, Ricker 21, Williams 13, Brooks 2. 3-Pt. FG: 7 (Ricker 5, Williams, Manley). FT: 14-22. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.