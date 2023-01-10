FRENCHBURG Fairview was likely feeling good.
Tanner Johnson had knocked down a couple field goals, and Steven Day’s bucket gave the Eagles a 38-36 lead over Raceland with 4:15 left in the third quarter of Monday’s 16th Region All “A’ semifinal at Menifee County High School.
There was surely lots of reasons to be optimistic, at least if you were wearing Fairview black and red. The Eagles had just ridden an 11-7 run.
What befell Fairview the rest of the night was as hard to withstand as 27 tons of black sludge. The Rams mostly steamrolled the Eagles, 28-4, on the way to a 64-42 win.
"Every once in a while you’ll have one of those (runs),” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “What really fueled that run was our defense. We guarded pretty well.”
Raceland’s Connor Thacker, whose 20 points led everyone, was much more succinct in his summary.
“First one,” he said of the run.
Fairview coach Clarence Thompson said the momentum shifted back and forth the first half; Raceland led by only 26-25. He said things changed when Izaac Johnson suffered a second-half head injury and sat the rest of the game.
Another thing that bothered Thompson: Fairview being whistled for 17 fouls to Raceland’s nine.
“You can’t win games whenever it’s lopsided like that,” Thompson said. “And you know what, maybe it’s a conditioning point of view on our side … It was kind of like a football game in the beginning.”
Raceland (9-5) scored from near, far and at the free throw line.
Jonah Arnett (10 points) tied the score at 38-38 with a couple free throws with 4:06 to go. A little more than 30 seconds later, Connor Thacker and Arnett hit 3s.
The score: Raceland pushed ahead, 44-38, with 1:35 left in the third.
Thacker blocked Johnson’s shot a few seconds later, Arnett knocked down a bucket, Holden Topping stole a pass and made a layup, and Gauze cleaned up Thacker’s miss with a second left.
Thacker led everyone with 20 points.
Raceland led 50-38 after three quarters.
“We didn’t do any junk; we just guarded man-to-man and sagged off a couple of their guys,” Bryan said.
About the only thing that didn’t go Raceland’s way was free throws – the Rams were 14 of 26 for 53.9%.
Fairview (6-8) didn’t score its 39th point until Day’s free throw with 4:53 to go, and Mitchell Cox’s 3 from the left wing was the Eagles’ last points.
Raceland earned a date with Menifee County, a 53-46 winner over West Carter, for the title on Thursday at 7. The Rams and Wildcats have not been to the All “A” final in a while. Raceland looks for its first title since 2018, while Menifee seeks its first trophy since 1993. (The Wildcats reached the finals in 2011.)
FAIRVIEW 13 12 13 4 – 42
RACELAND 17 9 24 14 – 64
Fairview (42) — Smith 3, T. Johnson 12, I. Johnson 5, Clutters 7, Day 10, Adams 2, Cox 3. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Smith, T. Johnson, I. Johnson, Clutters, Day, Cox). FT: 2-6. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: T. Johnson. Technical foul: Coach Clarence Thompson.
Raceland (64) — Farrow 3, Topping 3, Large 7, Newman 6, Arnett 10, Douglas 2, Ison 3, Thacker 20, Gauze 10. 3-Pt. FG: 6 (Thacker 3, Arnett, Ison, Large). FT: 14-26. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.