SUMMIT Boyd County’s Jacob Spurlock scored a corner 3 just seconds into Tuesday’s 64th District Tournament semifinal game.
The swiftness of the first bucket would be a sign of things to come.
The points came quickly and in bunches during the opening two quarters of the Lions’ 108-69 victory over Fairview on their home floor.
Boyd County coach Randy Anderson believes his team succeeds in their up-tempo style because they play so well together. The same unit has shared the same court since they were young.
“The majority of these kids have been together since they were 6 years old,” Anderson said. “The chemistry has always been good. We practice that way. I believe when you can get people in space that are skilled, it makes it so much fun. Tonight, we ran our transition really well. We guarded it to where we can get out in space, and we have so many weapons.”
With the win, Boyd County advances to the championship game against Ashland on Thursday night.
The Lions splashed six 3-pointers and made 16 of their first 26 field-goal attempts in the first quarter. Boyd County used a 9-0 run to break an early 5-5 tie and Jason Ellis compiled 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds to stake the Lions to an early lead.
“He’s like that every day,” Anderson said of Ellis. “He’s a great kid who has a great motor. He’s very coachable. His drive in practice has made us so much better. I think he had a double-double at the half tonight. That’s a guy that is focused on what he needs to do.”
Cole Hicks hit three consecutive 3s to grow the lead to 20. Ellis added a putback and Rhett Holbrook connected on a pair of free throws to give Boyd County a 41-20 advantage after one quarter.
The offense was clicking in the first eight minutes. But the number on the other side of the scoreboard had Anderson concerned.
“You put up 41, but on the other side of that, you give up 20,” Anderson said. “That’s not been our goal, and that’s not been us for the whole year. It was the challenge before the second quarter. I guess it didn’t do any good because (Fairview) made a run.”
“It’s a good Fairview ball club,” he added. “We are glad (Tanner) Johnson isn’t on the scouting report anymore. He can score it. Steven Day is good inside and out. (Fairview coach) Clarence (Thompson) has done a good job. They have gotten better from the start to where they are now.”
Fairview (15-16) answered in the second stanza, outscoring the Lions, 21-19, in the eight minutes before halftime. The Eagles cut the deficit to 10 points on a Johnson triple after opening the quarter with the first nine points.
“That is Fairview, and we never give up,” Thompson said. “When I called our second timeout, I basically said we need to cut this to 10 points before going into the half. We did cut it to 10 rapidly.”
“I have to give a lot of credit to Tanner Johnson,” he continued. “He had a good season. I just wish I had him for another year. … He’s going on to play somewhere. He only had one year to learn under my style, which is college and professional. It’s what I know. I wish him the best of luck, and I’m very proud of him.”
Boyd County (24-5) countered with a 12-0 spurt, which included seven straight points from Spurlock, and Drew Smith hit from downtown to extend their lead at the break.
Thompson felt his team has gained valuable experience and can move into the offseason with higher expectations for next year.
“When you give up the offensive rebounds that we did, and you take away the 22 to 24 points they got on those rebounds, it’s a different ball game,” Thompson said. “When we had it at 10, we had opportunities, and as a young team, they didn’t know how to deal with it. … When looking towards next year, it’s one of the things we have to work on.”
“It’s rebounding, blocking out, and the simple stuff,” he added. “They’ve never known that. None of these kids have ever had a .500 or a winning record in the regular season until this year. It speaks volumes on where they are at mentally and as far as their basketball IQ.”
The fast pace continued into the second half, but the Eagles could not close the gap. The Lions hit 16 3-pointers, and the quick-strike offense would only gain more separation.
A final 14-0 run in the fourth quarter put Boyd County over the century mark for the sixth time this season.
Johnson scored a game-high 33 points and secured eight rebounds for the Eagles. Day recorded 22 points.
The Lions placed six players in double figures. Spurlock and Ellis each posted double-doubles. Ellis had 20 points and 12 rebounds. Spurlock netted 19 points and grabbed 11 boards.
Hicks led Boyd County with 22 points. Holbrook added 13 points, Smith tallied 12 and Griffin Taylor supplied 10.
FAIRVIEW FG FT REB TP
Smith 1-8 0-0 2 3
T. Johnson 12-27 4-4 8 33
I. Johnson 1-3 0-0 9 2
Adams 1-2 0-0 1 2
Day 8-17 3-4 6 22
Spates-Olds 0-1 2-2 2 2
Reihs 0-1 0-0 0 0
Cummings 0-0 0-0 0 0
Turner 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cox 0-0 0-0 0 0
Mayes 0-0 0-0 0 0
Harper 2-2 1-2 3 5
Pauley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 5
TOTALS 25-61 10-12 36 69
FG Pct: 40.9. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-point FGs: 9-25 (Smith 1-3, T. Johnson 5-13, I. Johnson 0-2, Day 3-6, Reihs 0-1) Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 15.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 9-17 0-0 1 22
Spurlock 7-15 3-4 11 19
Ellis 9-13 2-4 12 20
Taylor 4-8 0-0 2 10
R. Holbrook 4-10 1-2 6 13
Jones 1-1 0-0 0 3
T. Holbrook 1-2 0-0 6 2
Crum 2-3 0-0 0 4
Huff 0-1 0-0 0 0
D. Smith 4-6 0-0 0 12
Rardon 0-0 0-0 0 0
Martin 1-3 1-2 4 3
J. Smith 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTALS 42-79 7-12 43 108
FG Pct: 53. 2. FT Pct: 58.3. 3-point FGs: 16-35 (Hicks 4-9, Spurlock 2-6, Taylor 2-6, R. Holbrook 3-5, Jones 1-1, T. Holbrook, Crum 0-1, D. Smith 4-5, Huff 0-1) Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 5.
FAIRVIEW 20 22 15 12 — 69
BOYD CO. 41 19 25 23 — 108
Officials: Mike Ginn, Maurio McKissick, Ryan Tomolonis
(606) 326-2654 |