SUMMIT Whatever the game plan was going into the 64th District title game, both teams had to adjust multiple times Thursday night.
Those adjustments went the Lions' way, as Boyd County defeated the Tomcats, 74-67, to win the district championship.
“They changed defensive fronts on us tonight,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “We had a few people in foul trouble, but I thought our guys off the bench played extremely well tonight. Griffin Taylor did a great job of keeping us organized and hit some big shots. Jason Ellis is a war dog. Cole Hicks and Jacob Spurlock were great teammates setting screens and getting boards. And free throw-wise, you have to be 70% or better when it comes to the postseason, and we made them when we needed to.”
This is Boyd County’s first district championship since 2019.
“Our guys have been through a lot of battles against some really good teams,” Anderson said. “It’s been a tough schedule. That, and the bonds this team has built, take care of games like this."
Ashland found themselves down multiple times and faced double-digit deficits, but kept finding ways to come back, including tying things up in the final frame.
“We’re disappointed in this loss, but we’re still here, and we’re not gone yet,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said. “We’re going to keep working, and we’ll figure out what we can do to get ourselves over the hump. We’re looking forward to the (region) draw on Saturday.”
Boyd County bookended the first quarter with a made 3-pointer, but for the seven and a half minutes between those baskets, Ashland had locked down the perimeter where the Lions like to feast.
“I thought we did a lot of good things defensively tonight,” Bonner said. “Unfortunately, there were plays where we gave up offensive rebounds that led to them scoring. Those are huge in tight possession games. I think we did enough defensively to win, but we just didn’t come up with the little plays to keep ourselves forging ahead, especially late.”
The Tomcats got Zander Carter going in the first quarter as the sophomore racked up 11 early points to put Ashland up 20-16 after the first eight minutes.
“He’s a playmaker,” Bonner said of Carter. “He’s a leader in our locker room, and he’s going to do whatever he can to help us win. That’s why a lot of times when he’s got the ball in his hands, your best offense is to let him get downhill and make something happen instead of calling something.”
Boyd County adjusted their offense a bit and waited for their shot. The Lions made the extra pass and managed to get some good looks inside to help get back ahead.
“That’s a sign of maturing and getting better,” Anderson said of his team adjusting throughout the game. “You take what the defense gives you. Our assistant coaches do a tremendous job of film scouting. Our kids were ready for what they were going to throw at us. The triangle-two is something new, and a lot of coaches do things that’ll give their team a chance, and it did that for Ashland. I’m proud of the resiliency of this team.”
The Lions were also lifted by freshman standout Jacob Spurlock who took his first shot attempt of the game in the second frame, which was a made 3.
Spurlock would get nine points in the second quarter as Boyd County took a 39-30 lead into the locker room.
The normally long-distant Lions took just three 3-point attempts in the second quarter, but sank all of them.
At the break, Carter led with 13 points.
Lions sophomore Cole Hicks was right behind with 12.
Boyd County started the third quarter still rolling, pulling out to a 46-32 lead.
Then Ashland came to life.
The Tomcats rattled off a 14-3 run that pulled them within three.
Ashland’s Nate Frieze hit a triple with the first shot attempt of the fourth quarter to tie the game at 49-49.
The Lions responded with a 9-0 run that looked to provide separation.
Ashland said not so fast.
“We told them to keep fighting to get consecutive shots,” Bonner said. “If we do that, we put ourselves back in the game. We did that, but unfortunately, we didn’t shoot the ball well enough to stay there.”
The Tomcats clawed back within three, but found themselves battling the clock late in the game.
The Lions made their free throws down the stretch and managed to keep Ashland just out of reach of the 64th District title.
“It got down to what got us to where we were,” Anderson said of the Lions' efforts to finish strong. “We had to be ball-tough guarding and had to prevent them from getting offensive boards. Ashland is good at transition, from the perimeter, and offensive boards. I felt like in the fourth quarter, we started talking again and made them put the ball on the floor instead of open looks.”
Carter finished as the lead scorer with 24 points.
Hicks led Boyd County with 16.
Both teams move on to the 16th Region Tournament in Morehead next week.
The district champs are focused on the next task at hand.
“Now you’re 0-0 again,” Anderson said. “You just have to take care of the one in front of you. You can’t plan ahead. You have to take care of that 32 minutes, and it goes fast in Morehead, so you have to be ready from the tip. That’s our message to them.”
For Ashland, Bonner wants his team to continue their growth in the region tournament, and hopes it’ll lead to sustained success.
“It’s no secret, you have to hit shots,” Bonner said. “I thought that, from the last time we played Boyd to now, we made a lot of growth defensively. We have to keep making that growth defensively and buy into getting stops. And, we have to shoot better.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 11-21 1-2 5 24
T. Davis 8-9 1-1 7 20
Deboard 3-17 5-6 5 11
Frieze 4-9 0-0 4 10
Jennings 1-2 0-0 1 2
Conway 0-3 0-0 0 0
A. Davis 0-1 0-0 1 0
Lalonde 0-0 0-0 1 0
Mayor 0-0 0-0 2 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 27-62 7-9 30 67
FG Pct.: 43.5. FT Pct.: 77.8. 3-pointers: 6-27 (T. Davis 3-3, Frieze 2-6, Carter 1-5, Deboard 0-8, Conway 0-3, A. Davis 0-1, Jennings 0-1). PF: 20. Fouled out: Deboard. Turnovers: 8
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 5-10 4-4 7 16
R. Holbrook 5-13 2-2 0 14
Spurlock 3-3 6-8 6 14
Ellis 5-8 3-6 9 13
Taylor 5-10 2-2 1 12
D. Smith 1-2 0-0 0 3
Martin 1-1 0-0 1 2
T. Holbrook 0-0 0-0 1 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 25-47 17-22 30 74
FG Pct.: 53.2. FT Pct.: 77.3. 3-pointers: 7-19 (Spurlock 2-2, Hicks 2-5, R. Holbrook 2-7, D. Smith 1-1, Taylor 0-4). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
ASHLAND 20 10 16 21 — 67
BOYD CO. 16 23 10 25 — 74
Officials: Ken Kegley, Nate Sutton, Paige Hurst.
