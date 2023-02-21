VANCEBURG Russell eighth-grader Elijah Neel looked like a seasoned veteran on Tuesday night as the Red Devils took down Raceland, 61-45, in the opening round of the 63rd District Tournament at Lewis County.
“Credit to our inside game,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “We tried to get the ball inside early. We missed a couple of shots we should’ve had, but it’s physical. It’s the district tournament. When they were going to play off of us, Neel was ready to shoot the basketball.”
Neel put up 19 for the game, the high-water mark for all scorers on the night, including five 3-pointers.
“He stepped up tonight, which we’ve had guys do throughout the season, but we don’t consider them eighth graders,” Cooksey said. “They’re already halfway past their eighth-grade year, so they’re freshmen to us. They play well above their years; they’ve played a lot of ball growing up. A lot of it is God-given, and they’ve bought into the team concept.”
The loss brings an end to Raceland’s (13-18) season, which was highlighted by winning the 16th region All "A" championship on Jan. 12.
“This team has meant a lot to me,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “Winning the All "A" was massive for this program. Going forward, it’s something we’re going to look forward to, competing in that and trying to win it every year. We just ran out of steam here tonight.”
In the opening frame, both teams played fairly even. The Rams' defense managed to neutralize Damon Charles, who was scoreless in the first quarter.
“Damon is a great player,” Bryan said. “That was a focus going into the game. We were going to swarm him every time he got it. We wanted to make life difficult for him tonight, but credit to Russell (and) that Neel kid. He’s going to be a really good basketball player. We knew if we swarmed Damon that someone would have to make shots. We hoped no one would, but Neel did.”
With a score of 11-9 going into the second quarter, a quick 3-pointer 30 seconds in from eighth-grader Jacob Waller gave Raceland their first lead of the game.
“We had some young kids grow up tonight," Bryan said of Waller and Jonah Arnett’s performance. "Two eighth-graders combined for 17. I’m really proud of those two in this big atmosphere. It's not easy to do.”
Russell had trouble in the paint through much of the second frame but managed to get to the line five times, converting all attempts.
Those free throws would make the difference in an otherwise tick-for-tack first half.
The Red Devils took a 25-19 lead into the locker room.
Russell got all five starters involved in scoring in the first half, with senior Carson Blum leading all scorers at eight points.
“We kind of hung our hat on the defensive end at the beginning of the season, but throughout the season, we’ve been the epitome of a team,” Cooksey said. “Offensively, we keep going. Every single game, it looks like we’re more efficient. Tonight we got some good looks.”
Arnett was right behind with seven for Raceland.
The Red Devils stormed into the third quarter with an 11-2 run, suddenly making it 36-21.
The run was highlighted by a couple of 3-pointers from Blum and Neel.
Raceland looked out of sorts for most of the third quarter, although a 3 from Waller and a pair from junior Christian Large kept the Rams from completely drowning in the frame.
Down 46-31 starting the final quarter, the Rams wanted to make a run, but the hot hand of Neel shut that down. He hit three 3-pointers to put a seal on the Red Devils’ night.
By the 1:30 mark, both teams sent in the reserves, and Russell secured the victory.
Raceland was led on the night by Large with 13.
Despite his struggles from the field, Charles managed to get to the free throw line throughout the second half and finished with 10 points.
“I don’t know if I’d say he had an off night,” Cooksey said. “They had some bigs who took it away from him. He’s unselfish, almost to a fault at times. I think he’s arguably the best player in the region for what he does for our team on both sides of the floor. He was taking what the defense gave him and creating opportunities for his teammates and himself.”
Raceland hopes to use this season as a building block toward success next year.
“We had a great mix of young and old this year,” Bryan said. “We had an eighth-grader starting and had freshmen in the lineup. We have a lot returning, but we lost some too. We just want to continue with that mix and keep pushing forward in the future.”
With the win, Russell (25-5) will face the winner of tonight’s Greenup County and Lewis County matchup in the 63rd District title game on Friday night.
“Our kids are pretty mature and well-grounded,” Cooksey said. “We have Lewis and Greenup tomorrow night. We’ll find out the winner then, but we’ll have to continue to work on ourselves. We have a great senior group. Four seniors who provide leadership, and they impact the game on the floor and on the bench. Our seniors last year set the tone with this group. They understand the goal is to advance, win the district championship, and go from there. I think they understand what the objective is.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Large 5-14 0-0 6 13
Arnett 4-11 2-4 3 11
Newman 3-11 0-0 1 7
Waller 2-3 0-0 1 6
Gauze 2-3 0-0 5 4
Douglass 1-2 0-0 0 2
Sutton 1-2 0-0 5 2
Welch 0-0 0-0 1 0
Ison 0-4 0-0 0 0
Burton 0-0 0-0 0 0
Wallace 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 18-50 2-4 25 45
FG Pct.: 36. FT Pct.: 50. 3-pointers: 7-23 (Large 3-8, Waller 2-2, Arnett 1-4, Newman 1-4, Douglass 0-1, Ison 0-4). PF:12. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 8
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Neel 6-9 2-2 4 19
Blum 4-5 1-1 0 11
G. Carter 4-9 1-2 4 10
Charles 2-10 6-8 9 10
Rimmer 5-8 0-0 3 10
Z. Carter 0-0 1-2 0 1
Burgess 0-0 0-0 1 0
Fleming 0-2 0-0 2 0
Hewlett 0-1 0-0 1 0
Kaczmarcyk 0-1 0-0 1 0
Pennington 0-0 0-0 0 0
Quinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cordial 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hankins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Yates 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 0
TOTAL 21-45 11-15 25 61
FG Pct.: 46.7. FT Pct.: 73.3. 3-pointers: 8-13 (Neel 5-7, Blum 2-2, Carter 1-1, Hewlett 0-1, Charles 0-2). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 3
RACELAND 9 10 12 14 — 45
RUSSELL 11 14 21 15 — 61
