VANCEBURG Behind a 27-point effort from Trey Gerike, Lewis County was able to hold off a late Greenup County rally en route to earning a 57-53 win in the 63rd District Tournament semifinals at the Lewis County Middle School. In so doing, coach Scott Tackett’s club advanced to its fifth district title game in six years.
“He was the best player in the gym,” Tackett said. “We just iso’ed Trey and let him make decisions. He’s a top-five player in the region for a reason and we rode him and we rode our defense to this victory.”
Greenup County (11-18) surged ahead by as many as seven points twice in the opening period, but Lewis County (10-18) doubled up the Musketeers in the second quarter to grab the lead. Gerike had 12 of his team’s 16 points in the period, sending the Lions into the locker room with a 26-23 edge.
The hosts extended their advantage to five points at the end of the third quarter, but Greenup County (11-18) stormed back and retook control at 47-46 after a three-point play by Cohen Underwood with 2:34 left on the clock. Drew Noble’s three-point play returned the lead to the hosts 32 seconds later and Lewis County outscored the visitors, 8-6, the rest of the way with Gerike scoring half of his team’s points during that stretch.
The Lions finished the night with advantages in turnovers (9-13) and free throws (12 of 14 to 17 of 25). Both teams finished with 30 rebounds.
Three Musketeers finished with double-figure points, including Underwood, who led the team with 14. Kasey Gammon netted 12 points and Bryson Chandley added 10. Carson Wireman, the squad’s lone senior, finished with nine.
Lewis County (10-18) will host Russell in the 63rd District Tournament championship on Friday at 7 p.m.
Noble tallied 10 points for the Lions.
LEWIS CO. 10 16 13 18 -- 57
GREENUP CO. 15 8 11 19 -- 53
Lewis County (57) -- T. Gerike 27, Box 4, Collins 7, Prater 5, Noble 10, McGlone 2, Puente 0, Tackett 0, B. Gerike 2. FG 22, 3FG 1 (Collins), FT 12-14, PF 18, DQ None. Total 57.
Greenup County (53) -- Wireman 9, E. Adkins 2, Underwood 14, Veach 2, Chandley 10, Gammon 12, B. Adkins 4. FG 17, 3FG 2 (Gammon 2), FT 17-25, PF 19, DQ None. Total 53.