VANCEBURG No one gave Lewis County a chance.
A 3-8 start to the season allowed many to write the Lions off before the postseason was even a discussion. Lewis County silenced the critics with a 66-50, wire-to-wire win over top-seeded Russell for the 63 rd District Championship Friday night in Vanceburg.
“This is my 19 th year coaching high school basketball and I told my staff and administration that I don’t know if I’m the guy,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “I began to question myself for the first time in my career. Am I doing the right thing? How do I get through to these guys?
We were never healthy and we have finally gotten healthy. I think we are playing our best basketball and we look forward to going to Morehead next week and competing our butts off.”
After missing over a month to begin the regular season, Lions senior Trey Gerike battled through fatigue and late first half foul troubles to help guide his team to the upset.
“The start of the season, you never would have thought this, honestly,” Gerike said. “To beat Russell by 16 and be district champions, it feels awesome.”
Lewis County raced out to a 5-0 lead on their first two possessions after Caden Box splashed home a triple and Trey Gerike finished at the rim to force a Russell timeout as the rowdy Lions crowd roared at Lewis County Middle School.
“We were down 5-0 in the first two possessions and the crowd was ignited,” Russel coach Derek Cooksey said. “We were getting some decent looks, but we were a little stagnant. But hats off to Coach (Tackett). We knew he was going to throw some stuff at us and be really physical.”
Caleb Rimmer pulled Russell to within five after finishing an and-1 but Lewis County responded with a 5-0 surge on a Xavier Prater bucket and an Andrew Collins triple to push the lead to 16-6.
Lewis held a 19-9 lead after one and took a 31-21 lead to the locker room.
Russell cut the deficit to seven on a pair of Elijah Neel freebies and a Caleb Rimmer bucket.
Russell trimmed the lead to 43-37 through three and a Gavin Carter stick back trimmed the lead to 47-43 midway through the fourth. But the Lions would not be denied as they closed the contest on a 13-7 run led by Box’s 17 points.
“It’s been a growth process with Caden,” Tackett said. “He’s been in the doghouse some because he checks out mentally. But we have really been working on that since January and he played with a toughness tonight. We’ve always said he has all the tools, we just wanted to see him put it on the floor. He had never put it together before tonight.”
Four players finished in double figures for the Lions which was a far cry from the regular season meeting in Vanceburg when Gerike was the only double-digit scorer with 15 points in a 53-49 loss.
“The last time we played here, we just couldn’t score,” Tackett said of the regular season matchup in Vanceburg. “It was 37-20 after three and holding them to 37 through three was pretty good defensively, we just couldn’t put the ball through the hole.”
Gerike had 14 while he and Box each went 8 of 12 from the charity stripe. Prater kicked in 13 points and grabbed 13 boards. Drew Noble added 10.
Lewis County played through the hot hand of Xavier Prater in the opening half as well has his game-high 13 rebounds to help Lewis County outrebound Russell 42-25 with 17 coming on the offensive glass.
“I told him in the locker room I didn’t think he played very well in the game night before last (Greenup),” Tackett said of Prater. “I told him he was 30 games in and he’s no longer a rookie. It was time to understand the physicality of this game. He got rebounds and took advantage of the opportunities and I couldn’t have asked for any more from him.”
Carson Blum led the Devils with 12 points. Elijah Neel had 10. Damon Charles had eight points and 12 rebounds.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Neel 2-10 6-6 1 10
Blum 3-9 4-4 1 12
G. Carter 2-7 0-0 3 4
Rimmer 3-8 2-3 3 8
Charles 3-11 1-3 12 8
Quinn 0-1 0-1 0 0
Fleming 1-2 1-2 2 3
Z. Carter 2-2 1-1 1 5
TEAM 2
TOTAL 16-50 15-20 25 50
FG Pct.: 32.0. FT Pct.: 75.0. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Neel 0-6, Blum 2-3, G. Carter 0-2, Charles 1-1).PF: 23. Fouled out: G. Carter, Blum. Turnovers: 13. Technical Foul: G. Carter, Z. Carter, Rimmer.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 4-8 8-12 5 17
Collins 2-9 0-0 5 6
T. Gerike 3-10 8-12 8 14
Prater 6-11 0-0 13 13
Noble 4-6 2-4 5 10
H. Gerike 0-0 0-0 0 0
Rister 1-1 0-0 0 2
B. Gerike 2-2 0-0 2 4
Puente 0-0 0-0 0 0
McGlone 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 22-48 18-28 41 66
FG Pct.: 45.8. FT Pct.: 64.3. 3-pointers: 4-19 (Box 1-4, Collins 2-7, T. Gerike 0-3, Tackett 0-1, Prater 1-4). PF: 20. Fouled out: Collins. Turnovers: 18. Technical Foul: Puente.
RUSSELL 9 12 16 13 — 50
GREENUP CO. 19 12 12 23 — 66
Officials: Dave Anderson, Gavin Ramsey, Roy Wright
ALL-TOURNAMENT: Lewis: Trey Gerike, Caden Box, Xavier Prater, Drew Noble. Russell: Caleb Rimmer, Elijah Neel, Damon Charles. Greenup County: Cohen Underwood. Raceland: Christian