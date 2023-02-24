MOREHEAD Seth Hickerson said his right thumb was weak.
Everything else Fleming County’s sophomore guard did Friday was stronger than Roman concrete. His 29 points helped cement the Panthers’ 76-61 win over Bath County in the 61st District final on their home hardwood.
Friday was memorable – at least if you wore Fleming County’s Black and Vegas Gold – for two reasons. It was the Panthers’ first district title since winning two straight in 2013-14 (those Panthers won the 16th Region both times), and Hickerson scored his 1,000th career point.
“This was an important game for us,” Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. “For these kids, it’s a legacy game. They can come back the rest of their lives and see that (2023) number on the wall.”
Hickerson broke his thumb during a Feb. 1 practice, but you wouldn’t have guessed that by his statistical line: 11 of 14 shooting from the field (including 2 of 4 on 3-pointers), 5 of 6 at the free throw line, four rebounds, six assists, and five steals.
Adam Hargett joined Hickerson in a friendly scoring battle. Hargett scored 23 points on 9 of 18 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds, served four assists, rejected three shot and pilfered two Bath County passes.
“We were both knocking down shots,” Hickerson said.
Hargett especially liked the rebounding and assists.
“This year I’ve really had to pick up on the rebounding ‘cause we lost a lot of seniors that helped us,” Hargett said.
Lucas Jolly was next on Fleming County’s (22-8) scoresheet: 11 points, four caroms, seven assists, a block and three steals.
Was Fleming County’s win a breeze? Well, no – Bath County trailed, 57-40, after three quarters, but the Wildcats rallied to 66-61 with 1:10 to go on Taylan Sorrell’s 3 with 1:10 to go.
“We didn’t get flustered when they hit a few shots,” Biggs said. “You’ve got to give credit to Bath County. They didn’t quit, they played a whale of a game.”
Bath County coach Steve Wright said Fleming County’s 2-3 zone and man-to-man defenses pushed his team further out from the basket than he wanted.
“They pushed out a little higher off our spots and used their length on us a little bit,” Wright said. “It affected what we were doing … and sometimes affected our shot selection.”
Over the first four minutes, Hickerson and Hargett alternated buckets, and the Panthers led, 8-2. Hickerson, who scored his 1,000th career point, won that battle by scoring 15 points to Hargett’s 10 in the first half.
Bath County (16-13) sought its first district crown since 2009. Whatever the Wildcats did depended largely on senior Zack Otis, who came into the game averaging 28.0 points. Friday, Otis scored 27 points, snatched 11 rebounds and added eight assists, a block and four steals.
“Zack Otis is the best player in the (16th) region,” Biggs said. “We just couldn’t contain him (Friday). He was on a mission to try and win for his team.”
Otis was 10 of 22 from the field and missed six 3-point attempts. Wright said Otis had as many as three Panthers guarding him – one when he had the ball, another in the gap of the 2-3 zone and a third waiting for him on the block.
“We just went to a 5-Out spread so we could get people moving to get (Fleming County) off him,” Wright said. “It worked; we got it down to five.
“(Fleming County) did a good job keeping us out of our rhythm.”
Otis said Fleming County (22-8) packed its zone all night.
“Obviously, I try to attack the gaps,” Otis said. “Sometimes it can be hard to get in there with their length, with Hargett and (Isaac) Frye down there. I just tried to take what they give me.”
Bath County closed to within 27-22 midway through the second stanza on Eli McCarty’s 3. Fleming County, however, finished with a 9-5 mini-run and a 36-27 halftime lead.
The Panthers seemingly put the game away in the third quarter – they led 57-36 with 1:33 left. The Wildcats had one run left, a 21-9 streak over six-plus minutes of the fourth.
Fleming County had the last outburst – a 10-0 streak over the final 1:05.
The Panthers and Wildcats advance to next week’s regional tournament at Morehead State University. The draw is scheduled for 9 a.m. today in Morehead.
Hargett said there was a connection with the 2014 Panthers.
“It means the world,” he said. “That 2014 team, we looked up to them growing up.”
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Sorrell 5-9 1-2 0 14
Smith 3-4 0-0 4 7
B. Roussos 1-3 0-0 0 2
Otis 10-22 7-8 11 27
Brashear 1-3 0-1 6 3
Bowling 0-1 0-0 1 0
McCarty 3-10 2-9 4 8
Bradley 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 3
TOTALS 23-52 8-11 29 61
FG Pct.: 44.2. FT Pct: 72.7. 3-point FG: 7-25 (Sorrell 3-6, Smith 1-2, Otis 0-6, Brashear 1-2, McCarty 2-9). PF: 15. Fouled out: Smith, McCarty. Turnovers: 15.
FLEMING CO. FG FT REB TP
Jolly 4-5 3-6 4 11
Hickerson 11-14 5-6 4 29
Hargett 9-18 1-2 10 23
Frye 1-5 5-8 6 7
Roberts 2-6 1-2 3 6
P. Cropper 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kielman 0-0 0-0 0 0
Applegate 0-0 0-0 10
James 0-0 0-0 0 0
Knarr 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 1
TOTALS 27-48 15-24 29 76
FG Pct.: 56.3. FT Pct: 62.5. 3-point FG: 7-20 (Hickerson 2-4, Hargett 4-11, Roberts 1-5). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 10.
BATH CO. 12 15 13 21 – 61
FLEMING CO. 21 15 21 19 – 76
Officials: Jeff Adkins, Madison Jones and Mikey Wishman. Technical fouls: None.
All-tournament team
Menifee County: Aiden Manley and Brevon Ricker.
Rowan County: Dashawn Watson and Colby Wilburn.
Bath County: Eli McCarty, Taylan Sorrell and Zack Otis.
Fleming County: Isaac Frye, Lucas Jolly and Adam Hargett.
Most Valuable Player: Seth Hickerson, Fleming County.