MOREHEAD Ashland didn’t need any extra motivation on Monday night.
Tomcats interim coach Ryan Bonner thought an extra jolt of enthusiasm couldn’t hurt.
Tristin Davis had already taken care of setting the tone for his team in the 16th Region Tournament semifinals against Russell. The senior hit three early 3-pointers before the Red Devils could blink.
Bonner's emphatic reaction to a play in front of the Ashland bench and a referee's decision seemed to embolden the energy level of the Tomcats and their faithful fans behind them.
Ashland responded with a 17-2 run midway through the second frame and gradually increased the separation from its opponent in an 89-65 victory.
“I always try to coach with as much energy as possible,” Bonner said. “I like to think I did the same as a player. Why not? You’re here in Morehead at the 16th Region Tournament. There’s no reason not to give it everything you got whether you are playing or calling plays from the sideline.”
Davis was not the only one who found his target in the first half. The early nine points seemed to ignite the rest of the team. Braxton Jennings came off the bench to tally 16 points in the second quarter. The Tomcats had eight treys at the break and the duo of Davis and Jennings collected seven of them.
“My mindset is that every game could be my last,” Davis said. “It’s my senior year. I wanted to play like this wasn’t going to be my last game. It’s the mind frame that we need to win this region.”
“I just wanted to go in with a lot of focus,” Jennings added. “I want to play amazing defense and the offense will follow. I wanted to play with no mistakes and my 3s just started hitting. I kept shooting them.”
Russell’s Caleb Rimmer accounted for eight points in the opening quarter. He hit a pair of layups late in the opening quarter to give the Red Devils their only lead of the night at 14-13.
Russell only trailed 22-20 after a pair of Elijah Neel free throws but Jennings canned three from beyond the arc during the Tomcats’ pivotal spurt. It helped change the flow of the game.
After Jennings entered the fray, he scored 16 of his team’s final 18 points of the first half to give Ashland a 42-27 at intermission.
“I thought we did a great job of battling on the glass and stopping transition,” Russell coach Derek Cooksey said. “I thought after Davis’s first three 3s, they got a little separation. It seemed like when Jennings came in, we were helping off of him and wanted to close out. They do a great job at ball movement.”
“My kids kept battling, but when they went to a man-to-man defense, we got a little stagnant,” he added. “We tried to go deeper into our bench. We were down 15 at halftime and you felt like you didn’t play bad. There were a couple of possessions that you want back.”
Bonner wanted to give Russell (26-7) different looks defensively but also keep a watchful eye on Damon Charles.
“We didn’t want them to get comfortable with one look,” Bonner said. “Regardless of what defense we were in, we had to give a lot of attention to Charles. I thought our guys did a good job with that. We were battling him on his catches. He was still able to score. He is a good inside player. I thought for the most part, the key was limiting them to one shot. We did outrebound them tonight. … It was a huge concern for me going into this game. It’s was their physicality and athleticism around the rim.”
The hot shooting left room for Zander Carter to operate and get to the rim. The sophomore made 11 of his 19 field goal attempts. He collected 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds to pace Ashland.
The Red Devils close the gap to 14 points early in the third quarter after Neel found the bottom of the net from downtown. It would be as close as Russell would get as the Tomcats maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.
“With Carter and Deboard out there, they just have control of their offense,” Cooksey said. “I felt like we had a couple of possessions where we got them out of their flow. They are so experienced where they can right the ship. We just ran into a team that was like a buzzsaw as far as shooting the basketball. I can’t fault my kids’ effort.”
It doesn’t take away the fact that we’ve had a great season,” he continued. “Early in the summer, people were counting us out. We knew what our identity was. We embraced that. Throughout the season, we improved as much as any team in the region. I am proud of the kids for the sacrifice they made for this opportunity.”
Ashland held a slight rebounding edge, 30-26, and won the turnover battle, forcing 14, while only committing four. It led to 16 Tomcats points off turnovers.
“We told our guys if we could get them in space, we had to attack,” Bonner said. “It did open up some drive-and-kick opportunities for us. I thought our tempo was good.”
Jennings finished with 19 points. Davis and Rheyce Deboard each recorded 14 points.
“I felt like Tristin really carried us early on, especially to that first media timeout,” Bonner said, “with his ability to hit shots. It helps us with our spacing and it spreads the floor. It allows Zander to get to the rim.”
Davis said he felt the confidence level in his shooting stroke continue to grow this season.
“I worked hard in the offseason,” Davis said. “I still couldn’t do it without my teammates or my coaches. My mom, my dad and my brother, without them, none of this would be possible.”
Ashland (21-11) moves on to face another rival, Boyd County, in tonight’s championship game at 7. Jennings expects the same stellar effort from his teammates and the same atmosphere they encountered against the Red Devils.
“Russell didn’t want to play us early on this year,” Jennings said. “We just came ready to beat them and then we sent them home.”
Charles led Russell with 14 points. Neel supplied 13 points and Rimmer added 12.
RUSSELL FG FT REB TP
Neel 4-10 4-6 3 13
Blum 1-4 0-0 1 2
G. Carter 3-4 2-5 4 8
Rimmer 6-10 0-0 4 12
Charles 6-13 1-1 6 14
Quinn 0-0 0-0 1 0
Pennington 0-0 0-0 0 0
Hankins 0-0 0-0 0 0
Kaczmarcyk 0-0 0-0 0 0
Pridemore 1-1 0-0 0 3
Fleming 5-7 0-0 1 13
Hewlett 0-0 0-0 0 0
Z. Carter 0-0 0-0 1 0
Yates 0-0 0-0 0 0
Cordial 0-0 0-0 1 0
Team 4
TOTAL 26-49 7-12 26 65
FG Pct: 53.1. FT Pct: 58.3. 3-point FGs: 6-14 (Neel 1-5, Blum 0-1, Charles 1-2, Pridemore 1-1, Fleming 3-5) PF: 7. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 11-19 0-0 7 25
Adkins 3-5 2-2 2 8
Conway 0-0 0-0 3 0
Deboard 6-12 0-0 2 14
T. Davis 5-8 0-0 4 14
Lalonde 1-4 0-0 3 3
Jennings 7-9 0-0 1 19
Lyons 0-0 0-0 0 0
C. Davis 0-0 0-0 1 0
Clarke 0-1 1-2 1 1
Frieze 2-5 0-0 2 4
Strader 0-2 1-2 3 1
Team 1
TOTAL 35-65 4-6 30 89
FG Pct: 53.8. FT Pct: 66.7. 3-point FGs: 15-32 (Carter 3-6, Adkins 0-1, Deboard 2-7, T. Davis 4-6, Lalonde 1-2, Jennings 5-6, Frieze 0-3, Strader 0-1) PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 4.
RUSSELL 14 13 23 15 — 65
ASHLAND 15 27 26 21 — 89
Officials: Blake Mason, Mike Hall, Brian Cook
(606) 326-2654 |