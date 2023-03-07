MOREHEAD Boyd County and Lewis County lived up to the hype of March Madness when the duo met in the 16th Region semifinals at Johnson Arena Monday night.
Boyd County took its largest lead of the night at 46-39 with 7:24 to play in regulation, but Lewis County had not used all its lives just yet as the Vanceburg Lions roared back to tie the game at 48-48 after Trey Gerike finished an and-1 with 44 seconds to play in regulation.
Neither team could capitalize on their final possession of the fourth leaving an additional four minutes to decide the outcome.
Enter Alex Martin.
Martin put Boyd County up two points early in the extra period and pushed the lead back to two with 33 seconds remaining to lead Boyd County to a 61-58, thrilling overtime win over Lewis County.
“We’ve survived two overtimes and feel blessed to be in the finals tomorrow night,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “Our bench really produced tonight. Amar (Alex) came up real big.”
Martin led the Lions with 19 off the bench with his final six coming from the free throw line to seal the win. Martin filled the void of Jacob Spurlock, who played only two minutes in the second half, by turning in 25 total minutes of the 36 played in the contest while leading Boyd County in scoring.
“He played 25 minutes tonight, produced on both ends and shot free throws extremely well,” Anderson said of Martin. “A lot of great energy.”
After holding off East Carter in overtime in the opening round, Boyd County found itself in another dogfight with a 12-win Lewis County team that had found its mojo down the stretch.
“Lewis County is a different animal come tournament time,” Anderson said. “From Coach (Joe) Hampton to Scotty (Tackett) now, they get their kids ready to compete.”
Lewis County nearly overcame 27 turnovers in the contest with a chance to tie or take the lead in the final seconds of overtime until Cole Hicks forced number 28 to end the threat and clinch a spot in tonight’s regional championship against Ashland.
“First of all, very proud of the effort,” Tackett said. “My guys laid it all on the line and executed the game plan. The only thing I would change is a few less turnovers. But I believed and my guys believed, we were going to Rupp. They played with that belief. The toughness that we showed has been a program constant since January.”
The fireworks started in the opening frame after Boyd County opened a six-point lead on a Jason Ellis bucket in the lane only to watch Lewis County counter with a 9-0 run to close the quarter. it was capped off by their only triple of the night and a Xavier Prater bucket to give Lewis County a 14-11 edge with four seconds to play.
But Jacob Spurlock was not about to end the frame without an exclamation point after the freshman launched a halfcourt shot that found the bottom of the net to even the game at 14-14 and push him over 1,000 career points.
Neither team gave an inch in the second stanza after Prater’s finish at the rim before the horn evened the game at 29-29 at the break. Boyd County found some breathing room to end the third after Rhett Holbrook finished at the rim, but Andrew Collins answered on the other end to pull Lewis County to within four after three quarters.
Gerike paced Lewis County with a game-high 24 points and seven assists.
“Trey Gerike shows, for my money, why I think he’s the best player in the 16th region,” Tackett said. “A lot of people wrote us off when he was out, but we had a vision of what we could be and that’s who we were the last five weeks of the season.”
Lewis County won seven of its final 10 games after starting the year 3-8 with Gerike sidelined with illness and injuries. Drew Noble added 16 points and eight boards. Prater finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Hicks netted 13 while hitting three triples. Spurlock poured in 10.
Boyd County will meet Ashland in the 16th Region championship game tonight at 7 at Johnson Arena as the Tomcats go for their fifth consecutive title while the Lions look for their first since 2018 when they defeated Ashland, 54-49.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 4-8 2-2 4 13
Spurlock 4-7 0-0 2 10
Ellis 2-8 1-3 6 5
Taylor 1-8 0-0 1 2
R. Holbrook 2-12 0-0 2 4
T. Holbrook 1-2 0-0 1 2
Smith 2-4 0-0 1 6
Martin 4-9 10-12 5 19
TOTAL 20-58 13-17 25 61
FG Pct.: 34.5. FT Pct.: 76.5. 3-pointers: 8-29 (Hicks 3-6, Spurlock 2-4, Ellis 0-1, Taylor 0-4, R. Holbrook 0-6, Smith 2-4, Martin 1-4). PF: 11. Fouled out: R. Holbrook. Technical foul: R. Holbrook. Turnovers: 10.
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 2-7 0-0 7 4
Collins 2-3 0-0 3 4
T. Gerike 9-15 5-9 5 24
Prater 5-5 0-0 10 10
Noble 7-12 2-2 8 16
H. Gerike 0-0 0-0 0 0
McGlone 0-3 0-0 4 0
Tackett 0-0 0-0 0 0
TOTAL 25-45 7-11 38 58
FG Pct.: 55.6. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 1-5 (Box 0-2, T. Gerike 1-3). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 28.
BOYD CO. 14 15 14 5 13 — 61
LEWIS CO. 14 15 10 9 10 — 58