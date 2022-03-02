MOREHEAD Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker admitted he was not as comfortable as the score might have indicated when his Vikings opened the 16th Region Tournament against Raceland.
However, the veteran Vikings bench boss, who owns a pair of region crowns, was taken back when he heard a stat his team posted after the first quarter of the game Wednesday night. Rowan County held Raceland scoreless over the first eight minutes while opening an 8-0 lead to cruise to a 46-20 win at Johnson Arena.
“That’s one of the better performances I’ve ever had as far as a team defensively,” Thacker said. “(Raceland) had me worried coming into today. Watching them on game film and watching how well they shot the ball. I thought we did a good job scouting and I thought our kids did a good job understanding. As a young team, I’m really proud of how much they have been able to absorb.”
It was the first time since after 1950 that a team had failed to net a point in the first stanza. The previous record was one point by Menifee County against Ashland in 1976.
Rowan County’s stingy 2-3 zone limited Raceland to 19.5% from the field and 15.8% (3-19) from downtown.
“We just couldn’t hit a shot and we shot under 20 percent for the game,” Raceland coach Joe Bryan said. “There’s not much you can do with that even if you are guarding well, which I thought our defense wasn’t bad all night.”
Raceland missed its first nine shots before netting a point early in the second quarter to cut the Vikings lead to 8-3. But the Vikings never let the Rams breathe a sigh of relief or sniff a chance of clawing their way back into the contest with a 24-7 lead at the break. Raceland connected on only 3 of 19 from the field in the opening half while struggling to break the Rowan County zone.
“We just weren’t very aggressive in the middle of the zone at the high post and their wings never had to pack it down to open up our shooters,” Bryan said. “That was kind of the game.”
Thacker complimented his players in their execution of the patented 2-3 zone while explaining its not as vanilla as it may seem.
“The one thing about our zone—I’ve had several coaches ask me about it—is its tweakable,” Thacker said. “The way we played it tonight may not be the way we play it Monday. Watching game film, (Andrew) Floyd was playing some good basketball and the Broughton kid, if you let him see that first one go in, he gets really happy about getting that second touch. I felt like we had to do a good job on both those kids.”
Floyd and Broughton combined for only eight points.
Rowan County rode a surge of energy from Cody Collins in the opening half as the senior netted six points and snagged 10 of his game-high 15 rebounds.
“He’s just been doing that,” Thacker said of Collins. “In the district tournament you could’ve made the argument for him being the MVP as easy as Chase (Alderman). Both our seniors, we don’t take them out much. Cody just does a good job of facilitating and playing downhill. Tonight, he was just a warrior on the glass. Just a monster night for him.”
Raceland trimmed the deficit to 12 with a 5-0 run to open the second half only to see Rowan County answer with an 8-0 run that swelled to 16-3 as the Vikings lead grew to 29 early in the final period. Colby Wilburn hit back-to-back triples in first half and paced the Vikings with a game-high 16 points. Alderman added 10.
Floyd led the Rams (12-17) with five points who departs four seniors, three of whom start. However, Bryan said they plan on building on back-to-back trips to Morehead.
“That’s what we talked about leading into the first round of the district, it’s the expectation now,” Bryan said. “Coach Bob Trimble set that expectation and that’s the expectation moving forward.”
Rowan County advances to Monday night’s region semifinal against Boyd County and has won 11 of its last 13 contests while getting above the .500 mark for the first time since being 2-1 early in the season.
“Not one time did I ever walk into the locker room after practice or after a game did I see—even Chase—did I see him getting onto a kid,” Thacker said. “These guys and this coaching staff believe that we are going to keep grinding.”
RACELAND FG FT REB TP
Floyd 2-10 0-2 4 5
Broughton 1-6 0-0 1 3
Newman 1-8 0-0 2 3
Gauze 2-6 1-2 3 5
Gallion 0-1 0-0 2 0
Topping 0-0 0-0 0 0
Perkins 2-7 0-0 3 4
Farley 0-3 0-0 0 0
TEAM 1
TOTAL 8-41 1-4 18 20
FG Pct.: 19.5. FT Pct.: 25.0. 3-pointers: 3-19 (Broughton 1-5, Floyd 1-5, Newman 1-7, Perkins 0-2). PF:1314 Fouled out: Gallion. Turnovers: 9.
ROWAN CO. FG FT REB TP
Ingles 1-4 1-2 2 4
Collins 3-7 0-0 15 6
Alderman 4-8 2-4 9 10
Hammonds 0-2 0-0 4 0
Wilburn 7-9 2-4 0 16
Watson 2-2 0-0 1 4
Maxey 0-1 0-0 0 0
Gray 2-5 2-2 3 6
Horton 0-0 0-0 1 0
Lucas 0-0 0-0 1 0
Hampton 0-0 0-0 1 0
Parker 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 0
TOTAL 19-39 5-9 37 46
FG Pct.: 48.7. FT Pct.: 55.6. 3-pointers: 3-12 (Ingles 1-3, Collins 0-1, Wilburn 2-4, Maxey 0-1, Gray 0-2, Parker 0-1). PF: 10. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 14.
RACELAND 0 7 8 5 — 20
ROWAN CO. 8 16 13 9 — 46