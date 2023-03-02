MOREHEAD Momentum is very important at any level of basketball.
Wednesday night’s first-round 16th Region quarterfinal between Russell and Fleming County was no different.
With 1:46 left in the third quarter, Fleming County’s Adam Hargett came up with a steal that led to a thunderous dunk to pull the Panthers to within 51-48 and send the Panther crowd into a frenzy. On the ensuing possession, Russell eighth-grader Elijah Neel, with ice water in his veins, drained a deep 3-pointer to take back the momentum giving the Red Devils a 54-48 cushion en route to a decisive 71-60 victory.
It is the first regional tournament win for Russell since 2013 and sets up a meeting with Ashland Monday night in the region semifinals.
“I thought that was maybe the biggest sequence of the game," Fleming County coach Buddy Biggs said. "I really thought we had the momentum at that point. Neel then hits a very deep 3 and we really struggled from there. It definitely was a turning point in the game."
Neel knew it was a big moment in the contest.
“I knew it was a big moment but I had the confidence to take the shot," Neel said. "It was probably the turning point in the game. I just wanted to help my team get the win.”
Russell coach Derek Cooksey continues to be impressed by his young point guard.
“I just can’t say enough about Neel’s basketball IQ," Cooksey said. "I think he and Carson (Blum) are a nice one-two punch in the backcourt. They play well off of each other.”
The first half was close throughout as each team’s supporting cast did most of the scoring. Russell’s triangle-and-two defense limited Hargett and leading scorer Seth
Hickerson while Russell’s Damon Charles was held to five first-half points.
Panther point guard Lucas Jolly scored the team’s first six points as the 61st District champions jumped out to a quick 8-4 lead. Blum countered with a personal 5-0 run to knot the score at 11-11 at the 3:11 mark of the opening stanza. The Red Devils ended the quarter on a 9-3 run highlighted by five points from Charles for a 20-14 lead.
Isaac Frye and Jolly continued to carry the offensive load in the second quarter to keep the Panthers close at 26-24 midway through the second quarter. Russell forward Caleb Rimmer, another eighth grader, began to heat up for the Red Devils. Rimmer went 6 of 6 from the floor in the opening half to lead the Devils with a dozen first-half points. Blum chipped in with 10.
The half ended with a Panther flurry from seldom-used freshman guard Preston Cropper. The youngster knocked down two open treys in the last 90 seconds to tie the game at 35 heading into intermission.
The first four minutes of the second half were tightly contested. Hickerson scored two quick baskets and the duo of Rimmer and Charles began to assert themselves in the paint for the Red Devils. A Charles basket gave Russell a 43-41 lead midway through the third quarter. Cropper, who appeared in only eight regular season games, nailed his third trey of the game to give Fleming County its last lead of the night at 44-43.
Russell finished the quarter on a 9-2 run fueled by the hot shooting of Rimmer and the aforementioned trey by Neel to lead 52-46 heading to the final eight minutes.
Another Neel 3 pushed the Russell lead to 59-48 with 5:11 left in the contest.
Hickerson pulled his team back within six points with a 3 from the right wing.
The Panthers pulled within six on two more occasions but two baskets by Gavin Carter helped put the game away.
Cooksey was very pleased with the contributions from several different players.
“We really played well as a team offensively tonight," Cooksey said. "Damon is our leading scorer and he only took six shots in the game and we won the game. I think these kids are the epitome of a team.”
Cooksey and his staff devised a game plan to take away the Panthers’ top two weapons in Hickerson and Hargett.
“I am very proud of our kids," Cooksey said. "We have worked our tails off all year defensively. We have worked on the triangle and two with different variations. You have to be able to ‘guard your yard’. Hats off to my guys for embracing the game plan and I thought it was the difference tonight against a very good offensive team.”
Biggs agreed with Cooksey’s assessment.
“You have to give Russell credit even though we tied it up at halftime they stuck with it," Biggs said. "We had seen that defense before this season and we thought we had 3-4 different things to run against it. We just didn’t execute well enough to get the job done. It was a good game plan, so you have to give them credit.”
Rimmer led the Red Devils with 25 points tying his career-high. He was 12-15 from the floor on the night to go along with six rebounds and two blocked shots.
“I hit a jumper near the top of the key in the first half and from that point on I felt like I was going to make every shot," Rimmer said. "We lost by 21 to them earlier in the season and I think a lot of people doubted us. I just tried to come out and play with a lot of energy and encouraged my teammates to do the same."
Charles, a double-double machine this season, added 13 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Blum and Neel scored 11 and 10 respectively in the win which improves Russell to 26-6 on the season.
The Panthers (22-9) were led by Hickerson with 18. Jolly stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Frye added 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss.
Biggs has a lot to look forward to with his whole roster returning next season.
“We won 22 games and won our first district championship in almost a decade," Biggs said. "All those things are good and all the kids we just talked to in the locker room are back. We hope to run this back and go a couple of steps further next year.”
The Red Devils' win sets up a much-anticipated matchup with four-time defending region champion Ashland. The two teams did not play in the regular season.
“I think it is what the people want," Cooksey said. "It is a tradition-rich rivalry that goes back a long way. We know that they are a really good basketball team. I think both teams will be excited to play and see who moves on."
FLEMING CO FG FT REBS PTS
Jolly 7-15 1-5 8 15
Hickerson 7-13 2-2 6 18
Hargett 2-8 0-0 2 4
Frye 6-14 2-4 7 14
Roberts 0-5 0-0 2 0
Cropper 3-4 0-0 0 9
James 0-2 0-0 0 0
Knarr 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTALS 25-61 5-11 29 60
FG Pct: 41.0. FT Pct: 45.5. 3-Pointers: 5-20 (Cropper 3-4, Hickerson 2-6, Hargett 0-3, Frye 0-2, Roberts 0-4, James 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
RUSSELL FG FT REBS PTS
Neel 3-8 2-2 3 10
Blum 4-12 1-2 4 11
Rimmer 12-15 1-2 6 25
Z. Carter 3-6 0-0 3 6
Charles 4-6 4-4 14 13
Quinn 0-0 0-0 0 0
Fleming 0-0 0-0 0 0
G. Carter 2-6 2-2 1 6
TEAM 3
TOTALS 28-53 10-12 34 71
FG Pct: 52.8. FT Pct: 83.3. 3-Pointers: 5-13 (Neel 2-5, Blum 2-6, Charles 1-1, G. Carter 0-1). PF: 11. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 13.
FLEMING CO. 14 21 11 14 -- 60
RUSSELL 20 15 17 19 -- 71
Officials: Marty Gibson, Derrick Wright, Brian Cook.