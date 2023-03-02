MOREHEAD Ugly wins might not be pretty, but they’ll still get you to the next round of the 16th Region Tournament.
That was exactly the case for Lewis County, who defeated Bath County, 56-44, in a game where both teams suffered shooting woes at times.
For the Lions, staying ahead of the Wildcats was made easier by a Bath County offense that posted just eight points in three different quarters.
“We’ve really hung our hat on defense lately,” Lewis County coach Scott Tackett said. “We’ve been playing good basketball and that coincides with us rededicating ourselves to our defense, being physical, and owning the backboards. It’s a program staple and we’re going to hope to see it continue in this tournament.”
This game exacts a measure of revenge for the Lions. Bath County beat Lewis County, 56-51, earlier this season.
The loss brings an end to Bath County coach Steve Wright’s first year with the Wildcats.
“This has been a great year in a lot of ways,” Wright said. “I’ve gotten to know these guys and they’ve worked really hard. We continued to improve and it’s a really close-knit group of kids who’ve played really hard all year.”
The Lions roared out of the gate in the first quarter, getting an early 11-2 lead halfway through the frame.
Bath County struggled to fall into a rhythm on the offensive side, making just two baskets and pulling in one offensive rebound for the quarter.
Trailing 16-8 to start the second quarter, Bath County needed to settle in and find the basket.
It's exactly what the Wildcats were going to do, starting the quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers.
Bath County’s defense had also stepped up in the second quarter, holding the Lions to just seven points.
“We settled against their zone,” Tackett said. “We were 2-14 from 3. I told my guys, ‘Yeah, you were open, I don’t mind 3s, but we’re going to make sure we get a paint touch off the bounce or we’re going to throw it inside off the zone. Then on a reversal, we’ll take that 3.’ We took just one 3 in the second half.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, it could only find eight points for themselves in the frame, making just one basket after those initial treys.
Following a buzzer-beater from Bath County junior Taylor Sorrell, the halftime score was 23-16 in favor of the Lions.
At the break, Trey Gerike led with nine points.
The Wildcats had two with eight points: Sorrell and senior Zack Otis.
Neither team was setting the world on fire in the shooting department.
The Lions were at 35.7% from the field, while Bath County was just 23.8% for the first half.
After a lackluster second quarter, Lewis County bounced back in the third quarter.
The Lions shot 70% in the third frame to extend their lead to 14 heading into the fourth quarter.
“We just weren’t very good defensively,” Wright said. “And sometimes when you’re not very good defensively, it affects your offense. They got the ball where they wanted to on us. We really wanted to play from the inside out and push everything out. We just didn’t execute that very well at all.”
The Wildcats, meanwhile, continued to struggle from the field, shooting 20% in the third frame.
With a 38-24 lead to start the fourth quarter, Lewis County just had to keep Bath County from finding a spark.
The Wildcats tried to get some heat going, pulling within single digits for the first time since the start of the second half.
The Lions, however, stifled any flame from Bath County by making key free throws down the stretch, getting 12 points from the line for the quarter.
“I kept reiterating to them about valuing the basketball,” Tackett said of his message to the team down the stretch. “There are only two ways they get back into this game, one is turnovers and the other is quick shots. We needed to make sure we took our shot and not the one they wanted us to have and value the ball.”
To its credit, Bath County posted 19 points for the final frame.
As the buzzer sounded, Lewis County had secured a victory in a game that the Lions want to forget the first half and build from the second half.
The Lions shot 67% in the second half.
Gerike led all scorers with 21 points.
Otis was just behind him with 20 points.
For Otis, this caps off a stellar high school career where he finishes as Bath County’s all-time scorer with over 2,500 points. Otis was named this year’s 16th Region Player of the Year by the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches and ranked in the top 10 this year in scoring average.
“He’s been a great leader, a good role model, a good person, and a hard-working player,” Wright said of Otis. “He’s done a lot of great things. I know he’s hurting about this right now. A lot of those guys are. But he’s a great kid who’s worked really hard. He’s been fun to coach. I just hate that his season ended like this.”
Lewis County moves on to the semifinals. It will meet Boyd County at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday at 8.
“I want us to be locked down defensively, rebound the basketball, and be physical,” Scott said. “No straight-line drives, challenge every shot and do those types of things. There are no easy games. We’re really looking forward to coming in here and chipping it up on Monday night.”
BATH CO. FG FT REB TP
Sorrell 5-13 1-3 4 14
Smith 0-6 1-2 4 1
Roussos 0-2 0-0 1 0
Otis 7-21 6-6 6 20
Brashear 1-5 0-0 5 2
Bowling, 1-2 2-2 3 4
Mccarty 1-5 0-0 3 3
Butcher 0-0 0-0 0 0
Robinson 0-1 0-0 0 0
TEAM 5
TOTAL 15-55 10-13 31 44
FG Pct.: 27.3. FT Pct.: 76.9. 3-pointers: 4-23 (Sorrell 3-8, McCarty 1-4, Brashear 0-1, Roussos 0-1, Smith 0-2, Otis 0-7). PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7
LEWIS CO. FG FT REB TP
Box 2-6 2-4 9 7
Collins 4-7 0-0 5 9
T. Gerike 6-12 9-14 4 21
Prater 6-8 0-1 7 12
Noble 1-5 1-1 7 3
H. Gerike 0-0 0-0 0 0
Puente 0-2 0-0 1 0
Rister 0-0 0-0 1 0
B. Gerkie 1-2 0-0 1 2
Mcglone 0-0 2-2 0 2
Tackett 0-1 0-0 1 0
TEAM 2
TOTAL 20-43 14-22 38 56
FG Pct.: 46.5. FT Pct.: 63.6. 3-pointers: 2-15 (Collins 1-3, Box 1-4, Prater 0-1, Tackett 0-1, Puente 0-2, T. Gerike 0-4). PF: 9. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
BATH CO. 8 8 8 20 — 44
LEWIS CO. 16 7 15 18 — 56
Officials: Derrick Wright, Brian Cook, & Blake Mason
