MOREHEAD The opening round of the 2023 boys 16th Region Tournament had been lacking some of the key elements that make March so special for basketball fans.
In the first three games, the average margin of victory was 15.3 points. In the girls tournament, every game had been decided by double digits.
The dramatic drought was over after Boyd County and East Carter closed out the opening round.
This game had all the makings of a March classic: a matchup of a prolific offensive team (Boyd County) and a stout defensive club (East Carter), an improbable comeback effort, and lastly, that edge-of-your-seat drama that all roundball fans crave when the calendar reads the third month of the year.
In an overtime finish, it was Boyd County who came out victorious, 60-51.
The Raiders went down by 12 with 2:04 remaining in the third period after the Lions got a layup from Alex Martin.
Boyd County's lead had been hovering around that mark since the Lions closed out the first half on a 12-2 run.
However, East Carter did not go away.
In the fourth quarter, the Raiders were able to trim the deficit to one with 5:44 to play when Connor Skaggs hit a layup.
Boyd County, as it had done all game up to that point, responded with a scoring spurt of its own to create separation.
The Lions turned that one-point lead into an eight-point advantage, looking in control with a 47-39 lead with 1:34 left.
Again, those resilient Raiders kept clawing and clawing.
East Carter got shots to fall from Evan Goodman and an and-one from Blake Hall on ensuing possessions to go down by four with 58 seconds remaining.
Then, the Raiders ramped up their defensive intensity as they forced several turnovers and found their way to the free throw line.
Hall hit his free throw following the fall, then Goodman hit two with 29 seconds left.
After Boyd County turned the ball over up one, Goodman was fouled trying to cross the timeline with seven seconds to go in the game.
Goodman hit his first to tie the score at 47-47, then Lions coach Randy Anderson called for a timeout.
Following the break, Goodman missed his second attempt and Boyd County was well off on their full-court heave to send the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Lions relied on a 13-4 four-minute stretch to advance to the semifinals.
Rhett Holbrook and Jacob Spurlock hit triples on consecutive trips to stretch the lead to six, which was ultimately too much for East Carter to overcome.
“Coach (Bobby) Sparks used to always tell us if you’re gonna win one, you’ve got to win an ugly one," Anderson said. "Hats off to (East Carter). They made it ugly and we just couldn't make shots.
“In the overtime, we got a new life. You don’t win as many as this bunch has playing the schedule that we’ve played if you don’t have a little bit of guts to you.”
The Raiders enjoyed a 41-26 advantage in rebounds, leading to 14 second-chance points and keeping them in it throughout.
Skaggs led all scorers with 20 points and also hauled in 17 rebounds.
“He was exceptional tonight and picked a great time to have his best game I thought," East Carter coach Cole Brammer said. "But he’s had that ability all year, and tonight he just stepped up and was really able to finish some of the plays our players put him in position to finish.”
The Lions scored just 16 points in the second half after having 31 through two quarters.
‘We’ve been sharp defensively all year and I thought tonight we were at our best," Brammer said. "When you get to this stage and you get on this floor, you gotta be at your best.”
Anderson said his team wasn't their usual aggressive selves. Boyd County's 84 points per game average was second most in the state entering the game.
“We, all year long, have been really good at putting stops together which made a run," Anderson said. "We did it in the first half, a minute and 38, and all of a sudden it goes from a one, two-possession game to we’re up eleven or thirteen or whatever it was.
"We couldn’t get that going in the second half.”
Boyd County shot 28.6% overall in the final two frames, and 12.5% from deep.
Brammer says it's a testament to his team's toughness that they could rally and fight back to force overtime.
"There’s no quit in our team," Brammer said. "I’m just extremely proud of them for everything that they’ve given us. To our seniors, even to our underclassmen, they dedicate so much time to our basketball program and I couldn’t be more thankful for that.”
East Carter (19-11) seniors Cason Adams, Isaac Boggs, Connor Skaggs and Rylan Yoak depart the program.
“I’ve known all these kids and coached all these kids for such a long time," Brammer said. "Just really proud of them, and thankful for what they’ve done for me and East Carter basketball.”
With the win, Boyd County (26-5) advances to Monday's semifinal against Lewis County.
Anderson is excited about what the rest of the tournament holds for his club as he says his players have really come together.
“I’m just really, really happy for our team," Anderson said. "We’ve had a great year. This bunch is very, very close and the bond is good.
“It’s just good to see that whenever a group comes together like that and has that type of belief, it’s really what a coach dreams that happens every year with the chemistry part of it.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 8-12 0-0 1 17
Spurlock 7-15 0-0 0 19
Ellis 1-7 5-8 16 7
Taylor 1-4 1-2 2 3
R. Holbrook 2-7 2-5 3 7
T. Holbrook 1-2 0-2 2 2
Smith 1-2 0-0 1 3
Martin 1-2 0-0 0 2
FG Pct.: 43.1. FT Pct.: 47.1. 3-pointers: 8-20 (Spurlock 5, Hicks 1, R. Holbrook 1, Smith 1) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 9.
E. CARTER FG FT REB TP
Goodman 2-11 4-6 6 9
Hall 5-15 2-6 8 12
Ty. Scott 2-6 0-0 2 6
Ta. Scott 1-1 0-0 4 2
Skaggs 8-14 4-5 17 20
Messer 0-2 2-2 2 2
FG Pct.: 36.7. FT Pct.: 63.2. 3-pointers: 3-15 (Ty. Scott 2, Goodman 1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 21.