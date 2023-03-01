MOREHEAD The poet William Carlos Williams famously wrote, “So much depends upon a red wheelbarrow …”
For Ashland on Wednesday night, Zander Carter was its red, or more appropriately, maroon wheelbarrow as the sophomore led the Tomcats to a 77-54 win over Morgan County in the opening round of the 16th Region Tournament.
Carter's stellar play is something his coach can depend on during the postseason.
“He’s fantastic,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said. “He’s got the experience; he’s been here and done this so he knows what it takes. He’s been our leader all year on and off the floor. We expect nothing less from him.”
Carter stepped up in the first half as the only Tomcat in double figures with a whopping 22 points.
The massive production kept Ashland moving forward until the rest of the team fell into that same rhythm.
For Morgan County coach Reece Griffith, the loss brings an end to a stellar first-year head coaching stint.
“This is a special team,” Griffith said. “We’re only graduating one, Ben Hampton, and everyone else is coming back. Our community has rallied around us. You see them in the crowd. My No. 1 goal coming in was to change the culture. I think the culture is headed in the right direction.”
This was just the fifth meeting between the two schools in the last 25 years, according to the KHSAA website, with all but one being a 16th Region Tournament matchup.
Ashland now leads in the series, 3-2.
“It was our defense,” Bonner said of what made the difference in the game. “We were committed to getting stops and keeping those guys in front and forcing tough twos at the rim. It seemed like just about every shot they took was contested. And we also did a phenomenal job of limiting them to one attempt. Tristin Davis was a bear on the glass tonight, on both ends. That helped us set our tempo early in the game and that’s what helped us run away with it after the half.”
Morgan County jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, with junior Cameron Adams putting up seven points for the Cougars.
The Tomcats were bolstered in the opening frame by their ability on the boards, as 13 of the team’s 18 points were second-chance points.
Morgan County led the entire first quarter, exiting the frame 21-18, but Ashland quickly had something to say about that.
On the Tomcats’ first two possessions, Carter and Nate Frieze, respectively, hit 3s to put Ashland out front, 27-23.
The Tomcats would extend that lead to 11, taking a 44-33 lead into the half.
Ashland hit 10 3-pointers in the first half, with seven coming in the second quarter.
Morgan County, who shot 61.5% in the first quarter, was just 33.3% from the floor in the second quarter.
At the break, Gatlin Griffith led the Cougars with 12.
In the third quarter, the Cougars were buried by an avalanche of offense from Ashland.
“We want to create offense with our defensive intensity,” Bonner said. “Our guys did that tonight. We told them that we’re not going to change who we are. We’re going to be us and stick with what got us here. I feel like our guys bought into that tonight and allowed us to run away with this 23-point win in March, I’ll take that all day.”
The Tomcats led by as much as 26 in the third quarter.
A late string of three baskets from Morgan County to end the frame made things 65-45 going into the final quarter.
The late baskets were the only consecutive field goals from the Cougars in the second half.
“I think it was just physicality,” Griffith said of what caused his team to struggle in the second half. “We all knew that was the key coming in here. We had 17 turnovers for a team that averages seven. That was the physicality of it. They came out and made a lot of shots, credit to coach Bonner. But it came down to physicality, not just in the paint, but out front too.”
Ashland created an insurmountable hill for Morgan County in the fourth quarter.
As a largely uneventful final frame came to a close, Ashland secured the victory.
Carter had the high-water mark for all scorers with 30 points.
Gatlin Griffith and Adams both had 14 for Morgan County.
The Cougar will lose just one player to graduation. They hope this experience will motivate the players to get back to work and make a longer run next season.
“Again, it's the physicality of the game," Reece Griffith said. "We talked about afterward and asked them, 'What are you going to do during the offseason to get stronger and more athletic for next year?' Skill-wise I think we’re as good as any team. I stand behind my team on that, but because of that physicality, we couldn’t get to the spots where we have all year and been successful.”
Ashland moves on to the semifinals. It will take on Russell at Ellis T. Johnson Arena on Monday.
“We want to see that same commitment to the defensive end,” Bonner said. “We want to keep the ball in front. When we’re able to protect the rim and guard straight-line drives like that it makes it tough on teams to score. And our rebounding has to continue to stay at this same grade.”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Carter 11-19 4-7 5 30
Adkins 2-9 2-2 4 7
Tu. Conway 1-7 2-2 1 5
Deboard 6-13 2-2 5 17
Tr. Davis 4-9 2-2 8 11
Lalonde 2-3 0-0 0 4
C. Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jennings 0-1 0-0 2 0
Lyons 0-0 0-0 0 0
Clarke 0-0 0-0 0 0
Frieze 1-2 0-0 5 3
Strader 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 3
TOTAL 27-63 12-15 33 77
FG Pct.: 42.9. FT Pct.: 80. 3-pointers: 11-35 (Carter 4-8, Deboard 3-7, Frieze 1-2, Adkins 1-4, Tr. Davis 1-5, Conway 1-7, Jennings 0-1, Lalonde 0-1). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
MORGAN CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 5-10 0-0 7 10
Hoskins 1-4 0-0 4 3
Adams 5-11 3-4 6 14
L. Spencer 4-8 2-2 4 10
G. Griffith 4-11 3-5 4 14
Justice 1-2 0-0 1 2
Hampton 0-0 1-2 0 1
Sayler 0-0 0-0 0 0
Trusty 0-0 0-0 0 0
J. Spencer 0-0 0-0 0 0
Gamble 0-0 0-0 0 0
TEAM 4
TOTAL 20-46 9-13 30 54
FG Pct.: 43.5. FT Pct.: 69.2. 3-pointers: 5-14 (G. Griffith 3-6, Adams 1-2, Hoskins 1-2, Spencer 0-1, E. Griffith 0-3). PF: 13. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 17.
MORGAN CO. 21 12 12 9 — 54
ASHLAND 18 26 21 12 — 77
Officials: Tyrone Fields, Mike Hall, Blake Mason
(606) 326-2658 |