MOREHEAD Randy Anderson mostly looked calm on Boyd County's bench.
When he walked into the Lions' locker room after Wednesday's 63-58 win over Elliott County in the quarterfinals of the boys 16th Region tournament at Johnson Arena – his voice was a mega-decibel difference.
“Yeah!” Boyd County's head man screamed.
There were multiple reasons for such celebrating: 14 points each from Jason Ellis and Jacob Spurlock, Ellis's 13 rebounds, 16 bench points to Elliott County's two, and 11 points apiece by Rheyce Deboard and Griffin Taylor.
“We all contribute in our own way,” Spurlock said. “We did our jobs.”
Anderson added: “We have played Elliott so much here and have so much respect for Coach (Greg) Adkins. We knew that his bunch, once they got to Morehead, it would be a tough game.”
Elliott County finished at 18-9. Gatlin Griffith led with 20 points. His brother Eli was next with 12, and Cameron Adams was next with 10.
Sandy Hook's Lions scored 26 points in the paint to Boyd County's 18.
For Adkins, rebounding was possibly his team's undoing. Boyd County out-grabbed Elliott County, 33-30, for the evening.
“The one thing that jumps out on the stat sheet is, we talked about (it) coming into the game, we had to be a plus on the glass,” Adkins said. “We ended up being a negative-3. I know that doesn't line up totally with the final score, but that was pretty close to it.”
For a while Wednesday, it looked like Boyd County was shooting and making 3-pointers from somewhere near Cave Run Lake. Spurlock hit three of his four in the first half.
Yet Sandy Hook's Lions hung around. Taylor Whitley put his team ahead, 4-3, and after a Spurlock 3, Gatlin Griffith's and-1 put his team up, 7-6.
There were scoring droughts, too. Boyd County's was first – an 0 for 4 string over a nearly two-minute stretch of the first quarter. Buckets from Deboard and Ellis gave Cannonsburg's Lions a 14-13 edge after one quarter.
Neither Boyd County nor Elliott County led by more than four in the second stanza, and by the end, anything one team did, the other topped.
Two cases in point: Adams' 3 gave Elliott County a 26-24 lead with 1:28 to go, which Deboard supplanted with two buckets – the last on a buzzer-beating jumper for a 28-26 lead.
Elliott County out-scored Boyd County, 16-9, in the third quarter, including Eli Griffith's last-tick remaining layup for a 42-41 lead.
Elliott County's last drought was possibly it most painful – just two points over the final 3:05. Griffin Taylor's 3, Ellis's two free throws, and single freebies by Rhett Holbrook and Deboard ended the scoring.
“Defensively, I thought we got enough one-and-dones at the end of it,” Anderson said. “We made some free throws, like we had to, and we just did a good job of making sure that clock kept running.
Boyd County (22-7) improved to 59-31 overall in the region since 1933. Rowan County, is next after a 46-20 first-round win over Raceland. They meet in the semifinals at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
In their only regular season meeting, Boyd County breezed past the Vikings, 90-54, at the Boyd County Roundball Classic Dec. 11 in Summit.
Anderson expected he would see Rowan County coach Shawn Thacker again.
“It just doesn't seem like the regional tournament if we don't play them,” Anderson said. “I know Coach Thacker will have them ready.”
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 3-10 0-0 1 7
Ellis 4-7 6-10 13 14
Deboard 5-6 1-2 6 11
Spurlock 4-14 2-2 3 14
A. Taylor 0-0 1-2 5 1
G. Taylor 4-4 1-1 2 11
Robertson 0-0 1-3 0 1
Crum 0-0 0-0 1 0
Holbrook 1-4 1-2 1 4
Team 1
TOTALS 21-45 13-22 33 63
FG Pct.: 46.7. FT Pct: 59.1. 3-point FG: 8-28 (Hicks 1-8, Ellis 0-1, Deboard 0-2, Spurlock 4-12, G. Taylor 2-2, Holbrook 1-3). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 11.
ELLIOTT CO. FG FT REB TP
E. Griffith 4-8 3-7 4 12
Adams 4-8 0-0 4 10
Whitley 3-7 0-0 2 6
G. Griffith 6-16 4-7 5 20
Buckner 2-5 4-4 9 8
Fannin 0-2 0-0 2 0
Sturgill 1-3 0-0 1 2
Team 3
TOTALS 20-49 11-18 30 58
FG Pct.: 40.8. FT Pct: 61.1. 3-point FG: 7-19 (E. Griffith 1-2, Adams 2-4, Whitley 0-1, G. Griffith 4-9, Buckner 0-1, Sturgill 0-1, Fannin 0-1). PF: 18. Fouled out: None. Turnovers:11.
BOYD CO. 14 18 9 22 – 63
ELLIOTT CO. 13 13 16 16 – 58