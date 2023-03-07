MOREHEAD The Ashland Tomcats left zero doubt.
For anyone who thought the Tomcats couldn’t overcome a tumultuous offseason, a new “acting” head coach, and the loss of several talented graduating seniors to repeat as 16th Region champions, Ashland showed just how wrong that thought process was.
The Tomcats defeated Boyd County, 73-51, on Tuesday night to win their fifth straight title in a game Ashland absolutely dominated from start to finish at Johnson Arena.
“They stayed together through all the noise and all the outside distractions,” Ashland coach Ryan Bonner said. “They just stayed together and focused on getting better every day. They handled the adversity of our schedule with class and understood it was going to make them better and get them to this point.”
Zander Carter, the tournament Most Valuable Player, put up 23 points for Ashland.
“All the hard work we’ve put into this team is finally paying off,” Carter said. “It’s lose and go home, and we’re playing for our season every game on this floor and I think that’s why we were so focused every game here no matter who the opponent was.”
The Lions, who usually feast from the 3-point line, were starving all night, thanks to the Tomcats.
Boyd County was just 1 of 25 from long range.
The win marks Ashland’s fifth consecutive region championship — the longest such streak since the Tomcats’ 1976-1980 run.
“We’re not about excuses,” Boyd County coach Randy Anderson said. “You hate to limp out at the end. They had such a great year and I would’ve liked to have made a run. Congratulations to Ashland, but right now it’s tough. I’ve been blessed enough to do this for a very long team and not every team has the bond that this bunch has. It’s been there since Day 1. There’s a lot of love in this circle.”
This title comes in Bonner’s first year as head coach, where he still carries the “acting” title for now. Bonner was named the acting head coach just days before the season started.
These teams split a series in the regular season before the Lions got the advantage over Ashland in the 64th District championship game.
This was a rematch of the 2022 region title game, which Ashland also won.
Ashland came into the first half with the same fire it possessed in its blowout win over Russell on Monday.
Carter had 10 points in the opening frame, including a pair of 3-pointers.
The Tomcats spread their offense around four of the five starters, racking up 24 in the first eight minutes.
Boyd County, which often excels from the 3-point line, was 0 of 7 in the first quarter.
The Lions’ offense as a whole could’ve been posted on a milk carton in the first quarter, as one of the top scoring teams in the region had just six points on 20% shooting going into the second quarter.
With a lopsided score of 24-6 heading into the second frame, Boyd County was trying desperately to find an offensive rhythm.
The Lions managed to produce better, finding points underneath, especially from Alex Martin, who had three buckets off the bench.
The Lions played even with the Tomcats for the frame, and looked a lot better defensively, especially in the beginning portion of the quarter.
Boyd County’s woes from 3-point land continued, as the team was still scoreless from behind the arc.
Ashland’s offense picked up as the quarter went along as it soared to a 17-point halftime lead.
With a score of 39-22 going into the break, Carter led all scorers with 14.
Boyd County was led by Griffin Taylor with eight.
The Lions were 0 of 13 on 3-pointers in the first half. They shot just 31.4% overall.
Boyd County rallied in the third quarter, pulling to within single digits just over the halfway point of the frame.
Ashland, however, stretched the lead back out to 14 by the end of the third.
Nate Frieze helped lift the Tomcats up in the closing moments of the frame, scoring a big 3-pointer late to put his third quarter total to nine.
Leading 56-42 in the fourth quarter, the Tomcats (22-11) put the pedal to the floor, pulling away from the Lions quickly.
Just two and a half minutes into the quarter, Boyd County (27-6), suddenly down 65-44, called timeout.
The brief break wouldn’t quench the fire that Ashland had started. Ashland charged to the finish line to grab the 22-point win.
Carter’s 24 points led all scorers. He had eight boards and four assists to go with it.
Boyd County’s lone senior Rhett Holbrook led the Lions with 18 points. He had the Lions’ only 3-pointer.
Ashland will play the Third Region champs in the Boys’ Sweet Sixteen at Rupp Arena at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15.