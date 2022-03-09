MOREHEAD In search of its fourth straight 16th Region Tournament title, Ashland veered away from the triple.
Colin Porter did not.
Porter recorded a triple-double, the fourth in region tournament history, and the first since 2009, with 18 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists.
The senior guard relentlessly drove the ball to the tin in the first half. The potent 3-point shooting Tomcats made just four treys in the first sixteen minutes of the contest, but hit 8 of 11 inside the arc.
The script switched back to normal in the closing half. Ethan Sellars caught fire from long distance as Ashland hit nine from downtown to help the Tomcats pull away for an 84-52 victory over Boyd County on Tuesday night in Johnson Arena.
Ashland secured its fourth straight region crown. It sets up a second meeting this season with Covington Catholic in the state tournament at Rupp Arena on March 17 at 8:30 p.m.
“I really wanted to set the tempo,” Porter said. “I got knocked down hard one time and it changed my mindset. I knew it would be a physical game. Every game against Boyd County is physical. They are a great team.”
“For us to win, we had to get something towards the rim,” he added. “Once I did that, they started collapsing. We have the best shooters in the state, and they were letting me get easy assists.”
Former Elliott County guard Ethan Faulkner was the last player to post a triple-double at the 16th Region Tournament. He achieved the feat on consecutive nights in 2009.
“It is surreal,” Porter said, who was named the Most Valuable Player. “I was told that Ethan Faulkner was the last to get one. Growing up in Elliott County, I watched him play the right way. There is a right way and a wrong way to play basketball. He taught me a lot of lessons growing up. … I have to give all the glory to God.”
Boyd County (23-8) closed the gap to 37-33 at the start of the third quarter, but Ashland showed once again it can collect points in a hurry.
Sellars splashed a quick 3 to ignite the fuse. The senior followed with another, and Porter added a layup to give the Tomcats their biggest lead to that point at 52-39.
“He got hot in transition,” Ashland coach Jason Mays said. “He runs that left lane. Once he hits one, if you don’t locate him, he’s going to hit three or four. It’s just who we are. Defense leads to offense.”
Sellars made six straight 3-point attempts in the second half to close with a game-high 32 points on 11 of 20 shooting.
Zander Carter was also in double figures with 10 points for Ashland (26-5).
“I struggled in the first half,” Sellars said. “I don’t think I made a 3. Coach Mays told me to keep attacking. I finally found my rhythm in the second half. Once I hit one or two, I know I have the confidence to keep shooting. I love it here.”
The Tomcats ended the third quarter on a 17-6 surge to build a 17-point lead. The floodgates started to open in the fourth frame. Seven of Ashland’s nine field goals in the final eight minutes were 3-pointers.
Sellars rattled off four more treys. Tucker Conway and Asher Adkins each added a pair of long balls.
“A lot is helped by our schedule,” Sellars said. “We been here, we’ve been to Rupp and played in big places. We have played a tough schedule where we had tight games. We have to focus on the possession-by-possession mindset. … When we did that, we hit our spurt and we took off from there.”
Cole Villers, Carter and Sellars joined Porter on the All-Tournament Team.
“This title has been the most satisfying,” Villers said. “They all have been satisfying. It wasn’t just with injuries. It was Colin and Selly, too. Ethan is super-human. It’s been such a fulfilling year. I thought my season was done. For God to allow me to play the rest of this season, it’s meant the world to me.”
Ashland searched for separation for its district and country rivals but couldn’t find any in the opening quarter.
The Tomcats saw their early lead increase to six points on four different occasions in the opening frame. Boyd County had the answer. After six straight tallies from Jason Ellis, the Lions only trailed, 17-15, heading into the second stanza.
“We couldn’t keep anybody in front of us in the first half,” Mays said. “We were taking ill-advised 3s. I was running set plays to attack the rim, but we were taking 3s out of those plays. In the second half, we started getting 3s in transition and the play after play.”
A Jacob Spurlock driving basket and a Deboard reverse layup knotted the score at 20-20. The two teams traded 3-pointers before the quick-strike Ashland offense rattled off a 12-2 run to increase the advantage to 10.
Deboard splashed a triple to set the halftime score at 35-28.
“We were struggling with Porter and Sellars,” Boyd County Randy Anderson said. “Defensively, we made adjustments to take care of that. (The Tomcats) are so good at runs. Sometimes, you don’t have enough timeouts in your pocket to get that thing stopped.”
“That’s how it went,” he added. “They’re a good veteran team. When they smell blood in the water, they just go.”
Rheyce Deboard led the Lions with 17 points. Cole Hicks and Ellis each tallied nine points.
“With the mix of guys we had coming back and the young ones, if someone told me that we would be 23-8 and be in a region final,” Anderson said, “I would sign up. I am really proud of our kids. I think we have grown a bunch. In the first two games, if we got punched, we would punch back. We couldn’t make that punch to keep it close (against Ashland).”
ASHLAND FG FT REB TP
Atkins 1-3 2-2 3 4
Porter 7-11 3-3 10 18
Sellars 11-20 4-5 5 32
Villers 1-8 4-5 6 6
Carter 3-6 2-2 4 10
C. Davis 0-0 0-0 0 0
Conway 2-2 0-0 1 6
Adkins 3-5 0-0 2 8
T. Davis 0-1 0-0 4 0
Williams 0-0 0-0 0 0
Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 28-56 15-17 39 84
FG Pct: 50.0. FT Pct: 88.2. 3-point FGs: 13-32 (Atkins 0-1, Porter 1-3, Sellars 6-13, Villers 0-5, Carter 2-4, Conway 2-2, Adkins 2-4) PF: 16. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 6.
BOYD CO. FG FT REB TP
Hicks 3-10 1-2 3 9
Ellis 3-7 3-4 4 9
Deboard 5-18 5-6 8 17
Spurlock 2-9 4-4 1 8
A. Taylor 0-0 0-0 0 0
G. Taylor 0-0 0-0 1 0
Robertson 0-1 0-0 1 0
Smith 0-1 0-0 0 0
Newsome 3-8 1-1 2 7
Crum 0-0 0-0 0 0
Holbrook 1-1 0-0 4 2
Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 0
Team 4
TOTAL 17-55 14-17 28 52
FG Pct: 30.9. FT Pct: 82.4. 3-point FGs: 4-19 (Hicks 2-5, Deboard 2-8, Spurlock 0-3, Robertson 0-1, Smith 0-1, Newsome 0-1) PF: 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: 7.
ASHLAND 17 18 24 25 — 84
BOYD CO. 15 13 14 10 — 52
All-Tournament Team
Ashland—Xander Carter, Colin Porter, Ethan Sellars, Cole Villers; Bath County—Tyler Buckhanon, Zack Otis, Jordan Wilson; Boyd County—Rheyce Deboard, Jason Ellis, Jacob Spurlock; East Carter—Connor Goodman; Elliott County—Gatlin Griffith; Rowan County—Chase Alderman, Colby Wilburn; Russell—Brady Bell. Most Valuable Player—Colin Porter (Ashland).