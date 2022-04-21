CANNONSBURG Hits were aplenty Thursday night when Russell and Boyd County squared off.
Runs, however, not so much.
After both teams plated at least one run through the first two frames, the final swing ultimately decided an outcome that seven innings proved not enough to settle.
After trailing 5-3 going into the seventh inning, Russell was down to its final strike when Lili Smith lifted her first long ball of the year over the left-center-field wall for a two-run blast that tied the affair at 5-5.
Then came the eighth, when Russell’s Sam Roark led off the extra inning with a double and scored the go-ahead run on a Josie Atkins sacrifice fly for a 6-5 lead. But Boyd County indicated in the home seventh why it’s in region contention.
With two outs and one on for the Lions, Sara Bays singled to right to put runners at the corners. Russell elected to walk the bases loaded and Emily Shivel supplied an RBI single and a 6-6 tie.
Myla Hamilton took care of the rest, with a walk-off RBI single to center and a 7-6 extra-inning win.
“Myla is getting pretty good at that,” Boyd County skipper Dave Wheeler said. “That’s the second time this year with the bases loaded that she’s got the walk-off hit. When you get in those situations, you have to stay calm and see that ball.”
Hamilton went 3 for 5.
But Russell did not make it easy on Boyd County as the Red Devils outhit the Lions 14-13. Addi Miller led the Devils defensively with a pair of inning-ending double plays at second when she fielded the ball, tagged the runner moving from first and tossed to first to squash any chance of a Boyd County, rally including in the seventh when the Lions had two on and only one out.
“She’s one of those players that we move all over this field,” Russell coach Nikki Beek said. “She gets out there and makes those types of plays, but nothing is better than seeing that smile that’s on her face.”
Wheeler had a different take on his team’s baserunning miscues in key moments.
“We should have sold tickets to the circus tonight with the way we ran the bases,” Wheeler joked. “We are still a work in progress and some of the girls assume instead of react.”
But four Devils errors led to five unearned Lions runs.
“That’s kind of the way it’s been working for us,” Beek said. “We do well to control what we can but sometimes those just slip in on us. We sit back on our heels a little bit but for the most part I think they are growing and learning how to control that.”
Beek added: “We had a lot of fight tonight. We put the ball in play and our defense was working and our pitches were working. It’s hard when you keep going into extra innings like that to not take away the win, but we can’t deny that fight. It’s good to see them come alive.”
One of those fighters was Lili Smith, who needed only a double to hit for the cycle. Smith sent a two-out RBI triple to right in the first that plated Russell’s first hit, hammered a single to left in the fifth and sent a no-doubter over the wall in the seventh.
“Lili Smith has been fighting since about the fourth grade,” Beek said. “She fights for moments like that when she comes in clutch and puts runs across for the team. It’s good to see her make that strong contact and contribute like she did.”
Raegan Osborn led Russell from the top of the order, going 4 for 5 with a double and an RBI. Atkins and Paige Hutchinson each added a pair of hits.
Boyd County worked eight free passes but stranded nine runners, a stat Wheeler admitted he thought might have cost the Lions a win.
“Overall, I thought we commanded the batter’s box pretty good,” he said. “We didn’t chase a lot of stuff. We didn’t have much to show for it, but we talk about not leaving anything out there and I thought the way it was going that we had left way too many runners on base.”
Russell stranded eight on base, including two in scoring position in the eighth. But five of their six runs came with two outs, including when the Red Devils entered the second down 2-1 and plated a pair to regain the lead.
“Our girls have a lot of pride, a lot of fight and a lot of character,” Wheeler said. “They showed that tonight when you are behind from the get-go and you could get a little lead but nothing ever comfortable. We needed that. Games like tonight will make you better in postseason.”
Wheeler was highly impressed with the fight Russell gave and said no one should determine the quality of their team solely based on their record.
“Russell’s record is real deceiving,” Wheeler said. “They are a very good 4-12 team coming in this game. They’ve been hurt but they are healing up and they will be dangerous come postseason. They are going to be a tough out come tournament time.”
RUSSELL 120 000 21 — 6 14 4
BOYD CO. 220 001 02 — 7 13 0
Patel and Rulen; Thompson and Kouns. W—Thompson. L—Patel. 2B—Osborn (R), Roark (R), Goad (BC), Mulhearn 2 (BC). 3B—Smith (R). HR—Smith (R).