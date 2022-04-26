CANNONSBURG The Boyd County softball team has been known for its hitting during the tenure of coach Dave Wheeler. The Lions’ entire lineup contributed in a convincing 13-2 win over district rival Ashland at home on Tuesday night.
Boyd County exploded for a combined nine runs in the second and third innings sparked by the bottom third of their batting lineup. The trio of Savanna Henderson, Kylie Thompson and Mia Johnson combined to reach base six times, score six runs and drive in another.
The production from the bottom of the lineup brought a smile to Wheeler’s face.
“I thought Mia had three great at-bats,” Wheeler said. “She laid down a perfect bunt to get us in position for a big inning. She had a six-, seven-pitch at-bat to drive in a run in the third and her final time at the plate, she roped a hit up the middle. Kylie and Savanna found ways to get on base to set up the top of our lineup. It was definitely a big team win tonight.”
Kittens coach Scott Ingram lamented his team’s mistakes that led to the start of Boyd County’s two big innings.
“Boyd did exactly what they should do,” Ingram said. “They made us pay for our mistakes. We are trying to figure it out. You have to give them credit. (Sara) Bays threw a good game and we didn’t make them pay for a couple errors they made early in the game. You just have to keep them out of big innings and once again we could not do that tonight. We will figure it out."
The Lions started the scoring in the opening frame. Alex Blanton, who scored three runs, reached base on an error and scored on a long double to center field off the bat of shortstop Jaycie Goad. Bays, who got the win in the circle, helped herself by singling in Goad for a 2-0 Boyd County lead.
Ashland countered with a run in the second thanks to the bat and speed of Alauna Troxler. She lined a triple down the right-field line and scored on a wild pitch to cut the Lion lead to 2-1.
The second inning for the Lions was the beginning of the end for the Kittens. Henderson was hit by a pitch and Thompson followed with a walk. Johnson then put down the aforementioned sacrifice bunt to to set up run-scoring hits from Makenna Mulhearn and Kyli Kouns, sandwiched around a sacrifice fly by Goad. The four-run inning gave the Lions a 6-1 lead after two innings.
The Kittens (7-11) scratched out a run on a single by pitcher Jada Erwin that scored Grace DeLaney, who had walked and advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch by Bays. It would be the last run the Kittens would score.
The Lions’ half of the third started identical to their second frame. Henderson was hit by a pitch for the second time to start another rally that sent nine batters to the plate once again. A double by Blanton drove in another run, followed by another RBI single from Goad and a two-run double by Kouns to stretch the Boyd County lead 11-2 after three innings.
Boyd County put the game away in its half of the fourth on run-producing singles from Johnson and Mulhearn to push the Lion lead to 13-2.
Wheeler is pleased with the improvement of his team from last season to now.
“I couldn’t be happier for these kids,” he said. “We went through a lot of growing pains last season. It is good to see the rewards from those growing pains. They have worked diligently to get better from last year. Our pitching has matured and our hitters have matured in their approach at the plate. Hitting can be contagious. Jaycie got us going with an early double, then Alex, Makenna, Sara and Kyli followed suit. We also threw a couple runners out from the outfield today. That is a great recipe for success."
Bays, who scattered five hits in the win, retired the final seven Kitten hitters to secure the Lions’ second win over their rivals this season.
Erwin led the Kittens with two hits and drove in a run.
Mulhearn, Goad and Kouns each had two hits as Boyd County improved to 15-4.
ASHLAND 011 00 — 2 5 5
BOYD CO. 245 52 — 13 9 2
Erwin, Samuel (3) and Duckwyler; Bays and Kouns. W-Bays. L — Erwin. 3B — Troxler (A). 2B — Blanton (BC), Goad (BC).