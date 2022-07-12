A local budding softball superstar is flying to the Lone Star State for a chance to swing for the stars.
Boyd County Little League softball player Lacyn Black will represent the area and state in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby East Regional Finals at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday, July 17, at 6 p.m. Eastern.
The top 10 baseball and top 10 softball regional qualifiers advanced to participate in this round at the home of the Texas Rangers.
They will face off to determine who will move on to the championship round to take place in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, during the Little League Baseball World Series.
The event will feature regional qualifiers from Little Leagues in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky and Michigan.
Black blasted 37 home runs in the local tournament to propel into the next level.
It’s been a busy summer for Black, who competed alongside her Boyd County National All-Star teammates this past weekend in the Little League State Tournament in La Grange.
The T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby began in 2019. Since the inception, the program has given more than 3,000 Little Leaguers in both baseball and softball the opportunity to showcase their slugging abilities.