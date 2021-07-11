CATLETTSBURG The Boyd County Cal Ripken All-Stars’ trophy haul keeps growing.
The Boyd County Ripken baseball 7U All-Stars won their age group’s state tournament on Saturday in dominant fashion, outscoring opponents 65-4 in three victories at the JWC Sports Complex.
Boyd County knocked off Lake Cumberland, 18-1, in the championship game. Boyd County defeated Scott County, 25-0, and Lake Cumberland, 22-3, earlier Saturday.
The tournament hosts hung crooked numbers galore with a high-powered offense.
“This team is special,” coach Derrick Jordan said. “It’s a credit to the kids whenever coaches tell me they can’t tell the difference in the top of the lineup and the bottom. They’re definitely skilled beyond their years.”
Boyd County’s Colby Seasor and Roman Jordan each had eight hits in nine at-bats on the day in the coach-pitch format. Jordan drove in six runs and scored eight. Seasor produced four RBIs and eight runs scored.
Beau Beckly went 7 for 9 on the day, scored eight runs and knocked in seven. Kash Walker was 7 for 9 with nine RBIs and six runs, and Knox Sexton was 7 for 8 with five runs and eight RBIs.
Blake Biggs was 6 for 8, drove in six runs and tallied four. Colt Vanover, Cash Williams, Tate Seasor, Apollo Gray and Ian Douglas accumulated four hits apiece.
Boyd County advances to next weekend’s Ohio Valley Regional.
“I love these kids, these coaches and the families,” Derrick Jordan said. “At the end of the day, the foundation for every great team is how those three come together.”
Boyd Ripken 8U state runner-up
LEXINGTON Boyd County’s Cal Ripken baseball 8U All-Stars knocked off Southeastern Lexington in the semifinals on Sunday afternoon, 3-2, to reach the semifinals of the state tournament.
There Boyd County fell in walk-off fashion, 5-4, to South Lexington.
Boyd County beat Scott County, 11-0, on Saturday to reach the tournament’s final four and defeated Johnson Central, 10-0, to start off the event.
10U goes 1-1 at State
LEXINGTON Boyd County’s Cal Ripken baseball 10U All-Stars were 1-1 in pool play in the state tournament on Saturday and did not advance due to tournament tiebreaker procedure, said coach Clayton McClelland.
Boyd County’s weekend included an extra-inning victory over Jessamine County.
Ashton Daniels batted over .400 on the weekend and Braeden Dotson hit .400 for the tournament. Peyton Pulley was the winning pitcher of record against Jessamine County.