The Boyd County Ripken 10U Softball All-Stars captured Ohio Valley Region championship this past weekend in the Fern Creek area of Louisville.
They were dominant throughout the entire path.
Boyd County outscored its five opponents, 60-1, as all facets — pitching, fielding and batting — were on full display.
According to coach Lance Seasor, this will mark the conclusion of the season. The next step would be a national tournament in Florida. The 10-day commitment, which includes a hefty financial obligation, was not feasible.
This same group — 11 of them, to be exact — won the 8U Ripken state championship in 2021.
This year, according to Seasor, Babe Ruth and Cal Ripken leagues decided to skip directly to the region tournament, which included teams from Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.
Boyd County beat the following: Fern Creek, 4-0; Prairie Village Red (Louisville), 23-0; Johnson County, 19-1; Lawrence County, 7-0; and Eastside (South Bend, Indiana), 7-0.
The defeat of Eastside essentially became the finals because rain canceled all of Sunday’s events.
Brooklyn Tolliver, Mikinli Corey and Kendall Dailey handled the pitching duties. Tolliver and Corey tallied two starts apiece. Dailey had two appearances, one as a starter and the other in relief.
In 16 2/3 innings, the trio racked up 40 strikeouts.
Defensively, Boyd County did not commit a single error in five games. While 80% of the outs were punchouts, the gloves were flawless for the other 10 outs.
“The pitching and hitting stats are impressive, but to go five games and not make an error, that’s the best stat for me,” Seasor said.
Seasor wasn’t too surprised at the performance.
“It’s a really fun and special group to coach,” he said. “We’re working on things like bunt coverages, while some of our competition weren’t even beginning to work on stuff like that. It’s a really advanced group.”
Seven girls batted better than .500 for the weekend. As a team, Boyd County hit .598.
“They all hit really, really well,” Seasor said.
Boyd County also drew 25 walks.
Audrey Horn and Dailey shared the team-lead in batting average at .857. No one batted below .333.
Tylar Seasor and Riley Maynard scored 10 runs apiece.
Ryleigh Mahan was the extra base hit queen with three doubles.
Dailey drove in eight runs. Horn and Corey had seven RBIs each.
Maynard and Mahan swiped six bases apiece.
Kylie Parks, Payton Clark, Lili Crowe and Braelyn Dotson also all contributed heavily to the 5-0 effort.
“A lot of these girls, I’ve coached them and been around them as early as T-ball,” Lance Seasor said. “I’ve known this is a pretty special group for quite a while,” he added. “Not only do they play together in rec league, but various travel teams, too. They’re practicing almost completely year-round. From pitching to defense to offense, they’re pretty impressive all the way around.”