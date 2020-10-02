CANNONSBURG Becca Chaney was worried about her Boyd County teams’ chances of capturing their third consecutive titles entering Thursday’s Eastern Kentucky Conference Cross Country Championships. Despite having an advantage of hosting the event, the Lions and Lady Lions were without key runners J.B. Terrill (second in 2019), Grant Chaffin (third in 2019) and Ava Kazee.
But following the “Next Man Up” mantra, both teams had individuals step forward, several doing so by posting personal records, to help them retain both crowns.
Chaney’s biggest concern was on the boys’ side, but the Lions (33 points) were able to hold off a stiff challenge from Rowan County (46) and Russell (53). The top seven runners from Boyd County, Rowan County and Russell all finished in the top 27, with all 15 scoring team members placed among the top 20.
“We really didn’t know if they were going to (win),” Chaney said of her boys. “We knew Rowan County was tough, we knew Russell had some great runners in there and for us to do it without two of our top runners, it was just great today. … I mean they all just stepped up and took the race on their shoulders because they knew they had to make up ground today.”
East Carter (112 points) placed fourth, with Morgan County (142 points) in fifth and Bath County (160 points) taking sixth.
Russell’s Davis Brown’s surge down the home stretch propelled him to the top individually. The Russell senior, who finished 10th in 18:22.45 in last fall’s race, passed two runners over the last few hundred meters, including sprinting the final 100 meters, to edge Boyd County’s Spencer Elswick and Rowan County’s A.J. Barker and post a winning time of 16:44.52. Elswick crossed the finish line in 16:44.84. Barker was third in 17:04.18.
“At the last about 1,000 meters I tried to pass the Rowan guy (Barker). Once I passed him, before I got onto the track, I knew I had to catch up to the Boyd guy (Elswick) a little bit,” Brown said. “So, when I got about on the track … I could have sprinted ahead then, but if I would have done that, that could have cost me the race right there. So what I tried to do was stay behind Spencer and I just sat behind him until about the last 100 (meters) and that’s where I just gave it everything I got.”
Barker held the lead the final few hundred meters before entering the track when he was passed by both Brown and Elswick. Brown even trailed Spencer by about 15 meters with 300 meters remaining, before executing his race plan to perfection.
“At first … I didn’t want to go too fast, I wanted to keep it at a moderate pace. The first 400 (meters), I was (in) about 15th or so place,” Brown said. “My strategy was just (to) try not to burn out in the first two miles and that last mile start speeding things up and trying to catch up with that first-place guy.”
Brown credited teammate senior Elijah Pridemore for his help in the race. Pridemore finished 11th in 18:17.00.
“I kind of sat with him to the first 400 (meters). He’s the one who gives us that pace at the beginning. So, I’m really happy with how he did that. That really helped out a lot,” Brown said.
Rowan County’s Jonah Stanley placed fourth in 17:18, with Boyd County’s Gavin Brock fifth in 17:24, Rowan County’s Trad Egleston in sixth in 17:34 and Boyd County’s Hudson Cox in eighth in 17:58, to round out those on the award podium.
The Lady Lions’ top seven runners all placed in the top 17 as the squad finished with 29 points. Rowan County was second with 54 points, followed by Russell (78 points), Greenup County (107 points), Bath County (115 points) and Nicholas County (144 points).
The top spot in the girls race was not as close as the boys, but it was much closer than last season as Boyd County junior Sophia Newsome claimed the victory with a 5K personal record time of 19:48 to repeat as the individual champ. She won last year’s meet in 20:10.07.
Thursday’s race provided more of a challenge for Newsome, who claimed this year’s title by 14 seconds over Rowan County freshman Autumn Egleston (20:02), after having beaten the runner-up last fall by nearly 27 seconds.
“I just wanted to get out really strong and hold my place there and then kick it in at the end,” Newsome said. “I started out in second when I first came out of the chute and so then I just picked her (the leader) off and then just tried to settle in and I wanted to just keep where I was going.”
Newsome put a lot of pressure on herself to both hold onto her title and set a personal record in the process.
“My coaches were all spaced out over there telling me what my times were, where I needed to be, trying to remind me of the strategy we had come up with,” she said. “I think I did pretty well, because I also had that pressure that I won last year so I really wanted to defend what I did last year and maybe even (do) better.”
Boyd County seventh-grader Sami Govey set a new personal record of 20:30 and finished in third. Rowan County’s Ariah Egleston claimed fourth in 20:50, with Greenup County’s Addyson Meadows in fifth at 21:14, West Carter’s Elizabeth Middleton in sixth at 21:19, Boyd County’s Havannah Kirk in seventh in 21:26 and Bath County’s Amelia Oldfield in eighth in 21:27.01. Eighth, ninth and 10th place were decided by six-tenths of a second.
“We worked on the course a lot this past week and we really didn’t know if it was going to be fast because it is squishy, it’s soft from the rain we had this past week,” Chaney said. “So, we were super excited with all of the times today and I’m sure everybody else is too.”