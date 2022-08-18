CANNONSBURG The match started late, but Boyd County started producing early.
Opening day for students at Rowan County meant a delayed departure to Cannonsburg for the Vikings.
The Lions wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with two goals in the opening 10 minutes on Thursday night.
Senior Laci Boyd produced a hat trick. The feat was surrounded by a balanced effort in Boyd County’s 7-0 win on its home field.
It was the Lions’ third win in their first four matches.
“We just came in ready to play this year,” Boyd County coach Olivia Pennington said. “(At the start of) last year, they were nervous. We had just lost 10 seniors. This year, they know what they can do.”
Boyd County (3-1) struck first in the eighth minute. Rowan County was called for a penalty in the box. Boyd stepped up to the mark and sent the ball into the upper right corner of the net to give her team a 1-0 lead.
The Lions quickly struck again one minute later. Faith Burnside maneuvered around two defenders in the middle of the field before a contested shot.
The ball bounced off the near post and sailed along the goal line before deflecting off the other post. Maddison Badgett found the right spot for a rebound. She collected the carom and sent it into the back into the net.
Burnside found her chance against the Vikings defense in the 23rd minute. Aubrey Moore sent the ball ahead to Burnside, who stayed on-side long enough to blast it inside the far post.
“Two goals can change the complexion of the game,” Rowan County coach Jordan Barker said. “I really thought that we kept our composure and kept playing. We never gave up and we fought the whole way through. We are a young team, and we will have to play through it. We still have a lot of good things to look forward to this season.”
Boyd finished off her hat trick with two more goals in the second half on a penalty kick and a deep free kick that sailed over the keeper’s head.
“Laci is a natural leader,” Pennington said. “She’s been a leader for two years. She comes out and motivates every girl, whether you are the first one off the bench or the last one. It makes a huge difference when they come onto the field.”
Boyd added a tally on a long-distance connection with 24 minutes remaining in the contest for Boyd County (3-1). Moore finished off the scoring with a goal in the closing moments.
“We focused on offense more this year because our defense got really strong last year,” Pennington said. “We didn’t allow many goals after those first four games last season. Now our focus has turned to how many goals we can get into the back of the net.”
Rowan County (1-2) keeper Kyra Black has been a bright spot for her team in the early part of the season. As the Vikings adjust to a new system, she has played a vital role on the pitch.
“She has busted her butt every match,” Barker said. “She kept us in the Fleming County game (on Saturday) and kept us in this game. I couldn’t ask any more of her.”